(WSMV Nashville) Hero Give me a K, give me an I, give me a D-N-E-Y   (wsmv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I got in the car, turned on the praise and worship music, and that was the last time I drove it."

God got ya for that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
K I D....N E Y....K O U S E!

wait
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DINKEY?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought this was gonna be about someone going to "Didney Wurl" ...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This whole thing has a bunch of rude Fark jokes, but I'm not breaking that ice.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I imagine God having a bad day rigging football games and deciding to drop a tree on a teenager.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If ya'all are gonna post stupid and heartless things, at least be funny.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BFletch651: If ya'all are gonna post stupid and heartless things, at least be funny.


Fark comments haven't posted anything funny since the time when the political meter was introduced.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I imagine God having a bad day rigging football games and deciding to drop a tree on a teenager.


I figured he would have been too busy giving AIDS to babies or subtly damaging the brain of the next Hitler, but I guess being omnipresent makes it easy enough to squeeze a bit more carnage into his schedule if he feels like it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BFletch651: If ya'all are gonna post stupid and heartless things, at least be funny.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BFletch651: If ya'all are gonna post stupid and heartless things, at least be funny.


If a tree falls in a forest on a cheerleader....
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't imagine losing a child. But I also know the importance of organ donation. When I pass I want them to use every piece of me possible for donation. So I was kinda taken aback when the mom was willing to donate everything but the heart, with the reasoning, "I can't bear to do it". Okay, well think of it this way, somewhere out there is someone with a mother too, and they have a bad ticker and are not going to get a transplant and die, but could have lived if they had gotten her heart, which is now useless to her. I'm not going to bash the mom after whats she's been through, or make any snarky jokes. I'll just say, c'mon man, do better.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wondered how an Asian girl got crushed by a falling tree as they're generally more cautious than their Western counterparts, but now I understand that it's more of a nurture vs nature thing.  Never underestimate the utility of lessons in forest safety taught at the end of a shoe.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Killer trees.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I thought this was gonna be about someone going to "Didney Wurl" ...


I thought this was about a new show called The Kidney Kouse Klub.

And then I thought that there was something slightly problematic about that name...but I just couldn't quite put my finger on it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I wondered how an Asian girl got crushed by a falling tree as they're generally more cautious than their Western counterparts, but now I understand that it's more of a nurture vs nature thing.  Never underestimate the utility of lessons in forest safety taught at the end of a shoe.


Do what now?

Is that like a kung fu movie reference or something you're throwing out?

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
