 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   You really think Americans would do that? Go on the Internet and tell lies just to "fit in"?   (phys.org) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Psychology, Research, Experiment, France, Politics, fake news, Ideology, Pressure  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Mar 2023 at 4:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shiat has convinced me many of my friends are not near as intelligent as I had thought.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything on the internet is true and accurate. Everyone knows that
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Certainly only Americans do this!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like those 'Smart Pills' in a bowl at the bar

/that taste like rabbit sh*t
//smarter already
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
jokes on you, I don't have any social circles
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I share fake news with poorly spelled headlines because that is what catcher Fark admins attention
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this about my Canadian girlfriend or my wife, Morgan Fairchild?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me this guy really isn't a French model.

State Farm® State of Disbelief French Model
Youtube 3DZbSlkFoSU
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well that explains the pol tab.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They do it around here all the time. As long as the target is correct, the truth doesn't matter.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is this about my Canadian girlfriend or my wife, Morgan Fairchild?


Yes ..
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Americans share fake news to fit in with social circles, find researchers.

I thought they all did their own research and didn't need to find researchers.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.