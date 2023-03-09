 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Pseudo Echo, The Call, The Waitresses, The Jam, Cardiacs, and XTC. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #445. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
52
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy! Oooh! XTC!! I wonder if it'll be...

"Not THAT one."

Oh.

...rats...
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After rummaging around yesterday's playlist I went down a Microdisney rabbit hole and found a podcast about them that folks here might be interested in:  Iron Fist in Velvet Glove .
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DG 1 standing by
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nucal: After rummaging around yesterday's playlist I went down a Microdisney rabbit hole and found a podcast about them that folks here might be interested in:  Iron Fist in Velvet Glove .


I first read that as microdosing :p
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: nucal: After rummaging around yesterday's playlist I went down a Microdisney rabbit hole and found a podcast about them that folks here might be interested in:  Iron Fist in Velvet Glove .

I first read that as microdosing :p


That combo might work
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw that noise, Johnny..


Scruj Macduhk - "Craigie Hills"
Youtube 9cPlQdWxFLM
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess everyone's seen this news
https://www.fark.com/comments/12780982/Break-out-eyeliner-back-comb-your-hair-The-Cure-announce-a-30-date-North-America-tour#new
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, memories...
At college, in "The Ratskeller" wednesday night with a bunch of other "Intellectuals" reading our poetry at each other...
I miss that.
I wouldn't do that dumb shiat again for love or money, but being that innocent of our pomposity was great...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone!

Quite a nice day we have today... :)  Even though I'm hungry. It's my feeding time after all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were the sports ball scores yesterday?
I looked on the interwebs & couldn't find anything more recent than February
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Howdy! Oooh! XTC!! I wonder if it'll be...

"Not THAT one."

Oh.

...rats...


I always perk up when I see XTC mentioned.

Put "Go2" on last night. : )
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SQUARE PEGS
SQUARE PEGS
SQUARE / SQUARE
PEGS
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whidbey: perigee: Howdy! Oooh! XTC!! I wonder if it'll be...

"Not THAT one."

Oh.

...rats...

I always perk up when I see XTC mentioned.

Put "Go2" on last night. : )


Any band that can sing happy songs about showing off their weeners demands respect.

Pink Thing (2001 Remaster)
Youtube o190RGgkwi0

"Pink Thing, spit in my face - I'll love you for it..."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subtle
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!


Yay!
Go you!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!


Well Done!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!


\o/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: What were the sports ball scores yesterday?
I looked on the interwebs & couldn't find anything more recent than February


women lost. men's today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!


Congrats!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!


Awesome! (though we had no doubt)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: What were the sports ball scores yesterday?
I looked on the interwebs & couldn't find anything more recent than February

women lost. men's today.


Ta muchly. The UCI athletics page wouldn't load at all for some reason
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If we're doing a deep dive, I'm bringing my water wings.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOFL SCNW
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chameleons!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Penguins!
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: I guess everyone's seen this news
https://www.fark.com/comments/12780982/Break-out-eyeliner-back-comb-your-hair-The-Cure-announce-a-30-date-North-America-tour#new


I'm on the stupid lottery list if that counts.

I kind of get it, but it makes me more tempted to scalp my tix shall i get them.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Penguins!
[media.tenor.com image 498x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'da paid good money to see Mike Flatley do that with penguins..
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I guess everyone's seen this news
https://www.fark.com/comments/12780982/Break-out-eyeliner-back-comb-your-hair-The-Cure-announce-a-30-date-North-America-tour#new

I'm on the stupid lottery list if that counts.

I kind of get it, but it makes me more tempted to scalp my tix shall i get them.


On the plus side, Mad Bob's overseen the ticket pricing & there won't be any of that dynamic/ platinum shenanigans from ticket bastard
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: DG 2 standing by. Job interview completed. Nailed it!


You rule! Congrats!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.


Yikes. I hope he'll be out soon. Feel better!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I guess everyone's seen this news
https://www.fark.com/comments/12780982/Break-out-eyeliner-back-comb-your-hair-The-Cure-announce-a-30-date-North-America-tour#new

I'm on the stupid lottery list if that counts.

I kind of get it, but it makes me more tempted to scalp my tix shall i get them.


Also in the lottery. I mean, come on, how many people can possibly want to see the Cure in LA?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.


ABSOLUTELY. Poor JV - that hospital shiat sucks. Sending psychic healing vibes; If anybody talks to him, tell him to ALWAYS order the applesauce - you can stow that stuff, and eat it as a snack after they shut the kitchen down.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: I guess everyone's seen this news
https://www.fark.com/comments/12780982/Break-out-eyeliner-back-comb-your-hair-The-Cure-announce-a-30-date-North-America-tour#new

I'm on the stupid lottery list if that counts.

I kind of get it, but it makes me more tempted to scalp my tix shall i get them.

Also in the lottery. I mean, come on, how many people can possibly want to see the Cure in LA?


Considering I saw the Cure at the Rose Bowl (yes, the actual Rose Bowl), I'm going to guess at least 3.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.


Glad he'll live, but that sucks. Hope he's better soon!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.


*points good vibe-o-tron™ in his general direction cranked up to 11*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.


Oh no! Sending happy health thoughts Chicago way.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.


That sucks... Good vibes and best wishes to him are coming.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.

*points good vibe-o-tron™ in his general direction cranked up to 11*


That conjures up quite the mental image.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.

*points good vibe-o-tron™ in his general direction cranked up to 11*

That conjures up quite the mental image.


That's what she said.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The slow pacing of Violent Times is really effective at sending a message
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just been handed a plate of the chocolatest chocolate brownie EVAR!
Was only going to eat one, but guzzled all 3
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch just checked in with me here in the studio....from the hospital. he said to let everyone know he'll live and he'll update everyone on tuesday, but he can't listen or post today. so best wishes to the lad.

*points good vibe-o-tron™ in his general direction cranked up to 11*

That conjures up quite the mental image.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


The only image that's acceptable - it's an 80s show!
 
