(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 379 of WW3. Predicted missile strike has finally arrived, with 30% uninterceptable supersonics. Meanwhile, Ukraine pleads for 1 million artillery shells in buildup to coming counterattack. Welcome to your Thursday Ukraine thread   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alright Public Call Box, I know this is your thing, but imma step in and make a few announcements.

1) the matter is likely settled over the identity of our hero martyr. Glory to both  heros:

Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
BREAKING: The Ukrainian Army now confirms that the name of the Ukrainian POW brutally murdered on film by Russian troops after saying "Glory to Ukraine" is not Timofey Shadura after all. The victim is Oleksandr Matsievsky of the 119th separate brigade, murdered in Soledar.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

9:19 AM · Mar 8, 2023

2) Ukrainian pilots are not training on f-15s. Not really f-16s either. A couple of guys are being evaluated for suitability and development of a training program on F-16s.

3) the casualty issue has been beaten like a dead horse. It's in the ball park of 3:1 total casualties (RU:UA), with RU with roughly 2:1 WIA:KIA and UA with a ration of 5:1. UA MoD "liquidated" numbers (156k) are RU KIA.

Coffee monster in the pool, stale - what appear to be - cheese danishes on the table.

If you are adamant about having a 50 thread argument please clip.

Fark user imageView Full Size

These topics are not up for discussion today.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and the crusty cheese danishes were in no way a reference to turboke's ,mom. He's Belgian. Like waffles, and volvos... No wait, that's not right.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

valenumr: Oh, and the crusty cheese danishes were in no way a reference to turboke's ,mom. He's Belgian. Like waffles, and volvos... No wait, that's not right.


The largest Volvo Trucks factory is located in Ghent, Belgium.

Timelapse movie 900.000st Volvo truck in Ghent
Youtube wKNTXaZI0_Q
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like Kyiv Independent numbers are not yet available. Probably due to today's missile strikes messing with infrastructure. So we will have to be happy with the UKR General Staff version:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And the charts and graphs:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And, speaking of missiles, again, let me state that the daily numbers generated by the UKR General Staff ARE ALWAYS A DAY BEHIND NEWS REPORTED EVENTS. Today's missile attack should show up in tommorrow's figures (and will be number shot down, not fired).

Interestingly, today's thread article gives some stats about recent numbers fired. I've added those two factoids to the Raw Numbers graph as text boxes. This gives an indication of Ukraine's shoot-down rate.

If anyone can supply links to "fired" numbers for other dates, please post them. Then we can look at trends in shoot-down rates!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

turboke: valenumr: Oh, and the crusty cheese danishes were in no way a reference to turboke's ,mom. He's Belgian. Like waffles, and volvos... No wait, that's not right.

The largest Volvo Trucks factory is located in Ghent, Belgium.

[YouTube video: Timelapse movie 900.000st Volvo truck in Ghent]


You're the best. I love you man.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of my former roommates is getting ready to move to the Ukraine to be a medic there.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian air defence shot down 34 of 81 missiles launched overnight. Russia launched 28 Kh-101, 20 Kaliber, 6 Kh-22, 6 Kh-47 Kindzhal, 2 Kh-31P, 6 Kh-59, 13 S-300 and 8 Shahed drones
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read something interesting last night and was wondering if someone who knows what she or he is talking about can confirm: that Russia's logistics is only barely palletized. Yep, apparently they still use bulk break cargo. Not pallets or the shipping containers that came in the 1980s as -- at least partially -- an antitheft measure. (There was a long review in the NY Review of Books years ago also worth reading, can't find it just now.)

