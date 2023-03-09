 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Amazon driver demands snacks from regulars on route. Still seems okay using truck as a bathroom   (dailydot.com) divider line
37 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TikToker said Amazon customers who order frequently have a "bond" with their driver.

Who are these drivers that actually interact with the customers?  I've never even seen the person that delivers my packages.  I've seen the white van, but not the person who delivers it; they just sneak in all ninja-like, leave it on my porch, take a picture as proof of delivery, and sneak out just as quickly.  No knocking or anything.  Just in, drop, out.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Y'all see each other damn near every day, and you ain't leaving no snacks?"

I might leave you an English textbook.

Why the hell would it be my job to buy you snacks?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


have a danish, farkstick
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I got something she could snack on. What! Women's Day is over!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, if I have to leave a 20% tip on a carryout order at the local fast casual burrito place, having to tip the Amazon driver doesn't seem too far off.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The TikToker said Amazon customers who order frequently have a "bond" with their driver.

Who are these drivers that actually interact with the customers?  I've never even seen the person that delivers my packages.  I've seen the white van, but not the person who delivers it; they just sneak in all ninja-like, leave it on my porch, take a picture as proof of delivery, and sneak out just as quickly.  No knocking or anything.  Just in, drop, out.


I think it depends on how amazon services  your area. I'd say about 90% of the time i get the same driver, he is an actual amazon employee, cool guy. When the weather is nice i usually work from my deck, so he will hear some tunes or whatever and usually stick his head over the fence to say hey. Otherwise he will put it on my steps and ring the doorbell. He is basically the UPS guy, just has a bit more hustle to him. Ups guy will stick around and shoot the shiat with me for like 10 minutes if i run into him.

If I order same day stuff, it usually doesn't make his truck, and then i get some random contractor in a random van who just flings it at the general direction of my front door from 20 feet away. Its not uncommon for me to have to fish something out of a bush or whatnot.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not a single specific detail about this story fits with any of my lived experiences.

Why should random people feed you? Amazon has plenty of money. Go after them, for f*ck's sake.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An article about a teenagers tiktok video complaining about work

Riveting
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No.

Next manufactured online "debate."

Tired of this bullshiat article format - "let's pick a fight based on a single post/tweet, find a few comments on both sides and post them, then step back and watch folks turn this into a thing." Fark anyone who publishes such content, because manufacturing online "debates" for the lulz is how we farking got to the Trump administration, demonizing Fauci, and punching people for wearing masks.
 
krafty420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Amazon drivers have time to stop and snack?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I mean, if I have to leave a 20% tip on a carryout order at the local fast casual burrito place, having to tip the Amazon driver doesn't seem too far off.


My mailman, ups and fedex guys all got a little something from me on the holidays. Those guys are regulars though.

During the holidays i'd have random amazon folks showing up, and i wasn't going to tip them all. It would be like 2 or 3 random folks a day at times.

After the holidays cooled down and things went back to normal, i gave my amazon guy, amusingly enough, an amazon gift card. I figured he may get a discount or something with it, who knows.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The TikToker said Amazon customers who order frequently have a "bond" with their driver.

Who are these drivers that actually interact with the customers?  I've never even seen the person that delivers my packages.  I've seen the white van, but not the person who delivers it; they just sneak in all ninja-like, leave it on my porch, take a picture as proof of delivery, and sneak out just as quickly.  No knocking or anything.  Just in, drop, out.



This.

I couldn't pick out my driver in a lineup.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd give a delivery driver a snack if they asked for one, but Amazon is such a large and major worker exploiter; I just don't order from Amazon.

That and their affirmative of profiting from antisemitism.  As their CEO believes, somebody has to make money off of hate.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Y'all see each other damn near every day, and you ain't leaving no snacks?"

I might leave you an English textbook.


I just came here to complain about the same thing, especially after I read the comments in the article. An English textbook would be cromulent.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes a plate of cookies left on the front porch sounds safe.
 
Vhale
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems very individual. BiL orders tech parts somewhat frequently and knows their UPS guy. I know they've given the some high end whiskey.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am so outraged right now I can barely enleash my unbridled rage.

/Oops, wrong thread
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It may feel like Christmas when the Amazon packages arrive, but the van isn't a sleigh, you're not Santa, and I'm not leaving milk and cookies.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The TikToker said Amazon customers who order frequently have a "bond" with their driver.

Who are these drivers that actually interact with the customers?  I've never even seen the person that delivers my packages.  I've seen the white van, but not the person who delivers it; they just sneak in all ninja-like, leave it on my porch, take a picture as proof of delivery, and sneak out just as quickly.  No knocking or anything.  Just in, drop, out.


Several times I've gotten a email notice saying "package handed to resident." Which is odd, since I don't even know it was there. I often find it leaning against my mailbox.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only delivery guy I was on a name basis with was the USPS guy when I lived up north.

Actually couldn't stand him.  He admitted dragging ass because he'd rather get fired than having them give him a longer route...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: No.

Next manufactured online "debate."

Tired of this bullshiat article format - "let's pick a fight based on a single post/tweet, find a few comments on both sides and post them, then step back and watch folks turn this into a thing." Fark anyone who publishes such content, because manufacturing online "debates" for the lulz is how we farking got to the Trump administration, demonizing Fauci, and punching people for wearing masks.


