 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Put your combat helmets on and let's take a cruise through the Korean DMZ on Google Street View   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Korean War, North Korea, South Korea, Endangered species, Ecology, Biodiversity, Korea, Seoul  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2023 at 9:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Kimmy J, for the beautiful park.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crack reporting from 40 years ago, CNN.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh! D. M. Zeeee.
That's different.

RUN DMC - It's Tricky (Official HD Video)
Youtube l-O5IHVhWj0
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we see three kittens crossing the DMZ.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It couldn't be easier to "save" your favourite species of cute animal, assuming humans haven't yet destroyed its habitat (say, turning an inland sea into a desert).

All you need to do is get the humans away from the habitat and see to it they never come back.

Nuclear accidents (Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, East Ural Nature Reserve) do nicely.

Failing that, human conflicts that create a zone where no human who values his life dares tread (the DMZ, the GDR side of the inner-German border) can be effective for decades, until the humans resolve their differences and start drifting back.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one thing I noticed in North Florida during COVID.  With no traffic and no airplanes and no normal human activity, check out all this wildlife!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Crack reporting from 40 years ago, CNN.


CNN 2019

https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/25/world/wildlife-demilitarized-zones-intl-c2e/index.html

CNN 2009
http://www.cnn.com/2009/WORLD/asiapcf/10/25/eco.dmz.korea/index.html
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta take my protein pills first.
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ummm...
Inner-city real estate speculators have been doing this with property for a couple generations now.

/ just smaller and more concealable weapons
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.