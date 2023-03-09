 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Caught driving with a BAC of 0.15%, or above, in Latvia? Ukraine would like to thank you for your donation to the war effort   (euronews.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Saeima, Kiev, Latvian authorities, Blood alcohol content, Latvia's State Revenue Service, Latvia, Ukrainians, Agendum group  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if I lived in a country that was run by Doctor Doom, I'd probably drink a lot as well...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


I read that ford had applied for a patent that when you miss a payment, or any other infraction,, the car drives itself to the dealer.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


No sympathy for drunk drivers
 
zbtop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


It's in another country with different laws on the other side of the planet.

Also this only applies to people with a BAC almost twice what most US state's consider legal.

Drunk Driving also wasn't a criminal offense (only civil) until November of last year there IIRC.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When we abolish the police who will arrest drunk drivers?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.

No sympathy for drunk drivers


I have no sympath for drunk drivers or any other criminals.   Put them in jail or whatever.   Governments grabbing private property just because they can is wrong, even though we've been doing it forever as well.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zbtop: Also this only applies to people with a BAC almost twice what most US state's consider legal


Missing from TFA is why did they chose that amount? Is that how much it takes to get a DUI in Latvia? Damn, dude...
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fine is one potato, work rest of life never pay, so cold, hungry.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


Its just a fine, on a sliding scale depending on which car you can afford. ;)
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


Yep.  And if you go into a Walmart and start firing your pistol into the air, I think we should take that as well.
 
groverpm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


If you're stupid enough to endanger others by driving drunk you deserve to lose your car.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


American civil asset forfeiture is wrong because it can be imposed on someone before they've been charged, and being cleared of charges does not guarantee they'll get their property back. The people who lost their vehicles in TFA have been found guilty.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


California will take and crush your car if it's obviously aftermarket modded.

Now if you were biatching about that, I'd get it.

These are convicted drunk drivers. No sympathy. They don't get to have a car anymore.
 
groverpm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: zbtop: Also this only applies to people with a BAC almost twice what most US state's consider legal

Missing from TFA is why did they chose that amount? Is that how much it takes to get a DUI in Latvia? Damn, dude...


The limit is 0.05% for experienced drivers in Latvia. It's 0.2% for beginners.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


The fines and costs for a first DUI in my state are like $10k+, depending on what you drive that isn't too far off from vehicle confiscation.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


Civil forfeiture in the US is suing the vehicle and taking it from you regardless of whether the driver/owner was accused let alone convicted of a crime that may or may not be related to the vehicle.  This case seems to be the punishment after being convicted of a crime using that vehicle.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: When we abolish the police who will arrest drunk drivers?


I WILL!

d1x7zurbps6occ.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So, civil asset forfeiture is cool if we think it's for a good cause?   Noted.


We could auction the cars off to pay for mental health support in prisons. It'd be great listening to them whine. I was drunk and they took my car away waaaahhh. Imagine the level of support they'd receive.
 
