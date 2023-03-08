 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The job marked for 6-year-old hitmen has just exploded. Tag is for the whole situation   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Crime, Law, Teacher, Bullet, Parent, Commonwealth of Nations, Reasonable doubt, School  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 11:38 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, do you really want 6-year-olds to face the excellence of execution?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll grow up just fine...
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can 6 year olds count to 47?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean were we really ever sending a farking 6-year-old to prison!?!
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, subby.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They were never going to press charges.

Even though they don't have a minimum age to prosecute, it would be exceedingly tough to find a jury willing to put a kindergartner in juvie. I don't even know if juvenile facilities are equipped to take care of someone that young.

About half of U.S. states set the minimum age at around 9 or 10 based on that fact and that it's really hard to prove someone that young has genuine criminal intent.
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: He'll grow up just fine...


He should get involved in team sports.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean were we really ever sending a farking 6-year-old to prison!?!


It's one hell of a way to streamline the country's school-to-prison pipeline.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Usually anyone 7 or under is not deemed to be capable of forming the requisite intent for a criminal charge. Can't have tort liability either but the parents sometimes have vicarious liability for them.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The civil suits will bankrupt his family and the school district.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<looks at location of d on keyboard then t>

Dubbyy is a dard.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A sixty hour stay in the hospital for my appendicitis ran up a $100,000 ish bill. I hate to see what a week stay would run.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah... the gun had a trigger lock and was on the top shelf of the closet... then the 6 year old managed to get it down and take the trigger lock off.  I'm calling bullshiat on that.

Most 6 year old's couldn't even load a firearm.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're putting a lot of faith in "a 6 yo can keep a story straight for more than 30 seconds".
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me guess the parents won't be charged either.

Lock them up. The gun can raise thr kid
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Yeah... the gun had a trigger lock and was on the top shelf of the closet... then the 6 year old managed to get it down and take the trigger lock off.  I'm calling bullshiat on that.

Most 6 year old's couldn't even load a firearm.


While trigger locks are mostly useless, I have a hard time believing a six year old was able to remove it.  Most likely scenario is the gun was stored loaded and unlocked.  The owner lied about its storage to avoid prosecution.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: A sixty hour stay in the hospital for my appendicitis ran up a $100,000 ish bill. I hate to see what a week stay would run.


*Sends mental note to self's appendix*

"Hey, keep your shiat together"
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean were we really ever sending a farking 6-year-old to prison!?!


Well, maybe Texas.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did you ever read "The Sailor Who Fell From Grace With the Sea"?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tdyak: deadsanta: I mean were we really ever sending a farking 6-year-old to prison!?!

Well, maybe Texas.


Texas would execute a six year old.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: They were never going to press charges.

Even though they don't have a minimum age to prosecute, it would be exceedingly tough to find a jury willing to put a kindergartner in juvie. I don't even know if juvenile facilities are equipped to take care of someone that young.

About half of U.S. states set the minimum age at around 9 or 10 based on that fact and that it's really hard to prove someone that young has genuine criminal intent.


I mean, he meant to shoot her. It seems like that's why he took the gun to school.

Now, I agree that a 6 year old is not really able to understand everything that's happened here, but this kid needs to be taken from his parents, probably put in a facility, because he meant to shoot the teacher, he just might not quite grasp what murder is.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The kid clearly has some kind of behavioral and developmental issues, and probably psychological problems too. The odds of abuse at home are very high. The whole family needs an intervention that they probably won't get beyond "well, we might charge the mother blah blah blah" and there's a high likelihood that nothing more will happen till the kid IS old enough for criminal charges.

Then when he's 15 or so, he'll murder a couple of classmates and everyone will wring their hands and wonder how this could have happened it's so very strange. He'll have beaten and seriously injured a few more along the way.

A 6-year old cannot develop the intent to kill simply because at six, kids don't have the life experience to understand what "death" means--they can't comprehend the permanence or the impact it has on other people besides themselves. They know killing is bad and it lasts a long time, but not that it ends another person like themselves. The only possible thing for this child would be an extended period in a secure psychiatric facility to find out what's wrong and how to treat it--and that isn't going to happen either.

So we'll see if he makes it to 16. I doubt it, myself. And even less that he just cruises into a normal average life.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've seen many horror movies with the kids being the villains.
/FTK
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.