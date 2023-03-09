 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Corned beef not allowed for Chicago Catholics on St. Patrick's Day. Drinking, fighting, throwing up in the street remain mandatory   (nbcchicago.com)
38
•       •       •

38 Comments
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can "in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor."

Always an out.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Many Cardinals say it's fine:

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/253789/where-are-catholics-allowed-to-eat-corned-beef-on-st-patricks-day-this-lent
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Many Cardinals say it's fine:

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/253789/where-are-catholics-allowed-to-eat-corned-beef-on-st-patricks-day-this-lent


Just the ones that were paid off by Big Corned Beef.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

enry: However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can "in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor."

Always an out.


Yeah, just donate some cash to charity (preferably to the church) and it's fine.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


The truth on Racial Profiling
Youtube FZz401Wdnnw


underrated show
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Many Cardinals say it's fine:

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/253789/where-are-catholics-allowed-to-eat-corned-beef-on-st-patricks-day-this-lent


Yeah, the dioceses here in Western PA have given dispensation.

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/pittsburgh/news/pittsburgh-bishop-david-zubik-issues-dispensation-from-obligation-for-st-patricks-day/

Which makes the Archdiocese of Chicago's decision all the more stupid.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this something where confessing to it afterward is a get out of jail free card, or would one need to pay the church for an indulgence or the like?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Catholic Church: Eating meat on Fridays during lent means you're going to Hell.

Also Catholic Church: Priest raping altar boys is fine as long as they say they are sorry and we transfer them to another parish.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

enry: However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can "in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor."

Always an out.


ALWAYS. Tell your secrets to the priest, give more money, do self-harm to demonstrate your willingness to submit, and all is forgiven.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: TheHighlandHowler: Many Cardinals say it's fine:

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/253789/where-are-catholics-allowed-to-eat-corned-beef-on-st-patricks-day-this-lent

Yeah, the dioceses here in Western PA have given dispensation.

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/pittsburgh/news/pittsburgh-bishop-david-zubik-issues-dispensation-from-obligation-for-st-patricks-day/

Which makes the Archdiocese of Chicago's decision all the more stupid.


Not stupid, potentially profitable. You can buy your way out of the prohibition.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're doing it Saturday. Not because of stupid religious rules but because people are working and busy on a week day.

Doesn't god have more important things to worry about than what you eat on Fridays?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Is this something where confessing to it afterward is a get out of jail free card, or would one need to pay the church for an indulgence or the like?


You can pay in advance by donating to a <preferably Catholic> charity, or you can go to confession after and give up your right to privacy. Six of one.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The power of corned beef compels you!
The power of corned beef compels you!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you let religion dictate this shiat on a whim is it even a religious thing? It's more like you've chosen to do whatever some asshole says. Now apply that logic to the rest of the rules religious people follow. It somewhat proves that religion is simply following the commands of assholes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can "in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor."

Always an out.


Everything has a price.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: enry: However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can "in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor."

Always an out.

Everything has a price.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, there's usually a waiver or note for your mother or something when St. Patrick's Day is on a Friday.  Hard-liner bishops cracking down.

You know what kind of meat a priest can eat on Fridays? Nun.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just tell me when it's on sale so I can smoke it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This monarch loved corn-beef so much that he told the Vatican to pound salt (which is the corn in "corn beef").
Several of his wives got kicked out of bed for cracking cabbage farts.

This has been a "Total BS" history minute.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 325x172]
This monarch loved corn-beef so much that he told the Vatican to pound salt (which is the corn in "corn beef").
Several of his wives got kicked out of bed for cracking cabbage farts.

This has been a "Total BS" history minute.


Username checks out
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll make up for it by self-flagellating.

A LOT.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
  WHITE POWDERY BEEF
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

enry: However, there is an alternative that area Catholics can avail themselves of. According to the Archdiocese, Catholics who find themselves at an event where meat is being served can "in good conscience substitute the general rule of abstinence with another form of penance or a significant act of charity that benefits the poor."

Always an out.


In this case hooray for farkin' outs though.  I mean think about it.  He's telling them they can replace personally not eating meat - an act that's symbolic and helps no one at all in the real world not one damn bit - with at least making a charitable contribution.  Real world results-wise?  Farking excellent.  That's some classic church chess right there - "You can either do something annoying, or make an actual contribution and not have to be annoyed."  I'm ok with this
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
but what about the fish and chips?
they are OK?
/ not catholic.
//born to Lutheran family.
/// as soon as I was able, became agnostic.
//there is no, forget it
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We're doing it Saturday. Not because of stupid religious rules but because people are working and busy on a week day.

Doesn't god have more important things to worry about than what you eat on Fridays?


He does

He's making sure you don't masturbate
 
gbv23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Q: What's the only meat a priest can eat on Friday?

A: None
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or you can just follow a god who doesn't tell you "meat is only okay 86% of the days of the week".
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
St. Peter: Ah Kindms I see you have helped the poor and were kind to animals.

Kindms: Yessir

St. Peter: Oh Dear, it says you ate corned beef on St Patricks day 2023

Kindms: It was just a sammy on rye with mustard

St. Peter: Eternal damnation for you. NEXT!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It is important to take seriously the obligation to observe Fridays in Lent as a way of uniting ourselves to Jesus, who died on Good Friday," the Archdiocese said in a statement"

What are the odds that Jesus would die exactly on Good Friday? And why was it already celebrated?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Italian beef it is, corned beef is shiat.

Will be in Chicago next week. Might get pizza.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Or you can just follow a god who doesn't tell you "meat is only okay 86% of the days of the weekwhen the Pope isn't trying to sell fish".
 
Cormee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: but what about the fish and chips?
they are OK?
/ not catholic.
//born to Lutheran family.
/// as soon as I was able, became agnostic.
//there is no, forget it


You're *supposed* to eat fish on a Friday, so yes, fish and chips are fine. Though they're probably a bit too pleasurable for the Catholic church's lining
 
advex101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We're doing it Saturday. Not because of stupid religious rules but because people are working and busy on a week day.

Doesn't god have more important things to worry about than what you eat on Fridays?


Yeah, What's up with that?  My man Jesus loved a good party.  Go through the line with a gallon of water, come out on the other end with Borg.  Righteous!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can eat meat on Friday, but you just can't poop it out until the next day.
 
lefty248
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupid religious rituals.
 
sandbar67
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're in Chicago I highly recommend the The Corned Beef Factory Sandwich Shop. Yes, its an actual corned beef factory in the area that was once the meat packing district. They opened up a retail shop a few years back and the corned beef and pastrami are amazing. Alas, the only thing missing is Dr. Browns soda, but alas this is Chicago, not NYC.

1016 W Lake St.  Bon apetit!
 
