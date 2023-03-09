 Skip to content
(NBC News) Rule 34 applies to everything. Yes, even you Pinterest (nbcnews.com)
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't ever been on Pinterest because you have to sign up immediately. I always thought it was an artsy-craftsy board, but then again guys can find a way to perv up anything.  ☹
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason to hate Pinterest. As if just having their results stinking up Google Image Search wasn't bad enough.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Another reason to hate PinterestSOCIAL MEDIA. As if just having their results stinking up Google Image Search wasn't bad enough.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside: now this is known authorities can easily track down the pervs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Post your kids images online
> Be outraged that people can find them
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great- I clicked the link to the article and now I am probably on a list somewhere...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: I haven't ever been on Pinterest because you have to sign up immediately. I always thought it was an artsy-craftsy board, but then again guys can find a way to perv up anything.  ☹


I've got an account I set up for writing prompts years ago and I immediately got bot request offering to link me up to various things that were borderline legal. 

Insta is worse.

I won't touch any of the other ones.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letting people create content means horrible people will create content too. If you can't/don't want to moderate that, then you shouldn't be running your business.

\looking at you, Elon
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...sigh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.


I remember wanting to look up a pic of Zaphod Beeblebrox, and Google showing me pics of little girls, because evidently some pedo calling himself Zaphod had posted a bunch of pics. Get your freakin' act together, Google.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not just Pinterest, it's all social media.

There's an entire industry of parents with young girls, taking generally 'innocent' pictures, and all of their followers are adult men. We're talking about girls under 12. Days at the beach, eating bananas. Nothing that would get the account banned. But all the followers? Yep. It's not so innocent.

It's to the point where they use sites like ko-fi or patreon to accept payments from their followers.

There are entire tiktok accounts that just bust these parents and expose them as basically creating CP of their own kids for a very predatory audience. The response? The exposing accounts are blocked, and sometimes banned.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, I can't read the whole article.  Got halfway thru before I had to #NOPE out of there.

jfc, some people are pigs.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really glad not to see "Elon" and "Twitter" in TFA.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.


Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: So it's not just Pinterest, it's all social media.

There's an entire industry of parents with young girls, taking generally 'innocent' pictures, and all of their followers are adult men. We're talking about girls under 12. Days at the beach, eating bananas. Nothing that would get the account banned. But all the followers? Yep. It's not so innocent.

It's to the point where they use sites like ko-fi or patreon to accept payments from their followers.

There are entire tiktok accounts that just bust these parents and expose them as basically creating CP of their own kids for a very predatory audience. The response? The exposing accounts are blocked, and sometimes banned.


theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty farked up.

I hope that this article becomes popular enough that Pintrest will be forced to fix it.

Companies seldom do the right thing unless their hand is forced.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Another reason to hate Pinterest. As if just having their results stinking up Google Image Search wasn't bad enough.


If it weren't for Google image search no one would even know that Pinterest still existed.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without heavy moderation every single social media site will devolve into NAZI's and CP.

They are constantly out there trying to find new places to find and share their sick shiat.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Without heavy moderation every single social media site will devolve into NAZI's and CP.

They are constantly out there trying to find new places to find and share their sick shiat.


Sounds like a Libertarian paradise.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: That's pretty farked up.

I hope that this article becomes popular enough that Pintrest will be forced to fix it.

Companies seldom do the right thing unless their hand is forced.


Are you kidding? Right now, there's a roomful of Pinterst execs trying to figure out how to pivot towards their new found success. Surely this will be a hit with the youth pastor audience.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: So it's not just Pinterest, it's all social media.

There's an entire industry of parents with young girls, taking generally 'innocent' pictures, and all of their followers are adult men. We're talking about girls under 12. Days at the beach, eating bananas. Nothing that would get the account banned. But all the followers? Yep. It's not so innocent.

It's to the point where they use sites like ko-fi or patreon to accept payments from their followers.

There are entire tiktok accounts that just bust these parents and expose them as basically creating CP of their own kids for a very predatory audience. The response? The exposing accounts are blocked, and sometimes banned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side,
Pinterest can be subpoenaed. If they're going to be broken humans in that way, at least you can catch them before they disappear into the dark web.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.

Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.


Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't Rule 34. We already knew there's child porn (or child-porn adjacent) shiat online because ALL porn thrives online, as it has from the very beginning. I'm pretty sure that on Day 1 of the internet, most people said "Neato!" and then on Day 2, the internet began to be populated with porn images of women and children without their knowledge or consent.

This is scumbags on the internet being scumbags and yet another "social media" platform supposedly not anticipating it and not doing anything to make it difficult, apparently. Because the "honor" system has worked tremendously well so far, right?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: On the plus side,
Pinterest can be subpoenaed. If they're going to be broken humans in that way, at least you can catch them before they disappear into the dark web.


