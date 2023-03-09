 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Missing from list: Nice scam, buddy   (huffpost.com) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy, Child, Father, Society, Nap, have master's degrees, On the Couch, Grocery store, Human  
•       •       •

1785 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2023 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't answer stupid questions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazing that many people have no idea what it's like.

A funny from today

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Amazing that many people have no idea what it's like.

A funny from today

[Fark user image image 600x190]


Parents really need to stop scheduling every waking moment of their kids' lives. It's not good.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This comes from the outdated sexist belief that a man will always outearn a woman when, in many cases, that's just not so.

They could've given a list of bars or something...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically, a list of gender biases shoved down our throats by religious people.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Mom (1983) Official Trailer - Michael Keaton, Teri Garr Movie HD
Youtube Q_PVhhsELvA

/my step-cousin's husband is a stay at home dad
//he worked to put her through law school
///now she makes more money, so he stays home with the kids
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.


Judging by the reply, you probably get asked when the dog is going to give you your brain back
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What do you do all day?" - like no stay-at-home-mom has ever had her husband ask that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q_PVhhsELvA]
/my step-cousin's husband is a stay at home dad
//he worked to put her through law school
///now she makes more money, so he stays home with the kids


One of my team members just 'retired' for the same exact reason. I expect he will be back in a few years once the kids get a bit older and go off to school.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Besides, babysitters get paid," he continued. "If you're going to pay me, then yes, call me the babysitter and let's discuss rates - and vacation days!"

Not to belittle stay at home dads, but if he thinks babysitters get vacation days his critics might have a point in his particular case.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News flash: A dad who is spending time with his own children isn't "babysitting" - he's simply being a parent.

Ah, right, this one. "HURRDURR! IT'S NOT 'BABYSITTING', IT's PARENTING"

No, jackass, the act of staying in to mind children is "babysitting" - you are engaged in "sitting' with the "baby". Yes, it's one duty that is involved in parenting, but if you think that's all there is to parenting....well, it's no wonder your kids suck. They clearly learned it by watching you.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
220, 221, whatever it takes
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeebus Saves: Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.

Judging by the reply, you probably get asked when the dog is going to give you your brain back


Sorry, I forgot we live in a time when it's normal to complain about every little thing and claim some sort of victimhood.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course when the wife leaves him for the guy she met at work because she sees Dad as a boring domestic hausfrau who only talks about the kids and gripes about housework and no longer respects him...

He'll have the same problem as a SAHM does when it happens with the genders reversed, just even more humiliating.
 
ZaxTrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is actually a list of obnoxious things to say to a stay-at-home anyone.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB:
I had my daughters on a weekend cuz my wife had to work. There was an Easter egg hunt in a parka town over so I planned to take them. They were like 3 and 5 and I will admit getting them dressed and their hair "done" took most of the morning. I corralled them o to the car and made the drive. Once we got there o realized we had no baskets. I saw they had hats on with little chic straps held together with Velcro. Voilá, a " basket"!  I thought it was a great response and ability to adapt. My older daughter still says I was such a dope to forget the baskets for An Easter egg hunt! Whatever, pint is, it was a hard job for me on the days I had to do it all day

/CSB
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: CSB:
I had my daughters on a weekend cuz my wife had to work. There was an Easter egg hunt in a parka town over so I planned to take them. They were like 3 and 5 and I will admit getting them dressed and their hair "done" took most of the morning. I corralled them o to the car and made the drive. Once we got there o realized we had no baskets. I saw they had hats on with little chic straps held together with Velcro. Voilá, a " basket"!  I thought it was a great response and ability to adapt. My older daughter still says I was such a dope to forget the baskets for An Easter egg hunt! Whatever, pint is, it was a hard job for me on the days I had to do it all day

/CSB


Your daughter is exceptionally bright.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Me: I'm a stay-at-home Dad.

Nosy Nellie: Oh how cute. How old are your children?

Me: 31 & 29

NN: You stay home with them?

Me: Of course not. They are both professionals and live in different states. I am their Dad and I stay at home. Stay-at-home Dad.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When my son was little, I would have given my left arm to stay home with him all day. I'm glad I didn't now, because I would have fallen out of the work force, and getting back in can be impossible. But I basically do that now anyway since I'm still work from home. My son and wife are at school all day (she's a teacher). So when I finish work, I make dinner, clean the kitchen, wait for people to eat, then clean the kitchen again. So I get all the chores of a stay-at-home parent, but without the reward of being able to eat with my family. Wife gets home at 4:30, or 7:30 (she teaches at a Catholic school, so 3X the number of after-school events, but for 1/3 the pay), then goes to the gym, or some other appointment. Son is 17, so he has [something] every day after school. But everyone still wants to know what's for dinner.

/not CSB
//actually pretty depressed about it.
///thanks for not asking
 
Big 900
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Became a stay at home dad as soon as our first kid was born. Because I made $50K working for someone else, and my wife owned her own business making five times that. Just on that alone it was a no brainer. But also I wanted to do it, and have enjoyed it, though there are plenty of challenges. All of the things in TFA are shiat I've experienced, and more, living in a conservative rural area. Got the "ooh, daddy's babysitting today" a lot. Many times if I said that no, I stay home with the kids, I'd get "yeah, the job market's tough out there. Hopefully you'll find something." "Uh... I'm not looking. I quit a job I had in order to do this." One lady outright said she wasn't sure if that was "normal" for a dad. As if I need your approval, ya bigoted old crone.

