2nd most well-known monument to mans' arrogance is fading fast
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only 27 camels below full pool, what's the problem?
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article talks about a "171-foot-tall white stain." I can beat that.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well dam.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Asylum2020: The article talks about a "171-foot-tall white stain." I can beat that.


I can too. Just give me a paint can with a loose lid and a large spider on one side.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's gonna happen.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The canyon looks more interesting anyway.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Edward Abbey approves.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wow is that gorgeous.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, what's in first place? Fire? The wheel?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Houseboats are down to 1 (one) remaining marina.

https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm

Incredible.

Never thought I would see this in my lifetime.   Also never thought I would see Glen Canyon, so we're not losing a national recreation area we're gaining what should have been a national park.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Houseboats are down to 1 (one) remaining marina.

https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm

Incredible.

Never thought I would see this in my lifetime.   Also never thought I would see Glen Canyon, so we're not losing a national recreation area we're gaining what should have been a national park.


Seriously. That looks spectacular.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK, so the houseboats can still use the marinas, it's just the launch ramps that are inoperable.  If your boat is already in the water, you're good.  For now anyway.

The legendary Wahweap last week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, what's in first place? Fire? The wheel?


Religion.
\or maybe Hamburger Helper
 
olorin604
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
California got snow, no more drought, use water as freely as you wish. Probably actually too much water now go turn on all sprinklers to show mans dominance over nature
 
Spego
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, what's in first place? Fire? The wheel?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

olorin604: California got snow, no more drought, use water as freely as you wish. Probably actually too much water now go turn on all sprinklers to show mans dominance over nature


Git those almond farms cranked up!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spego: wildcardjack: So, what's in first place? Fire? The wheel?

[Fark user image image 474x266]


Built on top of a stone city built by Native Americans.  So it's not like it hasn't been done before, it's just a bit larger.
 
EL EM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No one could have predicted water drying up in a desert.
 