Subpoenaed for linking images that don't run afoul of any laws?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is giving me PTSD flashbacks to puberty. I started looking like an adult woman overnight. Middle-aged men didn't start wolf-whistling me-they stopped. I think that realization turned me off of the entire idea of sex for the next 15 years.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: There's an entire industry of parents with young girls, taking generally 'innocent' pictures, and all of their followers are adult men. We're talking about girls under 12. Days at the beach, eating bananas. Nothing that would get the account banned. But all the followers? Yep. It's not so innocent.


Surprised that there isn't an option to help parents filter this.

Make all accounts by minors be attached to a parent's account.  Anyone that wants to follow or message the minor must wait for approval by the parent first.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: physt: edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.

Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.

Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.


I think ebay has some sears catalogs you can check out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ditka80: Great- I clicked the link to the article and now I am probably on a list somewhere...


I mean, NBC isn't perfect, but I don't think they're "monitored by the feds" bad. Yet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: Ringshadow: There's an entire industry of parents with young girls, taking generally 'innocent' pictures, and all of their followers are adult men. We're talking about girls under 12. Days at the beach, eating bananas. Nothing that would get the account banned. But all the followers? Yep. It's not so innocent.

Surprised that there isn't an option to help parents filter this.

Make all accounts by minors be attached to a parent's account.  Anyone that wants to follow or message the minor must wait for approval by the parent first.


I think what Ringshadow is describing are parents who know what's going on, and are taking advantage of it as an opportunity to make some Patreon money. They'd just approve them all.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Somaticasual: On the plus side,
Pinterest can be subpoenaed. If they're going to be broken humans in that way, at least you can catch them before they disappear into the dark web.

Subpoenaed for linking images that don't run afoul of any laws?


Fair enough (unfortunately).
*At least you can get them on a list of potential suspects and keep an eye on them.
 
zbtop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm shocked and disgusted," said Victoria's mother, Nathalia, the one person the girl followed on the platform. "I thought Pinterest was a place to be creative and inspired."

Lady, the internet has been a mainstream thing now for 30-ish years. What on this entire planet of earth, at any point in those 30 years, gave you the impression that a social media platform (based around user interest groups and algorithmic sharing) would in any way less creepy and disgusting than anything else on the internet?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Pintrest will be forced to fix it


I'm fairly certain the only way to fix this problem is to A) ban photos of minors from the internet, as it's clear that even fully clothed/appropriately dressed this is a problem, or B) somehow make it so adults can't follow accounts with minors.

Neither of these will happen. Can't lose the precious mommy blogger money, and people will just spoof the ages on their accounts or whatever.

There's a line in Transmetropolitan that goes like, "Religion capping won't work, because people will keep inventing new ways to pray."

Similarly, once you layer this kind of content with enough ambiguity, it becomes hard to ban people.

Oh, it's a mom out in the park with her kids and the little girl is on a swing wearing shorts, and an adult man left a heart emoji. Is that a bannable offense? For whom?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, anyone with sanity knows what's going on here. The mommy blogger is farming pedos for clicks. But how do you moderate that? Who do you ban? Do you start regulating emojis? Do you have an entire department watching the adult male accounts (let's be honest, they are 99% adult men) and reporting them en masse to the FBI?

A weird side effect of MRA and people like Andrew Tate is the sudden rise of pedophilia. Because if you're making adult women seem not like people or worthless, well. Here we are. And it's coming with a side-order of anti-queer rhetoric too. Because when you start dehumanizing adults, pervs come for the children, I guess (phrasing).

All this to say this is a public facing symptom of a much larger problem that probably has roots in something Reagan did because, yeah. Maybe the destruction of psych wards?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.


Authorities have enough work trying to pursue and prosecute the actual intentional kid farkers and the people who enable them, you're not on a watchlist. If the only pictures you viewed accidentally are little girls in swimwear, you haven't even scratched the surface of the sick shiat out there. Apparently, the hardcore shiat is, for the most part, behind paywalls and has pretty significant (but not unhackable) security to keep the cops out. Fortunately, not always successful.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Another reason to hate Pinterest. As if just having their results stinking up Google Image Search wasn't bad enough.


I use the following filter in ublock origin:

google.com###search .g:has(cite:has-text(/https?:\/\/.*\.*pinterest*\.*/))
google.*##.g:has(a[href*=".pinterest."])
google.*##a[href*=".pinterest."]:nth-ancestor(1)
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pinterest, the answer to a question nobody asked.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creoena: NM Volunteer: physt: edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.

Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.

Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.

I think ebay has some sears catalogs you can check out.

[Fark user image image 348x262]


Yes, we all remember, Dad.  You didn't have to make such a big scene about telling me to stop.  Everyone else could have gone on enjoying the newspaper and their breakfast.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TTFK: Ringshadow: There's an entire industry of parents with young girls, taking generally 'innocent' pictures, and all of their followers are adult men. We're talking about girls under 12. Days at the beach, eating bananas. Nothing that would get the account banned. But all the followers? Yep. It's not so innocent.

