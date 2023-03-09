 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   TSA finds loaded gun at security checkpoint, calls local police, gets record response time   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've had a day at work when I'm listening to APD radio chatter and not heard them respond to a gun at a security checkpoint. Not a single day. I doubt anything serious will happen to the major, but it will be interesting water cooler conversation for a while.

"...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.

...

Nationwide, one firearm was detected for every 116,394. In Georgia, the rate is greater than double that amount, with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened."

This is a direct result of the efforts of the NRA, GA GOP, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Guns everywhere really meant guns everywhere.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: I don't think I've had a day at work when I'm listening to APD radio chatter and not heard them respond to a gun at a security checkpoint. Not a single day. I doubt anything serious will happen to the major, but it will be interesting water cooler conversation for a while.

"...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.

...

Nationwide, one firearm was detected for every 116,394. In Georgia, the rate is greater than double that amount, with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened."

This is a direct result of the efforts of the NRA, GA GOP, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Guns everywhere really meant guns everywhere.


Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?  I assume the latter but someone has probably tried.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Brosephus: I don't think I've had a day at work when I'm listening to APD radio chatter and not heard them respond to a gun at a security checkpoint. Not a single day. I doubt anything serious will happen to the major, but it will be interesting water cooler conversation for a while.

"...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.

...

Nationwide, one firearm was detected for every 116,394. In Georgia, the rate is greater than double that amount, with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened."

This is a direct result of the efforts of the NRA, GA GOP, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Guns everywhere really meant guns everywhere.

Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?  I assume the latter but someone has probably tried.


plastic parts and ceramic barrel? and there is such thing as casing-free bullets, but I've no idea if those are readily available or need custom manufacturing.

last time I flew was in the before times, and pornoscanners hadn't completely replaced metal detectors. they were surprisingly effective at detecting linen handkerchiefs illegally stowed in my pants, so nonmetallic weapons might even be detectable.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, c'mon this was clearly an honest mistake, we can't actually expect responsible people to remember difficult things like loaded gun in your luggage. hell, his pesky 5yo kid prolly put it there!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: ArkPanda: Brosephus: I don't think I've had a day at work when I'm listening to APD radio chatter and not heard them respond to a gun at a security checkpoint. Not a single day. I doubt anything serious will happen to the major, but it will be interesting water cooler conversation for a while.

"...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.

...

Nationwide, one firearm was detected for every 116,394. In Georgia, the rate is greater than double that amount, with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened."

This is a direct result of the efforts of the NRA, GA GOP, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Guns everywhere really meant guns everywhere.

Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?  I assume the latter but someone has probably tried.

plastic parts and ceramic barrel? and there is such thing as casing-free bullets, but I've no idea if those are readily available or need custom manufacturing.

last time I flew was in the before times, and pornoscanners hadn't completely replaced metal detectors. they were surprisingly effective at detecting linen handkerchiefs illegally stowed in my pants, so nonmetallic weapons might even be detectable.


Haven't been in one of those infernal machines since TSAPre. Thank Buddha.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where else he's got guns kept that he "forgot about".

Scary to think about.

"Hey hon, the dryer is making this really loud banging sound. Did you leave a gun in the laundry, again?"
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was filled with 18 rounds, including one in the chamber, police say.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Brosephus: I don't think I've had a day at work when I'm listening to APD radio chatter and not heard them respond to a gun at a security checkpoint. Not a single day. I doubt anything serious will happen to the major, but it will be interesting water cooler conversation for a while.

"...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.

...

Nationwide, one firearm was detected for every 116,394. In Georgia, the rate is greater than double that amount, with one firearm discovered for every 40,570 passengers screened."

This is a direct result of the efforts of the NRA, GA GOP, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Guns everywhere really meant guns everywhere.

Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?  I assume the latter but someone has probably tried.


Get past a metal detector?  Sure.

