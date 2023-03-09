 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Neighbors of a soon to be imploded NJ Nabisco factory worry that the quality of their air will be harmed by the sweet smell of the ghosts of cookies past   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before my Mom got remarried, we lived not too far from a Nabisco plant. I can still remember the sweet baking smells from there. This was in the mid to late 60's. I'm not sure if the plant is still there.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And ... it isn't there anymore. There's a Wawa, a driving range and some other stuff. Looks like it got demoed in 2017.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Air quality. In New Jersey...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Before my Mom got remarried, we lived not too far from a Nabisco plant. I can still remember the sweet baking smells from there. This was in the mid to late 60's. I'm not sure if the plant is still there.


It was heaven on earth every time we'd drive by in the 70s. You could smell it from miles away.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Before my Mom got remarried, we lived not too far from a Nabisco plant. I can still remember the sweet baking smells from there. This was in the mid to late 60's. I'm not sure if the plant is still there.


My whole family on my mother's side is buried in the cemetery across the street.  The funerals always smelled fantastic.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Before my Mom got remarried, we lived not too far from a hog fat rendering plant. I can still remember the sweet baking smells from there. This was in the mid to late 60's. I'm not sure if the plant is still there.
 
argylez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NJ residents have much more to be 'scared to death about.'  Talk about being overly dramatic
 
the_rhino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Before my Mom got remarried, we lived not too far from a Lysol plant. I can still remember the sweet baking smells from there. This was in the mid to late 60's. I'm not sure if the plant is still there.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Before my Mom got remarried, we lived not too far from a Hooters. I can still remember the sweet smells from there. This was in the mid to late 60's. I'm not sure if the Hooters is still there.
 
darch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: And ... it isn't there anymore. There's a Wawa, a driving range and some other stuff. Looks like it got demoed in 2017.


Nah, most of the rear lower buildings are gone but the tower that had that iconic red "NABISCO" sign on it is still there but will be imploded in April.

Like many, I grew up passing that place as a kid on my way to my grandmothers in Wayne. And even into adulthood, loved the smell of backing cookies that permeated the whole area. Ah well, all things must and will change.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

argylez: NJ residents have much more to be 'scared to death about.'  Talk about being overly dramatic


I dunno, what if I were thinking of buying a home there and cookie air is a serious deciding factor?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darch: Some Bass Playing Guy: And ... it isn't there anymore. There's a Wawa, a driving range and some other stuff. Looks like it got demoed in 2017.

Nah, most of the rear lower buildings are gone but the tower that had that iconic red "NABISCO" sign on it is still there but will be imploded in April.

Like many, I grew up passing that place as a kid on my way to my grandmothers in Wayne. And even into adulthood, loved the smell of backing cookies that permeated the whole area. Ah well, all things must and will change.


I think Some Bass Playing Guy was talking about a different Nabisco factory.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It really is iconic. I've been driving past it for years.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The deconstruction of the rear of the complex started seven weeks ago. The implosion of the tower is set for April. But the homeowners living in the shadow of the complex say that they are truly afraid of their homes being seriously damaged and what their lungs may be exposed to.

These people do know that they live in NJ right?
 
ditka80
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now the air matches the quality of their waterways. That building is a stone's throw away from the Passaic.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

argylez: NJ residents have much more to be 'scared to death about.'  Talk about being overly dramatic


Well you're right, we have to deal with New York and Pennsylvania drivers who don't care to obey the law "Keep Right, Pass Left".
 
