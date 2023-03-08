 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Librarian previously arrested for vandalism for spray painting "GROOMERS" on library doors has now been charged for being in possession of....go ahead, take a wild guess   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Painting, Child pornography, children's dolls, Crime, Child, Vandalism, Pornography, child-sized doll  
39 Comments
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Overdue library books?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have defaced his library, then he could claim he was being honest.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What church does he go to?

/Because you know he goes to church
//Regularly
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every accusation is a confession
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, even better: this sick fark was an elementary school librarian.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good riddance to bad rubbish, again and again and again and again, et al
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Electric clippers?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe when he finally qualifies for a work release program he can land a job as an IMAX projectionist?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have been to some deep dark corners of the internet, and I have never once, even accidentally, stumbled upon this kind of material.  If you put a gun to my head and demanded that I go find some, you would need to kill me.

When I lived in NJ, I knew about the heroine issue.  It would sometimes come up in conversations with my dad.  And the question would always be, OK, let's say I wanted heroine "right now".  Where would you even begin?  You go to Walmart and ask which aisle?

Same thing here.  Even if I wanted this kind of thing, I wouldn't even know where to start.  And you have people being arrested with truckloads of it.  How screwed up do you need to be?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
MAGA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x637]


Anyone that owns something called a labradoodle should be thoroughly investigated.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
... Frank Stallone?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
officers found numerous diapers, children's dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland's bed

I've got a strong hunch that he can give a long speech about how gays and feminists are preventing him from getting any dates.
 
usahole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'a child-sized doll in his bed'

yep, that's enough internet for today.

*logs off*
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At the time, Sutherland reportedly admitted to the vandalism and allowed a search of his home, according to charging documents.

During the search, the document says officers found numerous diapers, children's dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland's bed. According to Sutherland, he has no children or nieces or nephews, the documents say. He also admitted he had child pornography on a laptop in his home.

Sounds almost like he wanted to be found out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

usahole: 'a child-sized doll in his bed'

yep, that's enough internet for today.

*logs off*


Let's hear him out...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. Are you saying he's NOT a drag queen?
Really?
Well, what do you know...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 425x637]


Por que tan serioso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobtheme: I have been to some deep dark corners of the internet, and I have never once, even accidentally, stumbled upon this kind of material.  If you put a gun to my head and demanded that I go find some, you would need to kill me.

When I lived in NJ, I knew about the heroine issue.  It would sometimes come up in conversations with my dad.  And the question would always be, OK, let's say I wanted heroine "right now".  Where would you even begin?  You go to Walmart and ask which aisle?

Same thing here.  Even if I wanted this kind of thing, I wouldn't even know where to start.  And you have people being arrested with truckloads of it.  How screwed up do you need to be?


I never have been anywhere except the surface of the internet minus some Ebombs World, World Star, whatever.  My phone showed an arrow and the text "dark web" on it the other day. I moved off the screen it was on very quickly so it could have been a weird trick of the eyes or whatever but the last thing I need is my f*cking phone encouraging me. I haven't seen it since so maybe I didn't see it but damn. It shook me a little.  Like, "No, MF'er! WTF???!!!"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Protip: the right winger is always the groomer
 
jst3p
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: At the time, Sutherland reportedly admitted to the vandalism and allowed a search of his home, according to charging documents.

During the search, the document says officers found numerous diapers, children's dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland's bed. According to Sutherland, he has no children or nieces or nephews, the documents say. He also admitted he had child pornography on a laptop in his home.

Sounds almost like he wanted to be found out.


Clearly he gave consent because he knew he had nothing to hide and then the police, who have been weaponized by the left and have a well known liberal bias, planted the cp as a reverse iggy false flag!

Study it out!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A can of spray paint?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
what did i expect? thanks for this fark
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Libraries are normally sacrosanct in prisons. Not for this guy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another Republican candidate.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
School librarian.

He worked in a school.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobtheme: I have been to some deep dark corners of the internet, and I have never once, even accidentally, stumbled upon this kind of material.  If you put a gun to my head and demanded that I go find some, you would need to kill me.

When I lived in NJ, I knew about the heroine issue.  It would sometimes come up in conversations with my dad.  And the question would always be, OK, let's say I wanted heroine "right now".  Where would you even begin?  You go to Walmart and ask which aisle?

Same thing here.  Even if I wanted this kind of thing, I wouldn't even know where to start.  And you have people being arrested with truckloads of it.  How screwed up do you need to be?