ProTip:  Airports don't use simple metal detectors, nor do they use simple X-ray machines.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh look, another human thumb.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laws for thee.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brosephus: I don't think I've had a day at work when I'm listening to APD radio chatter and not heard them respond to a gun at a security checkpoint. Not a single day. I doubt anything serious will happen to the major, but it will be interesting water cooler conversation for a while.

"...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.


They average over one a day so....duh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x526]
Oh look, another human thumb.


sorry...couldn't resist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The entire matter was handled as if O'Connor was any other passenger, according to sources familiar with the incident.
He was instructed to secure his gun in some manner and then go on with his trip.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The entire matter was handled as if O'Connor was any other passenger, according to sources familiar with the incident.
He was instructed to secure his gun in some manner and then go on with his trip."

I call BS on that one. No way a non LEO just gets to, "Whoops my bad", secures it and goes on their merry way.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder where else he's got guns kept that he "forgot about".

Scary to think about.

"Hey hon, the dryer is making this really loud banging sound. Did you leave a gun in the laundry, again?"


I'm sorry, that's funny.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm sorry, that's funny.


GA resident.

I heard recently that someone was in the Waffle House restroom in town, found a pistol in one of the bathroom stalls. Just brought it back to the counter and handed it over to the staff.

I also hear this happens quite frequently. But that was the first time I heard that story.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA: 'The Transportation Security Administration will review the report made on the stop and could levy a fine, likely in the range of $3,000."

Yeah, that'll happen.

<wankingmotion.gif>
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?


Die Hard 2 was the movie that pushed the lie that Glocks aren't detected by metal detectors.  While they have a polymer frame, there is still a lot of metal in them, e.g. the barrel and the rounds (bullets).  The other lie from that movie was they are too expensive for just anyone to own.  Not even close.  Glocks are popular partly because they are cheap.

It is theoretically possible to make a gun that will get past the detectors, but it would have a very short lifespan and would probably not be very reliable.  Plus, even a single round will set off the detector.  So you have to come up with a non-metal round.  Again, theoretically possible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pistol whip him with it on the spot, take it away, fire him, and may he never be armed again.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: "The entire matter was handled as if O'Connor was any other passenger, according to sources familiar with the incident.
He was instructed to secure his gun in some manner and then go on with his trip."

I call BS on that one. No way a non LEO just gets to, "Whoops my bad", secures it and goes on their merry way.


It happens.

https://wjla.com/news/local/man-caught-with-gun-in-carry-on-luggage-at-reagan-national-airport-104901

And other time people get arrested and I think how it ends up has to do with intent.

Cops can legally carry a firearm almost anywhere, on or off duty, and usually do 24/7 so to them a gun is like a wallet, phone or car keys - something to be grabbed and taken with them everywhere.  Back when I used to carry I walked into the office with a .45 (a huge no no) in the gun pocket (they exist) of my motorcycle jacket and didn't think of it until I started to take my jacket off.  You just get used to having one on you.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I call BS on that one. No way a non LEO just gets to, "Whoops my bad", secures it and goes on their merry way.


Subby here. It happens at my airport. It's a medium-sized one where the sheriff office staffs it M-F and they are reasonable people.

Two examples:
1. Guy has a gun in his bag. He forgot about it. Sheriff Deputy runs his background, no criminal convictions, valid FOID (required to own a gun), etc. Deputy escorts the guy to his car to secure the gun and lets him go.
2. Woman has a single round of 5.56 ammo in her wallet. She is an immigrant from a country with no gun culture and saved it as a souvenir from a shooting range trip with friends in Minnesota. She has no idea she has to have a FOID to possess ammo in Illinois. Deputy runs her background, no criminal convictions, etc. He prints her out a FOID application from the office and tells her "You are going to submit this application with the required $10 fee. In two weeks I am calling the state police to see if your application is submitted and pending. If you haven't submitted the application by then, that's when I'll submit an arrest warrant for you. If the application is submitted we are done."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 425x526]
Oh look, another human thumb.