Is this true? Link goes to stuff from a while ago as I'm about to rush into a meeting https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1507056013245128716

Have a wonderful morning Farkers and Farkettes.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, the country's nuclear energy operator says
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Abnormal service will now resume. The ruscists dig down and find yet another layer of utter farking bastard and attack by missile again. Here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 9

Russia Launches Massive Overnight Missile Attack, Explosions in Kyiv and Across Ukraine

Russia Won't Make Major Gains in Ukraine in 2023: US Intel Chief

'Critical' that Ukraine Grain Deal is Extended, Says UN Chief Guterres During Kyiv Visit

UN's Future is Being Decided in Ukraine, Zelensky Said Following His Meeting With Guterres

EU Looks to Forge Plan for Rushing Ammo to Ukraine

Ukraine Requests US to Provide Cluster Bombs for Its Drones

Georgians Take to the Streets in Their Own Euromaidan

Russia's Use of 'Frankenstein' Tanks and the Severity of its Losses in Ukraine

The Absurdity Behind Russia's Upcoming United Nations Security Council Presidency


Russian mass missile strike results in blackouts across Ukraine.
Russia's latest mass missile strike on the morning of March 9 against Ukraine resulted in nationwide blackouts and train delays, but power has already been restored to some areas and repair work is ongoing elsewhere.

Russian forces shell Kherson, killing 3.
Russian shelling of Kherson on March 9 claimed the lives of three people, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration. Two of the victims were waiting at a public transport stop. A woman in a shop was killed by artillery shards.

Commander-in-chief: Ukrainian air defense downs 34 missiles, 4 drones.
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 34 of the missiles and 4 Iranian Shahed drones launched at Ukraine last night, according to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi. In total, Russia launched 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine overnight on March 9, Zaluzhnyi said.

Death toll from Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast rises to 5.
The death toll resulting from Russia's March 9 missile attack on Lviv Oblast's Zolochiv district has risen to 5, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

Russia launches largest missile strike against Ukraine in months.
Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine in the early morning hours of March 9, killing at least 5 people and injuring 7. Numerous critical energy infrastructure sites were targeted. Attacks were recorded in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv Oblasts.

Governor: 4 killed in Russian attack on Lviv Oblast.
Four people were killed by a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in the Zolochiv district in Lviv Oblast on March 9, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

Russia's mass attack hits infrastructure sites in 4 regions.
Russian forces struck infrastructure sites in four regions overnight on March 9, including Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kryvyi Rih oblasts, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Command, reported.

Official: Russia attacks Kyiv with 'almost all types of aerial weapons' in mass attack.
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and "almost all types" of cruise missiles during a mass attack across Ukraine, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said.

Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant cut off from Ukrainian power system following Russian attacks.
The last line of communication between the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of Russian attacks early in the morning on March 9, Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom said.

Mayor: Another explosion in Kyiv district, 2 injured.
More explosions occurred in Kyiv, this time in the Sviatoshynskyi District, on the morning of March 9, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Klitschko also reported that two people were injured by the strike and were being treated at the site of the attack.

Emergency power cutoffs to be introduced in Ukraine after Russia's overnight attacks.
Emergency blackouts will be introduced in Ukraine after Russia's overnight attacks, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said on March 9. Kovalenko added that this was a "preventative measure."

Mayor: Explosions occur in central Kyiv district.
Explosions occurred in Kyiv's central Holosiivskyi District early in the morning of March 9, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. "Explosions in the Holosiivskyi District of the capital. All (emergency) services are en route to the site. More details to follow," he wrote.

Explosions heard in Kyiv.
A loud explosion was heard in Kyiv early in the morning on March 9, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast military administration reported that the oblast's air defenses had been operating.

Air defenses at work over Kyiv Oblast.
The Kyiv Oblast military administration said shortly after midnight on March 9 that Ukraine's air defenses were "operating" in Kyiv Oblast. No other information about what the air defenses were targeting has been made available yet.

Russian forces strike Kharkiv Oblast, regional capital over 15 times.
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast 15 times overnight on March 9, targeting critical infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Governor: Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.
Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast early on March 9, regional Governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Telegram.

Explosions reported in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad regions, Odesa.
Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and the southern Mykolaiv region overnight on March 9.

