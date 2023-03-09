 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   In the future, our boxes of passports will be placed separate from the boxes of trash to be shredded   (wmur.com) divider line
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sometimes a simple "My bad" is enough.
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm still missing an explanation of why the motel had a box of passports.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: I'm still missing an explanation of why the motel had a box of passports.


Had to be something the group leaders asked to be kept in a safe. Kids can't be trusted to not lose the passports so the adults gathered them all up and didn't want them at risk of theft or loss from a hotel room, so they asked the hotel to store them in a safe at the front office. Where the passports went from there is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The temporary replacements are maroon.

/NEVER let someone else store your passport for you
 
dywed88
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The temporary replacements are maroon.

/NEVER let someone else store your passport for you


You want to rely on 42 grade 7-9 students holding onto their passports for an entire trip?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JMS and Season 5 of Babylon 5: Hold my bravarti.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They definitely farked up badly, but to their credit they did own up and issue an actual apology rather than a "sorry you were inconvenienced" non-apology
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ok, close enough, I'm gonna count it.

"-The hotel uses a document shredding service. A moran employee got distracted on the way to the safe, and left a box/bag of passports somewhere that made them seem like part of the documents to be collected by the service. No one noticed they had been collected until it was too late."

/I'll be signing Nostradumbass t-shirts in the lobby, stop by on your way out
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My voice is my passport. BING!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can you store my valuables in the Hotel safe?

Sure!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ooh, it's an Italian safe! It says Fra-gee-lay
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dywed88: DoctorCal: The temporary replacements are maroon.

/NEVER let someone else store your passport for you

You want to rely on 42 grade 7-9 students holding onto their passports for an entire trip?


In what way would I be "relying" on somebody else securing their own passport? I'm securing mine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dywed88: DoctorCal: The temporary replacements are maroon.

/NEVER let someone else store your passport for you

You want to rely on 42 grade 7-9 students holding onto their passports for an entire trip?


They'd certainly have a better success rate than this
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
UK passports? Not the blue ones!
 