Who ordered the pressed ham?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ArkPanda: Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?

Die Hard 2 was the movie that pushed the lie that Glocks aren't detected by metal detectors.  While they have a polymer frame, there is still a lot of metal in them, e.g. the barrel and the rounds (bullets).  The other lie from that movie was they are too expensive for just anyone to own.  Not even close.  Glocks are popular partly because they are cheap.

It is theoretically possible to make a gun that will get past the detectors, but it would have a very short lifespan and would probably not be very reliable.  Plus, even a single round will set off the detector.  So you have to come up with a non-metal round.  Again, theoretically possible.


Ceramic sabot.
Cardboard cartridge.
Mix of black and smokeless, we are not looking to go long range

Polymer frame pieces and plastic springs
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Gyrfalcon: I'm sorry, that's funny.

GA resident.

I heard recently that someone was in the Waffle House restroom in town, found a pistol in one of the bathroom stalls. Just brought it back to the counter and handed it over to the staff.

I also hear this happens quite frequently. But that was the first time I heard that story.


I've lived in Georgia far longer than you have and that doesn't happen frequently at all.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TSA agent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: "The entire matter was handled as if O'Connor was any other passenger, according to sources familiar with the incident.
He was instructed to secure his gun in some manner and then go on with his trip."

I call BS on that one. No way a non LEO just gets to, "Whoops my bad", secures it and goes on their merry way.


Also, I believe Georgia passed a state law that says a person may not be criminally charged for inadvertent possession of a firearm at an airport security screening checkpoint. To file a criminal charge requires showing the person had intent to purposely bring the firearm through security screening. This law was for three things:
1. Quit clogging up courts with stuff
2. Quit sticking criminal charges to otherwise law-abiding people
3. Libstiggin'
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this needs to be a felony


end of story
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I've lived in Georgia far longer than you have and that doesn't happen frequently at all.


Just what I thought. See my dad told me that story and he's losing his memory and mind due to old age. I've got to watch what he says. Poor guy.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?


Sure in theory, but like was pointed out, airports have a bit more than a simple metal detector.

Also, 'if' you decided to fire something with say a 3d printed barrel (that made it past the metal detector...) chances are fairly good that the whole thing would blow up in your hand.  There's a reason that barrels & the receiver are made out of metal (high pressure of cartridges firing).  If you shoot a pistol made out of anything else there's a really good chance of you having a really bad day & your orthopedic surgeon getting a new boat from possibly being able to put your hand back together again after all the surgeries.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: (edited for length) Plus, even a single round will set off the detector.  So you have to come up with a non-metal round.  Again, theoretically possible.


You can always put a bullet in a lucky rabbit's foot that you put in the tray that goes around the scanner just like John Malkavich did in "In the line of Fire".

To fill a high cap magazine it may look suspicious carrying around a keychain with 30 lucky rabbits feet on there though.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: You can always put a bullet in a lucky rabbit's foot that you put in the tray that goes around the scanner just like John Malkavich did in "In the line of Fire".


This is why *ALMOST* everything goes through the X-ray machine.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Solty Dog: I call BS on that one. No way a non LEO just gets to, "Whoops my bad", secures it and goes on their merry way.

Subby here. It happens at my airport. It's a medium-sized one where the sheriff office staffs it M-F and they are reasonable people.

Two examples:
1. Guy has a gun in his bag. He forgot about it. Sheriff Deputy runs his background, no criminal convictions, valid FOID (required to own a gun), etc. Deputy escorts the guy to his car to secure the gun and lets him go.
2. Woman has a single round of 5.56 ammo in her wallet. She is an immigrant from a country with no gun culture and saved it as a souvenir from a shooting range trip with friends in Minnesota. She has no idea she has to have a FOID to possess ammo in Illinois. Deputy runs her background, no criminal convictions, etc. He prints her out a FOID application from the office and tells her "You are going to submit this application with the required $10 fee. In two weeks I am calling the state police to see if your application is submitted and pending. If you haven't submitted the application by then, that's when I'll submit an arrest warrant for you. If the application is submitted we are done."


