(AP News)   Won't somebody please think of the student loan lenders?   (apnews.com) divider line
46
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

You can plaster your name on a f*cking stadium.
F*ck you and I hope you all DIAF, SoFi board members and lawyers.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sprinkle in some nipple cancer. The real itchy kind.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do think of them.

Just not kindly.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be embarrassed to put my name on a lawsuit claiming that I was no longer able to take advantage of refinancing people into perpetual debt.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

So, the basis of your suit is that the government is keeping you from further ripping off your own customers..... Case dismissed.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah when people pay 10x the original amount and still are paying it off you have no leg to stand on as a lender. You need to DIAF if it goes over 2-3x the loan amount
 
feltrider [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think of them daily. Mostly about which circle of hell their executives and board will rot in
 
sforce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Am I missing something? At most they gain 6 months (if it ended 9 days ago) as compared to when it has to end by law, but if that happens, tens of millions of student loan borrowers KNOW i's SoFi that caused it and they lose potential clients. Is the theoretical 6 month gain worth that?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Do you not understand how interest works? Were you forced to take a loan?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark off farking assholes.
/and since it's tangentially related, fark Spanos
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Interest is an expression of risk of default. With something like 90% of student loans backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, I would argue that the interest rate should be equal to 10 year treasury bond yields.
 
scanman61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yeah, they should have just gotten a part time job to pay for college!!!!

/s
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember in GoT, when it was good, Aquaman had that guy's head covered in molten gold?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

And thats why you're poor. Because capitalism is farking evil
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

You're forgetting something. Corporate whores only care about the next quarter.

The future? That's like... more than 5 quarters from now.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Supreme Court hinted at a serious "standing" problem in the case they DID hear, and this one is even worse.   You have no legal right to maintain your profit margin into perpetuity so loss of profit  due to a regulatory change is not generally a recognizable "injury"   and their APA argument fails because this is not a new regulation but the extension of an existing one, so Notice and Comment is not necessary.

But what REALLY knocks me out is that the bank is willing to openly complain and file suit over this, and DOESN'T seem to worry that this will anger potential customers enough to make them go elsewhere if they succeed
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

If anybody, it was the colleges doing the ripping off.

What kind of product did they deliver the students if they can't even afford to service a debt with their post college earnings?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am saying excessive loan amounts. Many of these people are paying stuff off decades later and the interest alone has kept the normal payments from making a dent in the principal amount. That is excessive. It is predatory. Look if the person is already paid back 2-3 times the original that should be enough. They should not be paying for it for decades and decades with no end in sight.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Is/ought fallacy. You assume because our society encourages preying on the ignorant to the point where our society tries to produce ignorance is the way it ought to be. It's just the way it is. The fact that you're ok with it just means that you're a piece of shiat.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How do you "cost" something in profits?
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I'm horrified at even 2x, and it scares me that you're okay with it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I don't like it at 2-3x but I understand it a bit. 1.5x seems more fair.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Private Bank" == Loanshark
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

They'll just have to offer better terms than elsewhere.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

When you legally gaurentee someone an income, it's a loss.

Sure wish bouncing checks and wage theft from normal workers were punished the same way Wallstreet is.

fark 15 employees out of their last check? 15% and business as usual.

fark millionaires out of income by being a blood sucking parasite? Congressional investigation and prison time.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Well s Fargo is still around.
None of these companies fear their customers anymore.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

You ever open a mortgage?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's one of the oldest crimes in any book.

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usury
 
Boudyro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So... "I could be making money selling this mouse trap, but the govt won't release the mice, pls make them release the mice" is quite the argument.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nope. Live in an apartment alone. But yeah I get it same thing.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Insurance providers can suck a big ol' donkey dick. fark insurance companies, fark their lawyers who get paid to let them get away with injustices, and while we're at it, go ahead and fark the entire concept of deductibles as well.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

When you do, they show yout he actual payment schedule and what you actually pay over the course of the loan.  It's  3 or 4 times what you actually paid for the house.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Those stupid Conservatives running all the US colleges!!!11!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nobody cares how you feel about it. Pay your farking loan at the agreed upon terms!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

 Olleges got roo greedy.  Instead if teaching you what your degree actually needed, they make people take random lists of other courses to make you a "well-rounded student".  Bullshiat.  It's all about the money, even in state-run systems.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm not able to. Now what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

They shouldn't have been dumb enough to put themselves in that situation
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A scathing retort. I am most assuredly owned at your lack of any factual counterargument.

And I did pay mine off. Graduated May 2010 and paid them in full by February of 2019. Just because I did it doesn't mean other people should have to. If you weren't sick the day they taught not being a douchebag in kindergarten, you might have learned that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Most of us are. Our country could do so much better though. The middle class is being treated as an extractive resource by the banks. The middle class should never be exploited like this.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

If you're gonna pay 10x the principal on your mortgage, you're getting farked worse than anyone in the history of mortgages. Lord Humungus would like a word with you.


Maybe, but interest rates aren't really the problem with student loans (as opposed to something like predatory payday loans).

Student loan debts tend to get out of control mostly because they often go through years-long periods of partial payment or non-payment, snowballing thanks to capitalized interest. And because they're not dischargeable in bankruptcy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

All you ever hear from the college mafia is "college graduates over the course of their career earn a hundred billion dollars more than the rubes who will end up looking in envy on you as they fix your furnace or get your car back on the road".

Outside of law and STEM, it's a complete scam.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I wasn't. Now I can't. Now what?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Maybe, but interest rates aren't really the problem with student loans (as opposed to something like predatory payday loans).

Student loan debts tend to get out of control mostly because they often go through years-long periods of partial payment or non-payment, snowballing thanks to capitalized interest. And because they're not dischargeable in bankruptcy.


I agree. Compounding amortization is a harsh master.

Ideally, loans wouldn't be an issue because we'd fund education like a civilized country. But if that's truly not an option, then some kind of labor offsetting community grant initiative could be politically palatable. If you can't pay your loans, you sign up with some kind of civilian work corps. A liberal arts degree holder can assist with teaching. A business student can help the homeless with financial documents or tax preparation for the poor so they don't have to go to Liberty Tax Service for a guaranteed refund today. A tradesman can do work for municipalities. So many hours = freezes on interest and reductions in principal balance. It would be closer to a non-combat version of the National Guard ("1 weekend a month, 2 weeks a year") than a full time career.

In terms of finance, a lot of student loans are structured almost identically to furniture loans ("180 days same as cash") with deferred interest as a carrot to get you to pay. And 8 out of 10 people fall behind on that scam too. The lenders treat the actually prudent people getting a couch early with no interest as a cost of doing business so they can keep sucking the blood of the other fools.
 