Surprised that there isn't an option to help parents filter this.

Make all accounts by minors be attached to a parent's account.  Anyone that wants to follow or message the minor must wait for approval by the parent first.


Been saying this for years, but kids are sharp, they will figure out ways to set up accounts the mom and dad won't know about. It is a really big internet out there and with billions of posts a minute, damn hard to moderate. But none of that should let companies up from doing everything they can to block and track down CP users and creators and have those people prosecuted if possible.

One of the best ways to do it would be to simply block certain countries US access that support this shiat.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Thoreny: Pintrest will be forced to fix it

I'm fairly certain the only way to fix this problem is to A) ban photos of minors from the internet, as it's clear that even fully clothed/appropriately dressed this is a problem, or B) somehow make it so adults can't follow accounts with minors.

Neither of these will happen. Can't lose the precious mommy blogger money, and people will just spoof the ages on their accounts or whatever.

There's a line in Transmetropolitan that goes like, "Religion capping won't work, because people will keep inventing new ways to pray."

Similarly, once you layer this kind of content with enough ambiguity, it becomes hard to ban people.

Oh, it's a mom out in the park with her kids and the little girl is on a swing wearing shorts, and an adult man left a heart emoji. Is that a bannable offense? For whom?

[Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]

Now, anyone with sanity knows what's going on here. The mommy blogger is farming pedos for clicks. But how do you moderate that? Who do you ban? Do you start regulating emojis? Do you have an entire department watching the adult male accounts (let's be honest, they are 99% adult men) and reporting them en masse to the FBI?

A weird side effect of MRA and people like Andrew Tate is the sudden rise of pedophilia. Because if you're making adult women seem not like people or worthless, well. Here we are. And it's coming with a side-order of anti-queer rhetoric too. Because when you start dehumanizing adults, pervs come for the children, I guess (phrasing).

All this to say this is a public facing symptom of a much larger problem that probably has roots in something Reagan did because, yeah. Maybe the destruction of psych wards?


Algorithms can be changed to disallow such content. It's not the hardest thing to do. Certainly it would require effort and resources, which is why Pintrest won't do it unless they're forced to.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: This is giving me PTSD flashbacks to puberty. I started looking like an adult woman overnight. Middle-aged men didn't start wolf-whistling me-they stopped. I think that realization turned me off of the entire idea of sex for the next 15 years.


If you looked like an adult woman, pedophiles weren't the ones leering at you. The regular scumbags were the ones doing that.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TTFK: Surprised that there isn't an option to help parents filter this.

Make all accounts by minors be attached to a parent's account. Anyone that wants to follow or message the minor must wait for approval by the parent first.


To be clear: a lot of the parents know exactly what they're doing, or they wouldn't have farking patreons/ko-fi accounts.

Hearsay example, but I had a video come up on my FYP of tiktok from one of the accounts that specifically tries to expose this kind of BS. And this woman explained the video was a goddamn four year old eating a banana, and all the likes were men. So she went into the video explaining that honey NO, do you know what you're doing, do you know what you're creating?!

The tiktok account was then blocked by the person who posted the video.

Now maybe the parents figure it's free money because these pervs will never find them right? Ahahaha. What happens when the kids become adults, or even teenagers, and the penny drops on what kind of content they were being used to create?

Can we say scarred for life? Can we say kids suing parents? yeah it's already happening and has been for years.

mongbiohazard: I think what Ringshadow is describing are parents who know what's going on, and are taking advantage of it as an opportunity to make some Patreon money. They'd just approve them all.


It's possible some of these parents are just idiots, but from what VERY little I've seen (this is not the sort of scandal/crime content I personally enjoy, I like financial/white collar crime videos), the majority seem complicit.

This is a huge problem and TOS currently seems to allow it almost everywhere because again: how do you ban this?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: physt: edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.

Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.

Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.


Reminded me of finding a Tumblr account that posted pics of ladies at nude beaches/resorts etc. (when Tumblr still had nudes), including old Polaroid and 35mm ones. Started with "I'll be in my bunk" MILFs and stuff, then I found the ones that were family/sisters photos with young girls in them and I was all...well no more Internet today, and time to scrub my history.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks, NBC, but I didn't need the photo collage with that story. Yeah, you blurred out the photos in the middle of the article, not at the top of the page.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Thoreny: Pintrest will be forced to fix it

I'm fairly certain the only way to fix this problem is to A) ban photos of minors from the internet, as it's clear that even fully clothed/appropriately dressed this is a problem, or B) somehow make it so adults can't follow accounts with minors.

Neither of these will happen. Can't lose the precious mommy blogger money, and people will just spoof the ages on their accounts or whatever.

