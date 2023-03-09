 Skip to content
(CNN)   Soon you'll be able to hire a ZomCon Zombie to do chores and lawn maintenance. Just make sure little Timmy doesn't get emotionally attached to it   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Global warming, Science, Infection, Arctic, Siberia, Microbiology, Disease, Russia  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That amoeba-infecting viruses are still infectious after so long is indicative of a potentially bigger problem, Claverie said. He fears people regard his research as a scientific curiosity and don't perceive the prospect of ancient viruses coming back to life as a serious public health threat.

Says the guy reanimating viruses...
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That amoeba-infecting viruses are still infectious after so long is indicative of a potentially bigger problem, Claverie said. He fears people regard his research as a scientific curiosity and don't perceive the prospect of ancient viruses coming back to life as a serious public health threat.

Says the guy reanimating viruses...


Why spend millions of dollars developing new bioweapons when you can just dig them out of the ground?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on an episode of the X-Files. It didn't work out well for anyone.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I saw this on an episode of the X-Files. It didn't work out well for anyone.


I assumed this was the reference:

Fido (2006) Official Trailer #1 - Zombie Comedy Movie HD
Youtube IDvIcCoXpMk
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally!
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's happening!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that I have seen this movie. For some reason I think it might have had Dean Cane in it.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Walker: I saw this on an episode of the X-Files. It didn't work out well for anyone.

I assumed this was the reference:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IDvIcCoXpMk]


Correct. But now I have to go track down that X-Files episode..
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A zombie virus from permafrost will over run us with a horde of mutant Olafs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harlock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ZOMBOCOM
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's better to hire them from ZomboCom. They can do ANYTHING at ZomboCom.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: That amoeba-infecting viruses are still infectious after so long is indicative of a potentially bigger problem, Claverie said. He fears people regard his research as a scientific curiosity and don't perceive the prospect of ancient viruses coming back to life as a serious public health threat.

Says the guy reanimating viruses...


Seriously!

Oh, don't worry.  We're in a bio-safety level 4 lab with janitors that probably get paid minimum wage with no background checks.  You know, like Wuhan.

slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have no idea how subby resisted the urge to make a zombocom reference in the headline.

Or perhaps I'm just limited by my imagination.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x1205]


Zombie strippers bring something else to mind...
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We were so concerned about whether we could, we never asked ourselves if.... if..


MMMMRRRAAGGHHHHH   BRAIIIINNNNSSSS
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: I saw this on an episode of the X-Files. It didn't work out well for anyone.


Also a big plot point in the show Fortitude. Cool show if you haven't seen it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x1205]

Zombie strippers bring something else to mind...
[i.ebayimg.com image 850x769]


Don't nick the strands in the wire with a zombie stripper, or your sergeant will turn into a berserk monster.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The funk of 40,000 years?

The result is going to be a thriller.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There is truly fascinating science going on here. But for the love of Germaine Jackson don't turn this into another Wuhan lab style accident.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really hope the Chinese are collecting these things too, so they can take them home and play with them in an environment with the biosafety protocols of a dentist's office.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My advice:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
