(The Hill)   Over 280 sickened on Princess cruise ship; company points to 'likely' cause. 'Being on a cruise ship' mysteriously absent   (thehill.com) divider line
    Sick, Gastroenteritis, Cruise ship, Disease, United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Diarrhea, Norovirus, Outbreak  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At the first sign of an increase in the numbers of passengers reporting to the medical center with gastrointestinal illness, we immediately initiated additional enhanced sanitization procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread of this virus,"

Step 1: wait for water to flood in.
Step 2: close porthole.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't think I will ever understand the allure of a "cruise."

You are in a small little cabin, on a floating petri dish, to spend a few hours at the nice beaches (ports of call) that you could have just flown to and spent the week at enjoying yourself.

Maybe I am missing something?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't think of a more dystopian scenario than being surrounded by obese, obnoxious Americans inside one of those floating disease boxes.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I don't think I will ever understand the allure of a "cruise."

You are in a small little cabin, on a floating petri dish, to spend a few hours at the nice beaches (ports of call) that you could have just flown to and spent the week at enjoying yourself.

Maybe I am missing something?


If you took away the weekly stories of people on vacation stuck in a bathroom complaining that there's only one toilet in there, and the small rooms, and going to get away from things and finding complete strangers who want to be your best friends, and being in the middle of an ocean where if your ship sank you would wonder if a shark will eat you before you drown, and the general expenses, a cruise would be the best thing ever!!!
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 225x225]


"Hey, I didn't even have the mousse!"

But was the cruise ship illness norovirus? I bet it was. It's almost always norovirus on those things.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I don't think I will ever understand the allure of a "cruise."

You are in a small little cabin, on a floating petri dish, to spend a few hours at the nice beaches (ports of call) that you could have just flown to and spent the week at enjoying yourself.

Maybe I am missing something?


If I think the allure is of where it goes. You can 6 hours in Puerto Rico. 7 hours the Virgin Islands. Plus you can go up a pants size with the food.
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I don't think I will ever understand the allure of a "cruise."

You are in a small little cabin, on a floating petri dish, to spend a few hours at the nice beaches (ports of call) that you could have just flown to and spent the week at enjoying yourself.

Maybe I am missing something?


I would do a cruise through the Panama canal In a heartbeat, but that's the only one that really holds any allure.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I went on a Princess cruise to Alaska in 2012 and got sick for two of the days and did nothing other than lay in bed.  Alaska was awesome but the boat is boring as shiat unless you're 8 or 88.

/cruises are great if you want to be treated like cattle
//at least I didn't pay for it
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha. My parents are on a Princess cruise going around South America from Miami to Long Beach. It'll take 6 weeks with stops all over the place. It's pretty luxurious. They originally booked it pre-pandemic but it was postponed. Because of the delays, they got all free shore excursions and a free drinks package for the trip. Also included all tips for their personal attendant. They give you a pager with a button on it... if you press it, your attendant shows up with booze.

Also, the drink package is pretty nice. You need to drink about 7-8 drinks per day to break even on the cost but they are not aware of an upper limit. It's common to see people pounding a bottle of wine with each meal and a few more in between. You can also take up to 2 bottles of wine, a 24 cans of beer or a 26 oz bottle of hard liquor off the ship with you when you go ashore for excursions or to leave.

It's pretty sweet if you can afford it.
 