There's a line in Transmetropolitan that goes like, "Religion capping won't work, because people will keep inventing new ways to pray."

Similarly, once you layer this kind of content with enough ambiguity, it becomes hard to ban people.

Oh, it's a mom out in the park with her kids and the little girl is on a swing wearing shorts, and an adult man left a heart emoji. Is that a bannable offense? For whom?

[Fark user image image 498x278]

Now, anyone with sanity knows what's going on here. The mommy blogger is farming pedos for clicks. But how do you moderate that? Who do you ban? Do you start regulating emojis? Do you have an entire department watching the adult male accounts (let's be honest, they are 99% adult men) and reporting them en masse to the FBI?

A weird side effect of MRA and people like Andrew Tate is the sudden rise of pedophilia. Because if you're making adult women seem not like people or worthless, well. Here we are. And it's coming with a side-order of anti-queer rhetoric too. Because when you start dehumanizing adults, pervs come for the children, I guess (phrasing).

All this to say this is a public facing symptom of a much larger problem that probably has roots in something Reagan did because, yeah. Maybe the destruction of psych wards?


Honestly, (A) is probably the best option anyway.  Ignoring the pedophiles, kids cannot give their consent to their images being uploaded and shared by their parents.  Their parents make that decision for them because they are minors.  Do they want that?  It's irrelevant to the parents.  Will they feel embarrassed in the future that their private lives were shared with total strangers?  Mommy bloggers live in the now, and don't care about what their children will do as future adults.  It just feels unethical to share images of people without their consent, especially if the images were not taken in public places, and especially if they are too young to even understand the idea of giving permission and are too young to understand the ramifications of the entire world seeing their likeness.

But that's why when I share images of myself, I do so behind paywalls and I remove anything that could link the image of me to myself.  There are photographs of me in public spaces online, but the only source of me in private spaces is in TFD.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gleeman: NM Volunteer: physt: edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.

Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.

Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.

Reminded me of finding a Tumblr account that posted pics of ladies at nude beaches/resorts etc. (when Tumblr still had nudes), including old Polaroid and 35mm ones. Started with "I'll be in my bunk" MILFs and stuff, then I found the ones that were family/sisters photos with young girls in them and I was all...well no more Internet today, and time to scrub my history.


Wow. One would assume that shiat like that would be against the law. Not just posting the families with young girls, but for just posting nudists without their permission.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xanadian: ...sigh...

[Fark user image image 800x450]


Same. Started to read the article then closed it halfway through. The only time I ever spent on Pinterest was when ex gfs...all over the age of 30... had a page and I'm in love with her so I want to understand what makes her tic what she's into ie gift ideas. For whatever reason Pinterest seems to be like catnip for women.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: A weird side effect of MRA and people like Andrew Tate is the sudden rise of pedophilia


I completely missed this part.

There's also folks out there who are trying to normalize that shiat by writing essays in popular newspapers. Take for example, USA Today https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10395407/USA-Today-faces-backlash-deletes-series-tweets-normalizes-pedophilia.html

But they're not the only ones.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Someone Else's Alt: Without heavy moderation every single social media site will devolve into NAZI's and CP.

They are constantly out there trying to find new places to find and share their sick shiat.

Sounds like a Libertarian paradise.


Look, libertarians just want to live with the freedom not to have to buy a booster seat for their girlfriend.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Gleeman: NM Volunteer: physt: edmo: Bing is bad about this also. And occasionally Google. It's very strange to be searching for run of the mill stuff and find a bunch of little girls showing up.

Bing isn't bad about it all. Bing is designed to help you find whatever floats your boat, even that stuff. It's nearly impossible to search for things in Bing without it serving up some porn. Go try and search your kid's school lunch menu for next week using Bing, I dare you. Heaven forbid you want to find out what time cheer leading practice is.

Bing isn't bad about it, it's horrible about it.  I've given up on Bing, because it keeps on doing that.  Like looking up images of adults in Wicked Weasel type swimwear (because their buyer-uploaded website is now behind a script-heavy paywall, so how else can I get my cougars in sheer bikinis and dental floss bikinis fix), and it gives that but also images of children in ordinary swimwear.  Instant boner killer and then I have to worry I am on a watchlist because that stuff pops up.  So no more Bing for softcore porn.

Reminded me of finding a Tumblr account that posted pics of ladies at nude beaches/resorts etc. (when Tumblr still had nudes), including old Polaroid and 35mm ones. Started with "I'll be in my bunk" MILFs and stuff, then I found the ones that were family/sisters photos with young girls in them and I was all...well no more Internet today, and time to scrub my history.

Wow. One would assume that shiat like that would be against the law. Not just posting the families with young girls, but for just posting nudists without their permission.


Well I never went back for obvious reasons but always assumed it got taken down at least. Did wonder how they got the Polaroids.
 
