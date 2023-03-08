 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Taiwan claims China purposefully cu+++--NO CARRIER--+++   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
33
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Done in one. Someone get the lights.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 720x487]


But if there is only one-China how can can China invade China?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the past five years"

Boy that is incredibly unlucky for that to keep happening...
 
NightTrainToShelbyville
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kudos for the old modem reference. Seen that more than once, back in the day.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So it's China who ultimately killed UltraFa++--NO CARRIER--+++
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It may have been ABCNews' Taiwan affiliate but they're likely to blame China, too

/liek when Corporate Media shows you "State Media" from Russia... guess who's running the state media in Russia...
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.


"I don't understand why  an authoritarian government keeps acting like an authoritarian government"
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No micro chips for you China.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.

"I don't understand why  an authoritarian government keeps acting like an authoritarian government"


Neat. A patronizing nonsequitur.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: Done in one. Someone get the lights.


Alexa - please turn off the lights.
Alexa?  Hello?
Allexxxxa!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And Lee-heung's getting LARGER!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 720x487]


I thought you had to have are geriatric that needs tape mark to show where to stand threaten some sort of line with pipes first. I guess a memo was missed. Sorry.
 
darinwil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It kinda sucks that probably the least latent way to connect huge networks is at the same time pretty vulnerable to physical attacks and subversion.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 720x487]

But if there is only one-China how can can China invade China?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x184]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn that trope needs to be update...
You have 5 bars but no internet.png
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 720x487]

I thought you had to have are geriatric that needs tape mark to show where to stand threaten some sort of line with pipes first. I guess a memo was missed. Sorry.


What?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.


Exactly! About godamned time someone said it?!

They should only be one group to set the rules on the planet. That one group pinkie swears it has the best intentions for everyone in the planet. It will be the greatest empire the world has every know and it will be glorious for all... They say. I mean, people are saying.

/Stop buying products produced in "countries" forcing child labor, assholes!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: It may have been ABCNews' Taiwan affiliate but they're likely to blame China, too

/liek when Corporate Media shows you "State Media" from Russia... guess who's running the state media in Russia...


Guess who's running the "State Media" in Murica?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Be polite walk on the right: It may have been ABCNews' Taiwan affiliate but they're likely to blame China, too

/liek when Corporate Media shows you "State Media" from Russia... guess who's running the state media in Russia...

Guess who's running the "State Media" in Murica?


Rich assholes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
birdinflight.imgix.netView Full Size


Oh bother...
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.

Exactly! About godamned time someone said it?!

They should only be one group to set the rules on the planet. That one group pinkie swears it has the best intentions for everyone in the planet. It will be the greatest empire the world has every know and it will be glorious for all... They say. I mean, people are saying.

/Stop buying products produced in "countries" forcing child labor, assholes!


Yeah whatever, dude.  It still makes no sense for China to invade Taiwan having watched how Russia's farking up.  Not to mention their own precarious economic status and problems with Covid and other things.    I'm sorry you can't empathize with it
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.

"I don't understand why  an authoritarian government keeps acting like an authoritarian government"


Exactly! They should just hire 80k plus armed to collect taxes. I mean, really. Wtf China! No one cares about you whining about being denied the latest chip tech from those Phlemish.

/Did you see what I did.
//I know you did.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: No micro chips for you China.


Yeah, they are screwed. At least they don't have all of our personal information and documentation for products. So we have that going for us, which is good.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Elmo and Starlink will save them!

/narrator: he won't
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Intrepid00: whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.

"I don't understand why  an authoritarian government keeps acting like an authoritarian government"

Exactly! They should just hire 80k plus armed to collect taxes. I mean, really. Wtf China! No one cares about you whining about being denied the latest chip tech from those Phlemish.

/Did you see what I did.
//I know you did.


You know, sarcasm actually has to mean something to be effective.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: StoPPeRmobile: whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.

Exactly! About godamned time someone said it?!

They should only be one group to set the rules on the planet. That one group pinkie swears it has the best intentions for everyone in the planet. It will be the greatest empire the world has every know and it will be glorious for all... They say. I mean, people are saying.

/Stop buying products produced in "countries" forcing child labor, assholes!

Yeah whatever, dude.  It still makes no sense for China to invade Taiwan having watched how Russia's farking up.  Not to mention their own precarious economic status and problems with Covid and other things.    I'm sorry you can't empathize with it


It makes total sense. They need a distraction from what ills their country because of the central government's failed planning caused. It's the repeated goto playbook of authoritarian governments.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So it begins.

"The cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the past five years,"

...for the 27th+ time.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: So it begins.

"The cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the past five years,"

...for the 27th+ time.


Have they tried building a fence. I hear it makes good neighbors.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.


Yeah, why does the big powerful United States have such a problem with little tiny Cuba? Fidel Castro is so 1959. It gets old.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: StoPPeRmobile: Intrepid00: whidbey: I gotta say I truly do not understand China at all.  They have this golden opportunity NOT to be like Russia or even India, but a world leader, and yet they're content to be this shiatty authoritarian country that still carries the belief that somehow Taiwan "wronged" them and must pay.

It gets old.

"I don't understand why  an authoritarian government keeps acting like an authoritarian government"

Exactly! They should just hire 80k plus armed to collect taxes. I mean, really. Wtf China! No one cares about you whining about being denied the latest chip tech from those Phlemish.

/Did you see what I did.
//I know you did.

You know, sarcasm actually has to mean something to be effective.


Yep sure wasn't effective. The complete lack of effectiveness is quite apparent. Maybe someone else will chime in to criticize. Probably not since it went over their head. Thank you for pointing out how ineffective it was though and go purchase a widget produced by children to reward yourself. Oh, and get a tall cold glass of water from Flint Michigan to wash down the smug.
 