Russian forces strike Dnipropetrovsk region on March 8, injuring 6.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said on March 8 that Russia targeted the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Nikopol communities.

NYT: Pentagon bars Biden administration from sharing evidence of Russian war crimes.
The Pentagon is blocking the Biden administration from sharing evidence with the International Criminal Court in the Hague gathered by American intelligence agencies about Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: NATO head says Bakhmut could fall, but it would not mean 'turning point in war'

Zelensky: Future of United Nations being decided in Ukraine.
After his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the future of the United Nations is now being decided in Ukraine as Kyiv "defends the goals and principles of the UN Charter."

No jokes today. Hug your loved ones, and work for a better tomorrow.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting really anxious for Ukraine's spring counteroffensives.

Vernal Equinox comes on the 20th. Things should start drying out then.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Trump wants to trade the Ukrainian territory | He forgot to ask Ukrainians
Youtube tqbQsH308Oc

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
08 Mar: Ukrainians SPOT A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PENETRATE RUSSIAN FLANKS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube OKvcp3MYxQk

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 25 through March 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: 3) the casualty issue has been beaten like a dead horse. It's in the ball park of 3:1 total casualties (RU:UA), with RU with roughly 2:1 WIA:KIA and UA with a ration of 5:1. UA MoD "liquidated" numbers (156k) are RU KIA.


I have seen enough of traciann's booms to know that "vaporized" would probably be a better description.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.


KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: I read something interesting last night and was wondering if someone who knows what she or he is talking about can confirm: that Russia's logistics is only barely palletized. Yep, apparently they still use bulk break cargo. Not pallets or the shipping containers that came in the 1980s as -- at least partially -- an antitheft measure. (There was a long review in the NY Review of Books years ago also worth reading, can't find it just now.)

Is this true? Link goes to stuff from a while ago as I'm about to rush into a meeting https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1507056013245128716

Have a wonderful morning Farkers and Farkettes.


in a system built on both corruption and hazing incoming conscript-classes, technology that combats corruption and simplifies labor is to be avoided at all costs.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
!! The bill on "foreign agents" has been withdrawn from the Parliament of Georgia

For two days a rally against the bill on "foreign agents" was held in #Georgia. The police violently dispersed the protests in #Tbilisi. The night before, water cannons and tear gas were again... https://t.co/BsoNgaCPrJ pic.twitter.com/4vyN0a20r7
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 9, 2023
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: NYT: Pentagon bars Biden administration from sharing evidence of Russian war crimes.
The Pentagon is blocking the Biden administration from sharing evidence with the International Criminal Court in the Hague gathered by American intelligence agencies about Russian atrocities in Ukraine.


From that link:

"American military leaders oppose helping the court investigate Russians because they fear setting a precedent that might help pave the way for it to prosecute Americans," the New York Times writes. "

How about you try not to commit any war crimes, instead of being afraid it might create a precedent?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: The Absurdity Behind Russia's Upcoming United Nations Security Council Presidency


WT actual F?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: One of my former roommates is getting ready to move to the Ukraine to be a medic there.


Medic Zero?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the call for 1 million shells is a feint.  You don't say that publicly if it's true.  It's like, last year, when Zelensky made a show of ordering his army to take Kherson, to distract Russian attention there so Ukraine could actually retake Kharkiv.  I think the call for shells is basically a ruse telling Russia, "We're unprepared for our offensive.  We are weak."  Then Ukraine can spring their trap.

I can hope at least.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: I read something interesting last night and was wondering if someone who knows what she or he is talking about can confirm: that Russia's logistics is only barely palletized. Yep, apparently they still use bulk break cargo. Not pallets or the shipping containers that came in the 1980s as -- at least partially -- an antitheft measure. (There was a long review in the NY Review of Books years ago also worth reading, can't find it just now.)

Is this true? Link goes to stuff from a while ago as I'm about to rush into a meeting https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1507056013245128716

Have a wonderful morning Farkers and Farkettes.


