(Daily Record (UK))   Driver on phone plays stupid game of giving middle finger to other motorist after seeing he's being filmed, wins stupid prize after realising it was a team of undercover cops   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume he would have been cited for using the phone, regardless of his behavior after being observed.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I assume he would have been cited for using the phone, regardless of his behavior after being observed.


Pretty much. Otherwise I gotta say I'm generally pro-flipping off people that you catch recording you on the sly.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was just extending diplomatic relations.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Caught on the phone being the wheel. I are writer.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Flipping people off?  Hey that's your right, although sometimes it may get your your ass kicked - plan accordingly.  On the phone while you're driving, other than hands-free shiat?  Fark you
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give him the chair.
 
assjuice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what? It's not illegal to flip people off. I do it every day.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Give him the chair.


I think he has a few already, usually comes standard with cars these days.
 
zjoik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Give him the chair.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The penalty for distracted driving should be you don't get to drive.

Change my mind.
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oops, sorry officer.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
guys like this. they get caught doing something stupid and double down.

one time there was a guy smoking a cigarette at the island of a gas station, where you fill up.
I was on my way out, driving away, i kind of made a stupid face and held my fingers up to my lips as if i were smoking mockingly.  he reached down and gabbed his balls as if to say, 'grow a pair!'.
then the whole gas station exploded in a fiery ball that finished with what appeared to be the face of the devil.

/true story
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ACAB!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was 9 or 10 was riding my bike home.  I crossed a street at an intersection and a pick up truck came barreling over the hill before the intersection and I had to move my ass to get through.  As he passed he leaned over the passenger seat and stuck his hand out the passenger window to flip me off.  As he passed me flipping me off and yelling at me his truck veered off the road and plowed into a telephone pole.
/good times
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The penalty for distracted driving should be you don't get to drive.

Change my mind.


For how long? Ever?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Give him the chair.


The comfy chair?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The penalty for distracted driving should be you don't get to drive.

Change my mind.


When we abolish the police who will enforce that?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: guys like this. they get caught doing something stupid and double down.

one time there was a guy smoking a cigarette at the island of a gas station, where you fill up.
I was on my way out, driving away, i kind of made a stupid face and held my fingers up to my lips as if i were smoking mockingly.  he reached down and gabbed his balls as if to say, 'grow a pair!'.
then the whole gas station exploded in a fiery ball that finished with what appeared to be the face of the devil.

/true story


I've seen twice where someone played the "fark you for calling out my stupid" game and instantly had something bad happen.

Subway sandwich shop. Guy in line talking on phone gets to front. Ignores employee. Guy behind him starts ordering. Guy on phone then stops talking on phone long enough to say something like "wait your farking turn asshole" and goes back to phone. Guy cold cocks him, knocks him out cold, douchebag hits head again onto tile floor as he falls. Other guy takes his phone and walks out, throwing phone into nearby runoff collection pond. Me and my coworker in line behind them both just go "didn't see anything" and walk out. Enjoy your new life with TBI, asshole man.

Another time a guy stopped directly in a doorway and was talking on phone. Group of people needed to get through, try nicely asking him to move out of everyone's way. Middle finger without looking up or anything. Beat down from the whole group ensues.

The whole doubling down on being an asshole to random people only has to backfire once.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: guys like this. they get caught doing something stupid and double down.

one time there was a guy smoking a cigarette at the island of a gas station, where you fill up.
I was on my way out, driving away, i kind of made a stupid face and held my fingers up to my lips as if i were smoking mockingly.  he reached down and gabbed his balls as if to say, 'grow a pair!'.
then the whole gas station exploded in a fiery ball that finished with what appeared to be the face of the devil.

/true story


I saw something similar and noticed he'd dripped some gas on the ground so as I drove away I flicked my cigarette out the window and it tumbled in slow motion toward the ground then lit a trail of fire that reached him and the ensuing explosion filled my rear window viewed from the front with me in my dark shades chillin.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I actually prefer the old days of people holding their phone up to their ear.  It was a hell of a lot better than this new thing where people stick their phone on the dashboard and try to facetime or text while constantly taking their eyes off the road.  But hey, they have both hands on the wheel.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The penalty for distracted driving should be you don't get to drive.

Change my mind.


So cars are no longer going to have radios or heat/AC settings? That would also mean all drive-thrus should be banned as well.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gleeman: He was just extending diplomatic relations.


In Quebec he'd be exercising his freedom of speech!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And he survived?

styles.redditmedia.comView Full Size
 