And Brexit.
 
TheDogDidIt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You make moe than me; how come you don't leave me no damn snack?


(am I doing this right)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
-She said she was "pretty sure" that customers who order so frequently have the same driver every time

I'm pretty sure she's wrong. Someone that's been doing it for 6 months isn't getting a permanent assigned rout.


-The TikToker said Amazon customers who order frequently have a "bond" with their driver.

This is also BS. I've been doing it for over a year and thousands upon thousands of deliveries and unless I'm  delivering to a business, I rarely encounter anyone. Sometimes someone will poke their head out of the door and yell "Thank you" as I'm walking back to the van but that's extent of the interaction.

She is correct about it always being the same people ordering though. Some of them do leave snacks and water out for delivery drivers. It's nice but I don't expect it or get mad at the ones that don't.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: The only delivery guy I was on a name basis with was the USPS guy when I lived up north.

Actually couldn't stand him.  He admitted dragging ass because he'd rather get fired than having them give him a longer route...


I worked for them on and off during the holidays in college. Was great pay. Hard ass job.

The senior guys were pretty much untouchable and all had choice routes though, basically, drive your truck to two or 3 big buildings, pull up to a dock, and unload.

Hustling to houses in bad weather suckkkkkked though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a photo sequence of an Amazon driver and his GF. She's caught here, leaving the truck after getting some afternoon delight.

He was later fired.
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Psychopusher: The TikToker said Amazon customers who order frequently have a "bond" with their driver.

Who are these drivers that actually interact with the customers?  I've never even seen the person that delivers my packages.  I've seen the white van, but not the person who delivers it; they just sneak in all ninja-like, leave it on my porch, take a picture as proof of delivery, and sneak out just as quickly.  No knocking or anything.  Just in, drop, out.

I think it depends on how amazon services  your area. I'd say about 90% of the time i get the same driver, he is an actual amazon employee, cool guy. When the weather is nice i usually work from my deck, so he will hear some tunes or whatever and usually stick his head over the fence to say hey. Otherwise he will put it on my steps and ring the doorbell. He is basically the UPS guy, just has a bit more hustle to him. Ups guy will stick around and shoot the shiat with me for like 10 minutes if i run into him.

If I order same day stuff, it usually doesn't make his truck, and then i get some random contractor in a random van who just flings it at the general direction of my front door from 20 feet away. Its not uncommon for me to have to fish something out of a bush or whatnot.


Mine works like this too. It surprised me that I can get same day delivery, as I'm outside the metro area. My same day stuff sometimes ends up at the complex office for some reason. There are only 18 apartments so it's sheer lazy I'm guessing.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She wants a snack and I want a handy.

I think we can work something out.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First off, who in their right mind would eat food left out by strangers anyway? Second, this recent trend of everyone expecting some form of tip needs to end. Should I leave something out for my mailman? He comes by once a day. What about my garbage man? He's here twice a week. How about city bus drivers? Should they get tips or snacks from regular riders? I grocery shop at least once per week, should the stock clerks and cashier get a little something?

If I tipped everyone that performs a simple service for me on a regular basis then I'd be broke, so who's going to tip me? This shiat is getting out of hand.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To all of those on Fark who see me as a tightwad when I said that I don't believe in tipping..............

See? SEE?? Now EVERYONE is wanting tips!

Fark user imageView Full Size

"and you ain't leaving no snacks?""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should I feed the mailman too?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Poldana: Mine works like this too. It surprised me that I can get same day delivery, as I'm outside the metro area. My same day stuff sometimes ends up at the complex office for some reason. There are only 18 apartments so it's sheer lazy I'm guessing.


I ordered a memory card over the holidays, and i swear to god it showed up in under an hour. I can only assume for small common stuff like that, they just have a stash on the truck and it dispatches out to it if they are already headed your way, or just someone cruising around with a truck full of common small items for an area.

I never saw who delivered it, so i didn't get to ask.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You applied for the job, you took the job, you knew in advance what it was, the pay, etc
Just shut up and do your job.
If you don't like your job, go find another.
Leave me out of it, you don't work for or with me.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I leave milk and a ham sandwich out in the 120 degree arizona heat but they never take it for some reason.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dont even do that for my mail carrier and she's a hot tattoo girl
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: First off, who in their right mind would eat food left out by strangers anyway? Second, this recent trend of everyone expecting some form of tip needs to end. Should I leave something out for my mailman? He comes by once a day. What about my garbage man? He's here twice a week. How about city bus drivers? Should they get tips or snacks from regular riders? I grocery shop at least once per week, should the stock clerks and cashier get a little something?

If I tipped everyone that performs a simple service for me on a regular basis then I'd be broke, so who's going to tip me? This shiat is getting out of hand.


Mailman and garbage man get some type of holiday "gift". Its been that way forever. Sometimes i'll grease the garbage guys if i'm tossing something i know they normally wouldn't take. Its good to be in their graces and will save me a trip to the DPW yard, or paying a fee.
 
binox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cold beverages on hot days would be nice also.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

