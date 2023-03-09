 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Hoosier drunks show their appreciation for constitutional carry laws   (fox59.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Parking lot, GPD crews, Police, Parking, Ballistic trauma, Population, Public space, Crime  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And somewhere out there is a dumbass who thinks he won the argument.
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bud light is still not beer no matter how many times you shoot someone.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anywhere else in the world this wouldve been a minor fistfight and a bunch of shouting.
But here in USA, our drunken assholes are all carrying deadly weapons.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: Anywhere else in the world this wouldve been a minor fistfight and a bunch of shouting.
But here in USA, our drunken assholes are all carrying deadly weapons.


Yes sir, every single last one of them is armed and there are never, ever, fist fights!

You are one of the few I've farkied.  Wonder why.
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Despite the shooting happening in a public place, police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Whew! The guns are fine, everybody.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: Bud light is still not beer no matter how many times you shoot someone.


I saw something the other day that almost me hork on the spot.

It was a can of bud light that had clamato juice in it.

Some body somewhere said, hey let's take shiatty beer and mix in clam juice and tomato juice, that'll be great.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Snort: Bud light is still not beer no matter how many times you shoot someone.

I saw something the other day that almost me hork on the spot.

It was a can of bud light that had clamato juice in it.

Some body somewhere said, hey let's take shiatty beer and mix in clam juice and tomato juice, that'll be great.


That is truly horrific.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: Anywhere else in the world this wouldve been a minor fistfight and a bunch of shouting.
But here in USA, our drunken assholes are all carrying deadly weapons.


Be happier if they were stabbed to death?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: chewd: Anywhere else in the world this wouldve been a minor fistfight and a bunch of shouting.
But here in USA, our drunken assholes are all carrying deadly weapons.

Be happier if they were stabbed to death?


Yes.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
RIP.