Name definitely checks out.

And goddam, you need a card to carry ammo in Illinois?  I'd have to get a bomb sniffing dog to go through my SUV before driving in Illinois because I'm sure there's a stray round or two of ammo under the seats.
 
Daeva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reality he 100% believe she did nothing wrong so nothing should happen to him at all, no big deal zero consequences and should get his penis extender placed back in his bag, because he is special, but if the person in front of them then had a gun he would have pulled the gun to and executed him instantly without any sense of irony or self-inflection.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: And goddam, you need a card to carry ammo in Illinois?  I'd have to get a bomb sniffing dog to go through my SUV before driving in Illinois because I'm sure there's a stray round or two of ammo under the seats.


If you are an Illinois resident, yes, a FOID is required to purchase or possess ammunition.

Limited exceptions exist for people such as using a firearm at a range or other location where you are under direct supervision of someone else who has a FOID. You can take your friends shooting if you have a FOID and they don't - but NOT if they are prohibited from possession (felony conviction, DV conviction, etc.). A couple of morons went to a local shooting range a few years back and one of them was a felon. They thought he could just shoot a gun there. Someone else at the range knew the guy, knew of the conviction, made a phone call, and surveillance footage was used to give him another felony with some prison time for the gun possession.

If you are from outside Illinois that FOID requirement doesn't apply to you. Non-residents do not have to have a FOID.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: OgreMagi: ArkPanda: Is it possible to make a gun that can get past a metal detector? Or is that just something from action movies?

Die Hard 2 was the movie that pushed the lie that Glocks aren't detected by metal detectors.  While they have a polymer frame, there is still a lot of metal in them, e.g. the barrel and the rounds (bullets).  The other lie from that movie was they are too expensive for just anyone to own.  Not even close.  Glocks are popular partly because they are cheap.

It is theoretically possible to make a gun that will get past the detectors, but it would have a very short lifespan and would probably not be very reliable.  Plus, even a single round will set off the detector.  So you have to come up with a non-metal round.  Again, theoretically possible.

Ceramic sabot.
Cardboard cartridge.
Mix of black and smokeless, we are not looking to go long range

Polymer frame pieces and plastic springs


Bionic hand.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: OgreMagi: (edited for length) Plus, even a single round will set off the detector.  So you have to come up with a non-metal round.  Again, theoretically possible.

You can always put a bullet in a lucky rabbit's foot that you put in the tray that goes around the scanner just like John Malkavich did in "In the line of Fire".

To fill a high cap magazine it may look suspicious carrying around a keychain with 30 lucky rabbits feet on there though.


You could easily slip some smaller rounds, e.g. .22LR into something metal, like a fancy pen.  How often do TSA agents open those up?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Atlanta airport tops list of most firearms found in carry-on luggage ...a total of 448 firearms were found by security at Atlanta's airport in 2022. It was 11% less than 2021, but still topped the nation in the number of guns found.

Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson) is also the busiest passenger airport in the US. This is just "your map of [whatever] is just a population density map".

// the rate at which they're found there - twice the national average - probably says something special about them, though
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Brosephus: This is a direct result of the efforts of the NRA, GA GOP, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Guns everywhere really meant guns everywhere.


Not to defend him, but didn't Nathan Deal veto a "campus carry" bill?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I wonder where else he's got guns kept that he "forgot about".

Scary to think about.

"Hey hon, the dryer is making this really loud banging sound. Did you leave a gun in the laundry, again?"


My wife told me "empty your pockets - any handguns i find in the laundry I am keeping"

/I do laundry too btw
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only way a weapon can travel on a flight is in checked luggage.
th.bing.comView Full Size

Then why did they tell me I couldn't have this?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He was instructed to secure his gun in some manner and then go on with his trip.

It would save a lot of trouble if people who are above the law were required to just say so before the screening.
 
