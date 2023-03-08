 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Man robbed by women he brought home from the Hard Rock Cafe, escapes with kidneys   (local10.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😳

/🤣
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say they got lucky.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude likes his chicks in slightly different shades, but the same fun girthy size...

/hot
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably didn't have a million dollars.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is paranoid/aware enough to have security cameras outside AND inside his house but came home with two random whores from the casino? Um...
 
mtrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jokes/comments/9z6kvf/con_artist_warning/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb3x
 
assjuice
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's crafty
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh local 10, I was going to bail on the article, but you teased me with a  wardrobe malfunction.

/I was played for a sucker, just like this guy.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"You filthy whores! You're robbing me?!"
"Yeah, and we're taking the chicken with us."
"Bawk bawk!"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hard Rock "anything"  is still a thing?

Huh
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

indylaw: The guy is paranoid/aware enough to have security cameras outside AND inside his house but came home with two random whores from the casino? Um...


You can be as security-conscious as Ft Knox........but when those titties call, you'll answer every time
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His kidneys or her kidneys?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I actually read the article and corresponding comments. Someone will snitch on them. And if they bought anything at Hard Rock, unless dudes bought drinks for them, they'll have a name.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are you telling me casinos are target rich environments for easy marks?! I'm sure this never occurred to con artists.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hard Rock "anything"  is still a thing?

Huh



He should have gone to Planet Hollywood instead.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hard Rock "anything"  is still a thing?

Huh


Seminole Tribe of Florida bought them, opened up casinos on their reservations near Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale about 20 years ago.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of the women appears to have a wardrobe malfunction ...

That's a feature
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy has a lot of hidden cameras in his house.
 
Merltech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The guy has a lot of hidden cameras in his house.


Was there a couch in one of the rooms?
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I actually read the article and corresponding comments. Someone will snitch on them. And if they bought anything at Hard Rock, unless dudes bought drinks for them, they'll have a name.


Does no one use cash anymore?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not even with your dick
 
thesharkman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

George Santos' taint: thesharkman: I actually read the article and corresponding comments. Someone will snitch on them. And if they bought anything at Hard Rock, unless dudes bought drinks for them, they'll have a name.

Does no one use cash anymore?


Probably not unfortunately
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After a night of heavy partying some Guy brings two random women to house fully surveilled with hidden cameras. Me thinks that's not the only crime planned for that evening. Guys probably pissed he doesn't get to star in his homemade porno.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.