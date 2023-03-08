 Skip to content
(CTV News)   If you want to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day then driving around to give kids candy might not be the best way to do it no matter how nice your windowless van looks   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🫣
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom."

Oh yeah, well your mom liked my candy last night!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom."

Oh yeah, well your mom liked my candy last night!


Yo mama's phone number is 1-800-GOT-JUNK

cuz she make that junk disappear
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you have to be a complete farking idiot or a pedophile to think that handing out candy to kids from your van is a good idea.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to fall for that crap.  I have to SEE the candy first, then I get in the van.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was little, me and a couple others were waiting on the corner for the ice cream truck to come by.  When it got there, and adult male that we didn't know came over and bought us ice cream bars.  That guy was the greatest guy ever and I wanted to be like him when I grew up.  But NO!  That has been ruined for me.  If I went out and bought some random kids ice cream, they'd haul me away and lock me up.  My hopes and dreams have been destroyed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom."

Oh yeah, well your mom liked my candy last night!


Melts in your mouth, not in your hand.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The male was motivated by Random Acts of Kindness Day and handed out chocolates to people of varying ages for those reasons," Hanover police said.

Jesus, Canada, we get it already. You're so much nicer than everyone else. Now dial it back a notch.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article failed to mention how the police officer realizing he was derelict in his duties beat the man senseless, sprinkled some crack on the body, and shot him a few times for good measure.

Oh wait this was Canada, never mind.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: "When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom."

Oh yeah, well your mom liked my candy last night!


came in here for exactly this!

SBinRR: Not going to fall for that crap.  I have to SEE the candy first, then I get in the van.


plus thembs chawklits look pretty gross

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverborama: When I was little, me and a couple others were waiting on the corner for the ice cream truck to come by.  When it got there, and adult male that we didn't know came over and bought us ice cream bars.  That guy was the greatest guy ever and I wanted to be like him when I grew up.  But NO!  That has been ruined for me.  If I went out and bought some random kids ice cream, they'd haul me away and lock me up.  My hopes and dreams have been destroyed.


Blame the predators that ruined it for the rest of us.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: you have to be a complete farking idiot or a pedophile to think that handing out candy to kids from your van is a good idea.


Or maybe just a bit naive.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: Kalyco Jack: "When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom."

Oh yeah, well your mom liked my candy last night!

came in here for exactly this!

SBinRR: Not going to fall for that crap.  I have to SEE the candy first, then I get in the van.

plus thembs chawklits look pretty gross

[Fark user image image 850x479]


The one at the bottom says Lindt. I'd take those in a heartbeat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, here's some candy....
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Reverborama: When I was little, me and a couple others were waiting on the corner for the ice cream truck to come by.  When it got there, and adult male that we didn't know came over and bought us ice cream bars.  That guy was the greatest guy ever and I wanted to be like him when I grew up.  But NO!  That has been ruined for me.  If I went out and bought some random kids ice cream, they'd haul me away and lock me up.  My hopes and dreams have been destroyed.

Blame the predators that ruined it for the rest of us.


Free candy kidnapping pedos sounds about as real as razor blades in candy.

Maybe it happened once somewhere, or maybe not.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you said Random Acts... I thought you said RandomAxe.  My bad.

/I'll go clean up the blood now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interestingly, National Act of Kindness Day and Kick a Hobo in the Crotch Day fell on the same day this year.

Boy did they all look confused when I handed them the chocolate.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: you have to be a complete farking idiot or a pedophile to think that handing out candy to kids from your van is a good idea.


Most pedophiles are smarter than this guy
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 480x224]


Don't be a pussy, this guy looks legit!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Kalyco Jack: "When the student declined, the man insisted, saying the boy could give them to his mom."

Oh yeah, well your mom liked my candy last night!

Yo mama's phone number is 1-800-GOT-JUNK

cuz she make that junk disappear


Fark user imageView Full Size


...and you know it's a shiathole town because they didn't have to put the area code in it.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: replacementcool: you have to be a complete farking idiot or a pedophile to think that handing out candy to kids from your van is a good idea.

Or maybe just a bit naive.


Far be it for me to speak for another Farker, but I think what they were saying is today's kids are more receptive to being allowed opportunity to dig for pocket change while you sit in your van.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: austerity101: Reverborama: When I was little, me and a couple others were waiting on the corner for the ice cream truck to come by.  When it got there, and adult male that we didn't know came over and bought us ice cream bars.  That guy was the greatest guy ever and I wanted to be like him when I grew up.  But NO!  That has been ruined for me.  If I went out and bought some random kids ice cream, they'd haul me away and lock me up.  My hopes and dreams have been destroyed.

Blame the predators that ruined it for the rest of us.

Free candy kidnapping pedos sounds about as real as razor blades in candy.

Maybe it happened once somewhere, or maybe not.


Yeah, I wasn't being that specific. But you knew that.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 620x828]


I am officially jealous of the van AND the tag.  That's fookin awesome.
 