Not too much shiat from friends really, especially simce two of them arepr were also stay at home dads. 

/Yes, I realize being a stay at home parent, even as a dad, is on easy mode when the other parent is making well into six figures, and you reside in a low cost living area
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aaaaawww, did a man get called something rude because of a choice he made? That's so unusual. Never heard of something like that happening to a woman.


/your sarcasm detector should have exploded
//Seriously, though, stop judging people based on family decisions... stay at home, work, having kids, not having kids. Not your life, so shut up about it, asshole.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know a hell of a lot of people who would have been better off if the Dad stayed home to take care of them.

Just because you are a woman, there is no guarantee that you are the better parent.

As someone who worked in a really good day care for 10 years, I would recommend to everyone to have one of you stay home at least until the youngest kid is in first grade.  I know it is not a practical or popular opinion, but those years go by fast and spending time with your kids when they are young makes for a very different experience for the rest of your lives.

I saw too many kids who spent the majority of their lives in the day care bonding with me only to end up going to school and never seeing the person who basically raised them again.  I cannot believe that is good for the average kids psyche.

Money is not the most important thing.  Good parenting is.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Aaaaawww, did a man get called something rude because of a choice he made? That's so unusual. Never heard of something like that happening to a woman.


No, a woman wrote an article informing the public about the type of crap men can receive when raising their kids. We learned a little bit, at least I did.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Barefoot and pregnant too? The nerve!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeebus Saves: Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.

Judging by the reply, you probably get asked when the dog is going to give you your brain back

Sorry, I forgot we live in a time when it's normal to complain about every little thing and claim some sort of victimhood.


Yeah, it's gotten so bad I'm going to be on Steve Bannon's podcast tomorrow to complain about how cancelled I am, then a round of the major media outlets to make the same complaints about how conservative voices are totally cancelled in America. Then we can discuss how those gay people whose human rights I want to eliminate are literally working for the devil to destroy this country and kill Christian babies, and inspire more right-wing terrorists good 'ol christian boys to kill some more of them. After that we could discuss how persecuted christians are in America because only 99% of our leaders are christian, and christian assumptions and biases are only sometimes able to be codified into law against everyone else's wishes. Then we can talk about how oppressed we are because although we were able to force one of our religious beliefs on the rest of the country in regard to abortion we're not allowed to hang doctors who perform them and the people who need them from their necks until they're dead yet. Then we can complain that Democrats are allowed to still vote usually, while we discuss our chosen party's latest round of voter suppression laws aimed at putting a stop to that.

But yeah, we really need to find time to talk about how awful it is that those librul snowflakes claim victimhood all the time.
 
Big 900
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Aaaaawww, did a man get called something rude because of a choice he made? That's so unusual. Never heard of something like that happening to a woman.


/your sarcasm detector should have exploded
//Seriously, though, stop judging people based on family decisions... stay at home, work, having kids, not having kids. Not your life, so shut up about it, asshole.


Well, I don't see anyone in TFA or in this thread saying anything like that, or that stay at home moms don't also face similar issues, though from a different perspective. And I think most stay at home dads realize the rudeness, slights, and exclusions they face are minor facets of the same misogyny and a historically patriarchal culture, that still negatively affects women to a far greater degree. So I'd say your hostility and condescension at us simply acknowledging what we experience is unwarranted.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: Needlessly Complicated: Aaaaawww, did a man get called something rude because of a choice he made? That's so unusual. Never heard of something like that happening to a woman.

No, a woman wrote an article informing the public about the type of crap men can receive when raising their kids. We learned a little bit, at least I did.


Yyyyyeeah, and women have been judged on these kinds of things since the beginning of time. Welcome to the party, guys.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeebus Saves: Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.

Judging by the reply, you probably get asked when the dog is going to give you your brain back

Sorry, I forgot we live in a time when it's normal to complain about every little thing and claim some sort of victimhood.


Stop whining.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Jeebus Saves: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeebus Saves: Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.

Judging by the reply, you probably get asked when the dog is going to give you your brain back

Sorry, I forgot we live in a time when it's normal to complain about every little thing and claim some sort of victimhood.

Stop whining.


Right after I give an interview about how what a random stranger says to me hurts my feelings.  Because if there is one thing that's important to me, it's how complete strangers perceive me.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a stay-at-home dad, but I did get "How was the vacation?" after returning from parental leave.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lipspinach: Jeebus Saves: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeebus Saves: Judging by the article, they probably get asked "Does your wife give you back your balls when she gets home?" a lot too.  Bunch of whiners.

Judging by the reply, you probably get asked when the dog is going to give you your brain back

Sorry, I forgot we live in a time when it's normal to complain about every little thing and claim some sort of victimhood.

Stop whining.

Right after I give an interview about how what a random stranger says to me hurts my feelings.  Because if there is one thing that's important to me, it's how complete strangers perceive me.


I'm sure you just need to try a little harder to find a reason why white men are the real victims here.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.