That's true. We've discussed it several times here.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airburst 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yKdgPk9K6H
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 9, 2023
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.

KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.


Meh, it's really just an air launched Islander.  They launch off a MiG 31 at altitude, gunning the engines to get more speed when they launch.
High end systems like Patriot PAC 3 or Mamba should be able to hit it, but only if their launcher is fairly close to the target.
Chucking these at cities instead of high value military targets, tells me they either are not that accurate, or Putin has reached his "lob V weapons at London phase of his hiatler Speed Run.
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a decidedly deranged divination for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gaslight: I read something interesting last night and was wondering if someone who knows what she or he is talking about can confirm: that Russia's logistics is only barely palletized. Yep, apparently they still use bulk break cargo. Not pallets or the shipping containers that came in the 1980s as -- at least partially -- an antitheft measure. (There was a long review in the NY Review of Books years ago also worth reading, can't find it just now.)

Is this true? Link goes to stuff from a while ago as I'm about to rush into a meeting https://twitter.com/TrentTelenko/status/1507056013245128716

Have a wonderful morning Farkers and Farkettes.


Pallet use is a clear indication of gay Nazi decadent western weakness apparently.

Real men laboriously and dangerously transport live ammunition using the strength of their limbs.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.

KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.


Yes, but they are also what has been touted as HYPERSONIC (ooga booga!)

Production rate on those is pretty low so a salvo of 6 is indeed remarkable.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I feel like the call for 1 million shells is a feint.  You don't say that publicly if it's true.  It's like, last year, when Zelensky made a show of ordering his army to take Kherson, to distract Russian attention there so Ukraine could actually retake Kharkiv.  I think the call for shells is basically a ruse telling Russia, "We're unprepared for our offensive.  We are weak."  Then Ukraine can spring their trap.

I can hope at least.


I think this might be a case where both things can be true at once.  We've seen some solid reporting that Ukraine is rationing artillery shells, so doesn't have as many artillery shells as would be ideal, but could be publicly asking for far more than they actually need to get the most possible out of their Western partners and to make themselves look weaker than they are to Russia.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.

KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.


I can't find mention of it in the headline article. In any case there is doubts that it's a real hypersonic missile (not supersonic as I and the headline said).
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can they be given 1 million Excaliburs, please?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kharkiv this morning after Russian missle attack on residential neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/D5ImnzLWdl
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) March 9, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: ColleenSezWhuut: talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.

KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.

Meh, it's really just an air launched Islander.  They launch off a MiG 31 at altitude, gunning the engines to get more speed when they launch.
High end systems like Patriot PAC 3 or Mamba should be able to hit it, but only if their launcher is fairly close to the target.
Chucking these at cities instead of high value military targets, tells me they either are not that accurate, or Putin has reached his "lob V weapons at London phase of his hiatler Speed Run.


There were multiple reports of SS-26 Iskanders being launched as well.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The scope of this morning's Russian missle attack across Ukraine.

- 28 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles
- 20 Kalibr cruise missiles
- 6 X-22 cruise missiles
- 6 Kh-47 "Kinzhal" cruise missiles
- 8 other guided air missiles
- 13 S-300 missiles
- 8 Iranian Kamikaze drones
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) March 9, 2023
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dinodork: ColleenSezWhuut: talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.

KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.

Yes, but they are also what has been touted as HYPERSONIC (ooga booga!)

Production rate on those is pretty low so a salvo of 6 is indeed remarkable.


