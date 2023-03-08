 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Russian state TV host claims Great Britain is forced to eat squirrels because of high Ukraine military aid costs. That is of course ridiculous. They eat squirrels because of Brexit   (businessinsider.com) divider line
33
    More: Unlikely, England, Russia, BBC, United Kingdom, Aid, Television, Red squirrel, Restaurant  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 5:20 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They gotta deal with invasive grey squirrels somehow
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They eat squirrels because they're the only English food with flavor
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They eat squirrels because they're easy to boil.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What do you think they're supposed to eat, tomatoes?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They eat squirrels because they retain their nutty flavor when boiled.
 
dracos31
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

enry: What do you think they're supposed to eat, tomatoes?


Those are for hucking at the Russian Embassy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Squirrels are tasty.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jamaican Jerk Squirrel Recipe
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.fugly.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

If such a sacrifice has to be made for a free Ukraine then I volunteer.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Squirrels are tasty.

[Fark user image 740x494]

Jamaican Jerk Squirrel Recipe


And since most squirrels are jerks anyway, you won't have trouble getting enough to feed a family.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New Orleans Cajun, Justin Wilson - Squirrel Hunting
Youtube oScmodG_riM
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 354x638]
If such a sacrifice has to be made for a free Ukraine then I volunteer.


Great, now I'm hungry.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Squirrels are tasty.

[Fark user image 740x494]

Jamaican Jerk Squirrel Recipe


Oh man, jerk squirrel DOES sound tasty.

I used to date a woman that lived way out in the sticks and one of the sons of her dirt poor neighbors would bum .22 rounds off me to hunt for food to put on the table.  They ate squirrel pretty often and the kid made sure the city boy tried some.

He skinned and dried the tails and lemme tell ya.  BEST.  CAT.  TOY.  EVER.   I never saw a cat that didn't go absolutely mental over one, all growling and flinging and running.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
do red or grey squirrels taste better?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They get to eat? Luxury!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
USA in eyes of North Korean TV
Youtube t6qF5NU-ehU
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Squirrels are tasty.

[Fark user image 740x494]

Jamaican Jerk Squirrel Recipe


No.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Christmas Vacation
Youtube d0fjEDrCFgo
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: do red or grey squirrels taste better?


Red  goes with Mad Dog 2020, grey with Poupon.
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: do red or grey squirrels taste better?


I think the grey tastes better and has a little more meat on it.

/Dad used to make squirrel with red-eye gravy every hunting season
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they should be so lucky
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They eat squirrels because of the high protein content of their massive nuts.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They get to eat? Luxury!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: [Fark user image 259x194]


Whipped into a fondue and garnished with lark's vomit.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: They eat squirrels because of the high protein content of their massive nuts.


Username checks out
 
acouvis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Given most British cuisine I'd be tempted to eat squirrel too..

Shown below: Jellied Eels


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dracos31: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: do red or grey squirrels taste better?

I think the grey tastes better and has a little more meat on it.

/Dad used to make squirrel with red-eye gravy every hunting season


I've never had squirrel before. I have had rabbit, pheasant, grouse, deer, elk, camel, caribou, emu, gator, bison, bear, and boar (and probably a few more I've forgotten temporarily). Other than the fact that they make rabbit look super meaty I'm pretty sure I'd have no issue with squirrel, can't be any worse than bear.
 
shamen123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

acouvis: Given most British cuisine I'd be tempted to eat squirrel too..

Shown below: Jellied Eels


[Fark user image 850x637]


Looks like squished badgers to me.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

enry: What do you think they're supposed to eat, tomatoes?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.