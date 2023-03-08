 Skip to content
(The Raw Story)   Jacob Wohl confirmed to have violated the KKK Act. No, not by breaking character during the Klan meeting, by robocalls to harass and restrict Black people from voting   (rawstory.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me know when they are in Federal Prison.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transcript of a portion of the rovocall:

"Mail-in voting sounds great but did you know that if you vote by mail your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used for credit card companies to collect outstanding debts. The CDC is even pushing to use the record for mailing voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don't be finessed into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe and beware of vote by mail.

"Greetings fellow black people" energy
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lol good joke
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let me know where the line is to punch him. Let me know early too, I want something left.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1. Voting is a responsibility not a right.
2. Voting should be mandatory with a modest civil fine for failure to vote.
3. Interfering with another persons' duty to vote is a grave and dangerous threat to democracy. It should be a felony.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two years of probation, six months of monitoring with a GPS ankle bracelet, $2,500 each in fines and 500 hours of registering voters in Washington, D.C.

I didn't know that overturning democracy was something probation-worthy.
 
scanman61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is he going to prison?

No?

Then who farking cares?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's one clear solution here: nail him to a cross, douse him in gasoline and set his ass on fire.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we just hang this one by his nuts in a pine tree somewhere cold for a while and call it a day?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As part of their punishment, they are required to spend 500 hours registering voters.

And they have to do it in DC. I think DC might skew slightly liberal.
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

That's not a punishment. That's a field trip
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those ankle bracelets sure will keep them from robo-criming!  What a joke.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oh, it's horrible as a punishment. I'm just relieved they didn't get assigned to do this in Crotchlick, TN.
 
princhester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"500 hours of registering voters in Washington, D.C..."

Is that really a good idea?  Someone with a known history of trying to induce racial bias in elections?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

And that was clear as mud.  Just to clarify: It is NOT a punishment. It is a joke of a punishment. The only "good" thing is the large majority of the voters they register will be of the liberal leaning type.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

To be fair, his original idea for a CDC rap video was nixed because he couldn't come up with words that rhymed with "ticks and chiggers."
 
ansius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In lieu of the Feds actually charging and convicting these RWNJ idiots who seem to be interfering with elections and generating misinformation with impunity, could we at least get a crew of big dudes to just show up to their house in the middle of the night and give these no-chinned wonders the punch in the face that they should have received when they were 14?
 
tnpir
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be a real shame if both of these jag offs got the unholy shiat beat out of them.

A REAL shame.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Jacob Wohl"
Fark user imageView Full Size


And he's still walking around free too. WTF?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

It might introduce him to his actual comeuppance, who knows.
 
XSV
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honestly wasn't aware of this guy until a few days ago watched this YouTube doc on him:

Documenting a Modern Psychopath
Youtube iggVHtOwq64
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He and Burkman have since run a number of high-profile schemes, including soliciting payoffs for women to bring sexual misconduct charges against former Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller.

Openly asking random women to file false rape charges against the Director of the FBI? No consequences? Holy hell.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the robocalls largely targeted diverse regions with the false message

So is it black people, or diverse regions?  Or does subby think black when they hear diverse?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
psst... XYZ.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Are you trying to be dumb or just a natural?   "sent out nationally to such locations as New York, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania."  The regions themselves are geographically diverse, not the populations that live within them.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would be a real shame if he fell down and elevator shaft and landed on some bullets.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We get it, David Duke. White people are minorities now.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diverse in this case means far apart.  Like your synapses.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oh bullshiat.  If they already said nationally and listed cities, why are they saying diverse in the next sentence?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Far-mainstream right activist

Fixed
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Enemy of democracy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Because it is quite literally a quote by someone not associated with the article, while the previous one was written by the article author.  Dude, put down the keyboard and go back to the speak & spell.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's got a small posse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oh, actually my mistake. I'll own that. It was one quote separated by the author.  Still, it's a common thing to do.  Substitute in the word "various".  They're synonyms...would it cause the same amount of problem for you if they put that instead of diverse?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You see the quotes there, right?  The only break in the quote is to name the reporter and then the quote picks right back up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

What's the first thing you think of when you hear diverse?  If your workplace said they'd like more diversity, would you think they were opening an office in Cleveland?
 
raygundan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

To be fair, isn't most of that really just more Ohio?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Utica
 