Iskander is hypersonic
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, and sorry for repeated postings so fast, i feel like i should apologize. The song lyrics i posted on sunday seemed to have scared off the various shiatposters from the thread then, who seemed to re-converge back in the thread yesterday. This was not my intent.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some reporting, there are no new 'Frankenstein Tanks' being produced by the Ministry of Defense by cobbling together whatever spare parts from destroyed or obsolete equipment, according to a press briefing delivered this morning. "This is a long-planned evolution of military gear intended to foster a sense of mechanical engineering, creativity, and the necromantic arts among young Russian children," Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said while being strapped down on a crude experimentation table to have electrodes installed in his neck. "We have perfectly suitable tracked vehicles remaining from surplus stocks from the Great Patriotic War, and we have a wide variety of interesting arms and legs, not to mention other body parts, returning from the front daily. It just makes sense, if you think about it." At press time, an experimental OT-54 flamethrower tank had been equipped with sixteen human feet to replace one tank tread and then lifted up on a platform in the hopes that it might be soon struck by lightning.

* The official motto of the 1135th Conscript Brigade is not 'Zoinks!' even if they have been sent to the front in a 1985 UAZ-452 truck painted with psychedelic colors. Additionally, soldiers, your commanding officer is not Old  Man Winters in a ghost costume so please stop trying to pull off his mask.

* The Occult Institute of Volgograd has put out an emergency notice after a tragic mixup in their experimental summoning chamber. "In an unfortunate twist, our caterer was accidentally trapped inside the restraining pentagram when D'olgoruk the Accursed, Slayer of the Sixteenth Hell was summoned in the hopes of providing winning lottery ticket numbers," said lead Occult researcher Yegor Yaganogovitch. "While the research team was able to reverse the incantation and return the demonic entity to the underworld, the caterer-and our breakfast, I might add-suffered complete protonic reversal and disappeared. While the donuts and coffee he was serving have been found and destroyed by automatic weapons fire after they transformed into demonic nightmare versions of themselves, the cheese Danishes have escaped. Please, if you see any suspicious cheese Danishes, call our emergency line immediately!" We will continue to report on this story as it develops.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Test flight of a new version of the Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone. As stated, flight speed +100km/h and range +10km. It is also said that it has already been used at the front.https://t.co/wUxyl55Cev pic.twitter.com/3RbmqTNMki
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 9, 2023
 
Tracianne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Three years ago today I quit smoking.

Not so coincidentally, also three years ago today I had a heart attack at work.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Dinodork: ColleenSezWhuut: talkertopc: Am I missing a joke? I do not see any mention of supersonic missiles in the article.

KH-47 Kinzhal is supersonic.  It's one of pootie's wunderweapons and I'm kind of surprised that they managed to make this many so far.

Yes, but they are also what has been touted as HYPERSONIC (ooga booga!)

Production rate on those is pretty low so a salvo of 6 is indeed remarkable.

Iskander is hypersonic


And Khinzal is an air launched Iskander.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kurdyumivka, Donetsk oblast.

Jagga jagga pic.twitter.com/O9jo7Pf9Io
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 9, 2023

boom
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Kurdyumivka, Donetsk oblast.

Jagga jagga pic.twitter.com/O9jo7Pf9Io
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 9, 2023

boom


That was in impressive explosion.
 
moel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, waking up in the UK here to the news this morning, made me unspeakably angry...first time in a year i've genuinely wanted us (the western world) to just go 'fark it, turn Moscow into a farking glass parking lot', Special forces, anything. If these people can't see they are being utter twats and believe everything Putin tells them, they deserve it.

Should i ever encounter any Russian again, on holiday...I shall be taking the french response and spitting on their feet. They should hang their heads in shame the lot of them.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Three years ago today I quit smoking.

Not so coincidentally, also three years ago today I had a heart attack at work.


Yeah off the smokes a couple of years myself. Vaping now (I know I know, but I was really a heavy smoker) and looking to kick that this year.

Vaping certainly ain't good for ya but it doesn't involve horking up a lung in the morning after a night out.

But yeah, still ain't good.
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Three years ago today I quit smoking.

Not so coincidentally, also three years ago today I had a heart attack at work.


Congratulations.  I don't regret quitting 22 years ago.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Three years ago today I quit smoking.

Not so coincidentally, also three years ago today I had a heart attack at work.


Also, good for you. Tobacco is a hell of a drug.
 