You may well have and never even realized it.  Ever go to Pornhub? They've hosted some really evil shiat. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/06/18/pornhub-lawsuit-rape-child-porn-sex-trafficking/

I'm amazed they sent his computer through forensics and only found 7 files they considered child porn.  Back when I did employee investigations and we found porn on someone's work machine it was never just a couple files, it was dozens, if not hundreds.

During the search, the document says officers found numerous diapers, children's dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland's bed. According to Sutherland, he has no children or nieces or nephews, the documents say. He also admitted he had child pornography on a laptop in his home.

Reading that paragraph gave me a genuine, no kidding, twist my head around, shudder.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobtheme: I have been to some deep dark corners of the internet, and I have never once, even accidentally, stumbled upon this kind of material.  If you put a gun to my head and demanded that I go find some, you would need to kill me.

When I lived in NJ, I knew about the heroine issue.  It would sometimes come up in conversations with my dad.  And the question would always be, OK, let's say I wanted heroine "right now".  Where would you even begin?  You go to Walmart and ask which aisle?

Same thing here.  Even if I wanted this kind of thing, I wouldn't even know where to start.  And you have people being arrested with truckloads of it.  How screwed up do you need to be?


Exactly. Never wanted to come even close to that garbage. How would you even look for it? I doubt google has it listed and google can lead to some sick crap. If you are smart enough to search and find it how are you not smart enough to hide it better? I could see it if it was all physical photos you took and developed yourself back in the day, but digital? Yeah everything digital can be traced with ease. Physical you can store in a shoe box and no one can see it. On a phone, if you misplace it, anyone who finds it sees it all.

Everyone of these people caught puts themselves around lots of children. They are always youth pastors, coaches, teachers, etc. Rarely do you get a Ted Kazinsky guy who lives in the middle of the nowhere.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I believe that psychologists need to coin a new term for this strange connection between criminal behavior and the projection of that behavior at others.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He filed his porn incorrectly in the Dewey Decimal System.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not cool Kwame Charles
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*reads what was found

Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's a youth pastor isn't he.


/so predictable
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This story took place in and around the town I grew up in and the perp's face is strangely familiar, but not his name and, thank god, It does NOT involve the elementary school my son went to
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: I believe that psychologists need to coin a new term for this strange connection between criminal behavior and the projection of that behavior at others.


There's probably an old term.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: bobtheme: I have been to some deep dark corners of the internet, and I have never once, even accidentally, stumbled upon this kind of material.  If you put a gun to my head and demanded that I go find some, you would need to kill me.

When I lived in NJ, I knew about the heroine issue.  It would sometimes come up in conversations with my dad.  And the question would always be, OK, let's say I wanted heroine "right now".  Where would you even begin?  You go to Walmart and ask which aisle?

Same thing here.  Even if I wanted this kind of thing, I wouldn't even know where to start.  And you have people being arrested with truckloads of it.  How screwed up do you need to be?

You may well have and never even realized it.  Ever go to Pornhub? They've hosted some really evil shiat. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/06/18/pornhub-lawsuit-rape-child-porn-sex-trafficking/

I'm amazed they sent his computer through forensics and only found 7 files they considered child porn.  Back when I did employee investigations and we found porn on someone's work machine it was never just a couple files, it was dozens, if not hundreds.

During the search, the document says officers found numerous diapers, children's dolls, and a child-sized doll in Sutherland's bed. According to Sutherland, he has no children or nieces or nephews, the documents say. He also admitted he had child pornography on a laptop in his home.

Reading that paragraph gave me a genuine, no kidding, twist my head around, shudder.


That's a very good point.  I've seen some VERY questionable things there.  Some of the CG content includes characters who are of "debatable" age.

We are getting close to needing to have a conversation about what constitutes "freedom of expression", and what is just dodging the law.  You can't just make a porn animation with a character who is clearly under age, and hide behind "that person isn't real" or "they are really 1000 years old, of course."  Or can you, under the guise of "that is my creation."  Or a disclaimer stating all characters are 18+.

It will be interesting to see Congress eventually need to debate hentai.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bobtheme: I have been to some deep dark corners of the internet, and I have never once, even accidentally, stumbled upon this kind of material.  If you put a gun to my head and demanded that I go find some, you would need to kill me.

When I lived in NJ, I knew about the heroine issue.  It would sometimes come up in conversations with my dad.  And the question would always be, OK, let's say I wanted heroine "right now".  Where would you even begin?  You go to Walmart and ask which aisle?

Same thing here.  Even if I wanted this kind of thing, I wouldn't even know where to start.  And you have people being arrested with truckloads of it.  How screwed up do you need to be?


Heroine, you'll be the death of me
 
