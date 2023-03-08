 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Once again the army wants you to be all you can be   (cbsnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's more than a job.
It's $147.75 a month.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the fact JACK!
images02.military.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If my time in the forces was being all I could be it would be incredibly depressing.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I guess it's a better recruiting slogan than "hurry up and wait" which is what actual life in the military is like.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: That's the fact JACK!
[images02.military.com image 621x414]


I came here for "Stripes".

/Leaving satisfied.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Be all that you can be" isn't a bad thing to say to yourself every morning.

It's 12:07a where I'm at.  Be all that you can be today.

/Zero snark
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This slogan was popular when I was the target audience age:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Definitely was not a selling point:
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Air Force changes its slogan every three years so that tracks.

Aim High, No One Comes Close, Do Something Amazing, Above All, Cross Into the Blue. Now it's We Do The Impossible Every Day.

Next slogan will be <Insert Slogan Here>.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hell of a lot better than "An Army of One"

I don't want to be an army of one.  I want to go into battle with a million farking guys with guns and tanks and artillery, not me and a M-16
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE MEN WHO STARE AT GOATS - Be All You Can Be
Youtube 7UIsf95V1-Q
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, the Air Force changes its slogan every three years so that tracks.

Aim High, No One Comes Close, Do Something Amazing, Above All, Cross Into the Blue. Now it's We Do The Impossible Every Day.

Next slogan will be <Insert Slogan Here>.


"We are not the New York Jets!"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: But I guess it's a better recruiting slogan than "hurry up and wait" which is what actual life in the military is like.


No shiat.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be All You Can Be

pretty sure thats the problem with the army
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that as the public got tired of the endless wars in the middle east and the constant casualty reports the ads shifted from here is this soldier welding a sword and fighting a dragon to get guys we need it support, join and never leave a bunker.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: It's a hell of a lot better than "An Army of One"

I don't want to be an army of one.  I want to go into battle with a million farking guys with guns and tanks and artillery, not me and a M-16


I was about to say that the slogans used over the last 20 years were just depressing.

Be all you can be is an aspirational message. Young people today seem to enjoy that kind of advertising.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see it, pick it up.
If you can't pick it up, paint it.
If you can't paint it, salute it.

or:

Never volunteer for anything.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOHICA
Bend Over, Here It Comes Again.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recruiting slump? What, did we loose a war or something?!

A twenty year war you say?
...Well, it must have been for a great cause!
Turning kids into skeletons you say?
Hmmm...
Surely the veterans were still hailed as heroes.
High suicide rates you say? On the streets you say?
Well, I never!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stray_capts: Never volunteer for anything.


I never served, but damn that is great advice.

At a previous employer...Fortune 500 Company...I learned a tough lesson:

If your boss tells you that a project is a good or great opportunity, and that it could help with "visibility" and/or a promotion, say no.

It is a shiat assignment/deliverable, and it is being pushed to you because the previous sucker no longer wants to be involved.
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well bring back the cold war era slogans since the iron curtain is making a comeback
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't be gay.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Just don't be gay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Army Suffers From Low Recruitment | The Daily Show
Youtube PdAbx_WJdjg


Toxophil: A recruiting slump? What, did we loose a war or something?!

A twenty year war you say?
...Well, it must have been for a great cause!
Turning kids into skeletons you say?
Hmmm...
Surely the veterans were still hailed as heroes.
High suicide rates you say? On the streets you say?
Well, I never!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, the Air Force changes its slogan every three years so that tracks.

Aim High, No One Comes Close, Do Something Amazing, Above All, Cross Into the Blue. Now it's We Do The Impossible Every Day.

Next slogan will be <Insert Slogan Here>.


We have pretty bases so it looks nice from your office window!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never Again Volunteer Yourself
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
None of the small government farks whines about how much money we blow on shiatty advertising campaigns
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yvan eth nioj
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Be... All that you can be!
Get an ugly wife
and a messed up life
in the Aaaaaaaaarmy!"
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Avast ye Scallywag: Yvan eth nioj


Eht.

Damnit.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bones: "It's not a job, it's an adventure."
Sergeant: No, that's the Navy.
Bones: "The few, the proud"?
Sergeant: No, that's the Marines.
Bones: "Keep going, going, and going"?
Jack: No, that's the Energizer Bunny.
Sergeant: Gentlemen, we're "Be all you can be."
Bones: In the Army!
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At one duty station we got random piss tested about once a month, give or take.  A buddy of mine got a bunch of Be All You Can Be bumper stickers and sliced them up to make one Pee All You Can Pee bumper sticker, which he stuck on his vehicle.  It took a while for anyone to notice, but soon enough he was called on the carpet for it, and had to take it off.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Avast ye Scallywag: Yvan eth nioj


Hey you, join the Navy!

Okay...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Avast ye Scallywag: Avast ye Scallywag: Yvan eth nioj

Eht.

Damnit.


Name checks out.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

augustus_bedloe: Might as well bring back the cold war era slogans since the iron curtain is making a comeback


Don't call it a comeback, it never stopped rusting and falling apart.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IgG4: That's the fact JACK!
[images02.military.com image 621x414]


Stripes Willing to learn
Youtube QDp6smF2EZQ
I should have joined the military, for all the exciting 'action.'

But seriously, sometimes I think I should have joined, worked for a non-combat job - who knows, maybe even officer.  My heart's supra ventricular tachycardia (that developed at age 18) had other ideas, however (ineligible).

Funny story time: a marine recruiter called me more than once after high school graduation.   I finally got frustrated and told him part of the truth of why I didn't want to join: "I'm gay."  This was in the late 90's, by the way, during Don't Ask, Don't Tell.  There was a pause over the phone and the recruiter said, "well, you could hide that."  My response, "yeah, but I don't want to.  Good luck."
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.