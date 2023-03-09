 Skip to content
Six months later, there are a lot of theories about who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, but much like the pipeline itself, they're all full of holes
edmo
41 minutes ago  
I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.
 
Marcus Aurelius
30 minutes ago  
They've produced none of the classified evidence they collected against the Russians, so let's engage in some irresponsible speculation!
 
Marcus Aurelius
30 minutes ago  

edmo: I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.


The pipeline that Putin blew up?  That one?
 
NewportBarGuy
27 minutes ago  
Simone Tagliapietra, energy specialist and senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank, said it was possible that - if it was Russia - there may have been internal divisions about any such decision. "At that point, when Putin had basically decided to stop supplying [gas to] Germany, many in Russia may have been against that. This was a source of revenues." It is possible, Tagliapietra said, that "hardliners" took the decision to end the debate by ending the pipelines.

That. 100% that.
 
Mrtraveler01
15 minutes ago  
What about that "investigative reporter" who is way past his prime?

Some Farkers really believed in him.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: edmo: I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.

The pipeline that Putin blew up?  That one?


Seriously??  Why would they bllow up a pipeline they control the supply of?  All they neednto do to shut off flow is turn the valve to the "closed" position.
 
Ivo Shandor
9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Marcus Aurelius: edmo: I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.

The pipeline that Putin blew up?  That one?

Seriously??  Why would they bllow up a pipeline they control the supply of?  All they neednto do to shut off flow is turn the valve to the "closed" position.


If you blow it up, you get to blame someone else while playing the victim card.
 
kermit_the_frog
8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Marcus Aurelius: edmo: I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.

The pipeline that Putin blew up?  That one?

Seriously??  Why would they bllow up a pipeline they control the supply of?  All they neednto do to shut off flow is turn the valve to the "closed" position.


If they turn it off, they have to pay penalties on contracts. If it is blown up, no such payments are required.
 
Mr. Breeze
8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Marcus Aurelius: edmo: I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.

The pipeline that Putin blew up?  That one?

Seriously??  Why would they bllow up a pipeline they control the supply of?  All they neednto do to shut off flow is turn the valve to the "closed" position.


To cut off the gas supply to Europe and blame the West for it. It's not that hard to figure out. They do this shiat all. the. time.

Or do you believe Ukraine is actively shelling their own nuke plants too?
 
LineNoise
8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: edmo: I assume the "allies of Ukraine" theory is being pushed hard by right wing outlets as my conservative friends have suddenly shown an interest in the pipeline.

The pipeline that Putin blew up?  That one?


That theory really doesn't make a ton of sense, it would have been a more valuable card to play if Europe had a brutal winter of being able to spin back up.

I buy the theory it was general russian incompetence, more than malice, that busted it. Either just Ivan McVodsky screwing up his job, or foreign intelligence making sure someone pushed the right button when nobody was looking.
 
Incog_Neeto
7 minutes ago  
It was me, I traveled from Arizona to the east coast on foot, swam to the site, free-dove 100 meters and then ripped it apart with my bare hands.
 
ChrisDe
7 minutes ago  
I just assumed it was Norfolk Southern.
 
whither_apophis
5 minutes ago  
Did the Russians build it? Could just be crappy workmanship
 
Fissile
2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Simone Tagliapietra, energy specialist and senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank, said it was possible that - if it was Russia - there may have been internal divisions about any such decision. "At that point, when Putin had basically decided to stop supplying [gas to] Germany, many in Russia may have been against that. This was a source of revenues." It is possible, Tagliapietra said, that "hardliners" took the decision to end the debate by ending the pipelines.

That. 100% that.


So why blow it up?   I mean, it cost the Russian billions of dollars to build this thing.  If I had a gas line that I installed and paid for going to your house and you stopped paying the bill, I would.....I dunno, turn off the gas?
 
