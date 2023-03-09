 Skip to content
(NPR)   Damn. Pete Buttigieg is busier than I thought   (npr.org) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yukari is fooling around again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That....that feels like a lot of derailments.

Any chance TFA provided context on what that number looks like for Europe or other places with a lot of rail transport
 
dpcotta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, they're trying so hard to control the narrative on this thing. I wonder why...hmmmmmm.
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it true that Pete initiates these derailments by the stroke of a key on his laptop from an underground pizza parlor/sex-trafficking ring?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

6nome: Is it true that Pete initiates these derailments by the stroke of a key on his laptop from an underground pizza parlor/sex-trafficking ring?


Did he borrow the laptop from Hunter Biden
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crashing trains, messing up servers at Southwest, stealing elections from Bernie Sanders... the man is a whirlwind of activity.  That's why Hillary made him her new head of assassinations.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a lot of well-written but ultimately impotent speeches.
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: 6nome: Is it true that Pete initiates these derailments by the stroke of a key on his laptop from an underground pizza parlor/sex-trafficking ring?

Did he borrow the laptop from Hunter Biden


They've gotten a lot of use out of it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Time for Infrastructure Decade! (Or we could just fine commercial railroads more than the cost of doing business each time their trains derail, due to lack of maintenance, lowballing employees and other profit seeking activities that go against safe operation of their trains; instead of using taxpayer money to fix what the companies should be fixing themselves with their record profits)
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Exactly!
With three derailments a day ,how was Pete supposed to know that anyone would care about Ohio?
This is just Norfolk Southern and CNN trying to help Republicans beat Biden.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Wow, they're trying so hard to control the narrative on this thing. I wonder why...hmmmmmm.


Because if they don't, the opposition party, which caused this problem by gutting regulations in the first place, will.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet the jews diversity, equity, and inclusion did this!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: I bet the jews diversity, equity, and inclusion did this!
[Fark user image 577x578]


"If only the railroad owned slaves, then the trains would never derail!" <--what Republicans believe
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: That....that feels like a lot of derailments.

Any chance TFA provided context on what that number looks like for Europe or other places with a lot of rail transport


Per TFA most are due to human error and in rail yards.  I'm thinking it's a lot of 'Godammit Fred, wrong track!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Elaine Chao sure got a free pass when statistically 4272 trail derailments occurred under her watch as Transportation Secretary
 
Alebak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Industry leaders say it remains one of the safest methods of travel"

See, here's the problem with statistics, it's not how actual humans look at things, it's how robots do.

Doesn't matter how many factoids you can throw out there, everyone in America saw that train derailment and the mushroom cloud and is hearing about the aftermath. Same way with planes, you only need to see one crash turn into a fireball with no survivors to leave a lifelong impression.

People have seen corporations get away with everything in this country so they don't believe you when you say "Hey we're gonna fix this!", instead they go "Yeah trains aren't as safe anymore" and that's the end of it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: I bet the jews diversity, equity, and inclusion did this!
[Fark user image image 577x578]


He really needs to drown in a toilet.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It looks like train companies are run by Gomez Addams:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One bad thing was a train got crashed in New Jersey. Want to see?
People won't be late for work, though, because the governor lady said "I'm sending in more trains."

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Wow, they're trying so hard to control the narrative on this thing. I wonder why...hmmmmmm.


And have you ever seen Carlos The Jackal in the same room as Mayo Cheat?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: Elaine Chao sure got a free pass when statistically 4272 trail derailments occurred under her watch as Transportation Secretary


Yes but that wasn't her job.

Her only job was to funnel pork projects to Kentucky
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there nothing that monster and his supple rump isn't responsible for?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

6nome: Is it true that Pete initiates these derailments by the stroke of a key on his laptop from an underground pizza parlor/sex-trafficking ring?


I heard Pete learned how to derail trains as a kid at Drag Queen Story Hour.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't he about due for another 6 months of maternity leave?
 
bdub77
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're wondering who might be responsible for the failing infrastructure in this country:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-republicans-tout-infrastructure-funding-voted/story?id=82429064
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trik: Isn't he about due for another 6 months of maternity leave?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size

This is Pete telling you to die mad about it.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quit hating on Pete! He's one of the few people in this administration who can formulate and communicate a cohesive thought.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i'd be real sure 3 derailments a day is just a 100% chit rate, no need to care how bad a derailment it was or not.


this data filled in probably shows us as a pile of garbage:


number of trains operated over number of miles per 24 hour period
/
number of derailments per 24 hours.

I'd bet good money Murica shows up in the bottom 10 under that measurement of world wide train operating by country.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Is there nothing that monster and his supple rump isn't responsible for?!
[Fark user image 425x346]


Needs more cum.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
JUST IN: Another Norfolk Southern train has just derailed, this one in Calhoun County, Alabama where 30 railroad cars flew off the track.

This happened within an hour of Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifying before the Senate that that his companies derailments are the... https://t.co/QjlAjnN3Lb pic.twitter.com/EZ8zNvpKXI
- Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 9, 2023
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Quit hating on Pete! He's one of the few people in this administration who can formulate and communicate a cohesive thought.


lol. You supported Trump. You and your pathetic ilk never get to whine about how any administration communicates ever again.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think we discussed this the day of the derailment or else when they attempted the chemical burn-off.

Trains derail all the time, and for all kinds of reasons. It's not really that big a deal most of the time. They put the car(s) back on the tracks and life goes on. It's only when passenger cars or something toxic go over that anyone even notices.

It's like car accidents. They happen all day, every day, but when was the last time anyone bothered to care? Only when there's a huge multi-car pileup, or when there's a massive vehicle recall, or if a bridge collapse kills 47 people during rush hour.

It's a statistical hiccup, and now people are paying attention. People are making a single mountain out of a lot of unrelated molehills.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Quit hating on Pete! He's one of the few people in this administration who can formulate and communicate a cohesive thought.


I think you're confusing this Administration with the previous one.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe we should create a department in the government that would see that 3 derailments a day with the amount of toxic chemicals being shipped may cause damage to lives and health of Americans?
Maybe we can give it power to put in regulations that will keep us safer?
 
