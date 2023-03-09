 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Instead of actually *fighting* a war of attrition, Ukraine calls upon Russian soldiers to simply phone it in   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine should be commended.  I've repeatedly worried that Putin's basically been engaging in ethnic cleansing by picking various outgroups and minorities to send off to Ukraine as fodder, and having an easy way for those people to surrender and stay alive is a relatively simple way to help prevent genocide.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just Call

478-773-6997

(I Surrender)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WE INVADE UKRAINE!
HEAD STRAIGHT TO KYIV!
THEY STEAL OUR TROOPS!

Um...err...

THEY STEAL OUR TROOPS!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, we'll give you a free track suit and a nice hot bowl of borscht.
You'll love it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

koder: Ukraine should be commended.  I've repeatedly worried that Putin's basically been engaging in ethnic cleansing by picking various outgroups and minorities to send off to Ukraine as fodder, and having an easy way for those people to surrender and stay alive is a relatively simple way to help prevent genocide.


It's absolutely ethnic cleansing at the frontline. He's also attempting to get rid of some of their huge prison population.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One ring only Vassily.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kars4Kids Official TV Commercial (Kars for Kids Jingle) | Remastered 2019
Youtube F94DBBJjzko
1 877 TANKS 2 LIVE, 1 877 TANKS 2 LIVE, surrender your tank today
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

special20: Hey, we'll give you a free track suit and a nice hot bowl of borscht.
You'll love it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ukraine, still being amazingly decent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Definitely looks more appealing than getting blowed up in some urban wasteland battlefield.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And here we offer competitive interest rates on fixed mortgages.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: "... Ukrainians have spread the word about the program's website, intended as a portal for the surrender-curious or their loved ones."

I love the concept of "surrender-curious".
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So the plan is to repatriate them back home via prisoner exchange after the war ends?

Yeah, I'm sure those guys will treated just fine when they go back to the arms of Mother Russia.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too bad you can't just send them back to Russia fed, armed and pissed off.
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

philodough: Ukraine, still being amazingly decent.

[Fark user image 850x483]


Decent, sure, but also practical. A Russian may wish to surrender rather than fight, but they would be less willing to do so if it meant never being able to return to their families. So Ukraine has to be able to offer to return them to Russia as a prisoner swap. But everyone knows that Russia is not likely to be pleased with soldiers who surrendered, so if Ukraine wants people to willingly surrender, they have to make it clear that doing so won't get them in trouble when they go back home.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hi, I'm listening," goes a typically low-key operator salutation

Fark user imageView Full Size

Very happy that Dr. Frasier Crane has volunteered his services in this crisis.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a trap!  Ukraine is just trying to get them to buy a new tank warranty plan.
 
