 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "A good novel tells us the truth about its hero; but a bad novel tells us the truth about its author." ― G.K. Chesterton, Heretics. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Telling Truth Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
12
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Mar 2023 at 5:30 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilbert Keith Chesterton KC*SG (29 May 1874 - 14 June 1936) was an English writer, philosopher, and a literary critic sometimes referred to as the 'Prince of Paradox' due to his writing style which often made points by saying one thing while pointedly proving its opposite. He created the fictional priest-detective Father Brown (time loss warning: TVTropes link) and provided a compelling essay on "How to Write a Detective Story" which should be recommended ready for mystery writers. His brilliant 1908 metaphysical thriller The Man Who Was Thursday has been credited as an influence on spy novels and thrillers, and probably more importantly to some of us, showed up in Deus Ex as background text just to add to the general creepiness. I think I played through that game like five times before I realized The Man Who Was Thursday was actually a book. To be fair I missed a lot in that game the first few playthroughs, so ehh.

This page lists five things writers can learn from G. K. Chesterton:

Read well. "The first use of good literature is that it prevents a man from being merely modern. To be merely modern is to condemn oneself to an ultimate narrowness."As always, if you don't read, you don't have the tools to write.
Be Observant. "Do not look at the faces in the illustrated papers, look at the faces in the street." Most of his writings stem from ordinary observations. Pay attention to the world around you for inspiration.
Be Authentic. Chesterton could express himself because he understood who he was. His writing is clear and honest because of this.
Be Respectful. He respected his audience, his readers, and even his detractors.
Be Humorous. "Humor, like wit, is related however indirectly, to truth and the eternal virtues: as it is the greatest incongruity of all to be serious about humor, so it is the worst sort of pomposity to be monotonously proud of humor, for it is itself the chief antidote to pride, and has been, ever since the book of Proverbs, the hammer of fools."

Eh, funny looking is humorous, right? I got that going for me at least.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

How do you start to write a mystery? Do you have the crime fully solved in your head, do you work through the details, or do you pants the investigation? What makes a detective story work?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How did this guy read Harry Potter when he died 60 years before the first one came out
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

toraque: Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!


There's always room for cello.

/Lazy
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Best "Truth about the hero" ever written, in my opinion.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Also the single worst movie adaptation I've ever seen, given the source material.  Worse than WWZ.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update, part two!

The anthology team is exploring having select stories from previous years read by a professional voice actor in a live stream, recording, or podcast. (Details are being sorted out.) Are you a writer who was published in a previous year's anthology, and would like to have your story considered for an audiobook? If so . . .

Please send an email to e­dit­o­r­s­[nospam-﹫-backwards]noit­ci­fkra­f*net stating "I grant permission for my story [story name] to be used in an audio recording or performance"and we'll try to get it in!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: Fark Fiction Anthology Update, part two!

The anthology team is exploring having select stories from previous years read by a professional voice actor in a live stream, recording, or podcast. (Details are being sorted out.) Are you a writer who was published in a previous year's anthology, and would like to have your story considered for an audiobook? If so . . .

Please send an email to editors[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]noitcifkraf[* image 7x12]net stating "I grant permission for my story [story name] to be used in an audio recording or performance"and we'll try to get it in!


Woohoo!

Is there a deadline for that email?  And are we allowed to send in edits to the story, or just what was published in the book.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A rep from Schwan's whom I worked with years ago had a GK Chesterton quote in her signature line.

"Poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese."
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toraque: Fark Fiction Anthology Update, part two!

The anthology team is exploring having select stories from previous years read by a professional voice actor in a live stream, recording, or podcast. (Details are being sorted out.) Are you a writer who was published in a previous year's anthology, and would like to have your story considered for an audiobook? If so . . .

Please send an email to editorsnoitcifkrafnet stating "I grant permission for my story [story name] to be used in an audio recording or performance"and we'll try to get it in!


Wasn't that done already? I seem to remember something about that when the original books came out. Or am I imagining this?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: toraque: Fark Fiction Anthology Update, part two!

The anthology team is exploring having select stories from previous years read by a professional voice actor in a live stream, recording, or podcast. (Details are being sorted out.) Are you a writer who was published in a previous year's anthology, and would like to have your story considered for an audiobook? If so . . .

Please send an email to editors[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x12]noitcifkraf[* image 7x12]net stating "I grant permission for my story [story name] to be used in an audio recording or performance"and we'll try to get it in!

Woohoo!

Is there a deadline for that email?  And are we allowed to send in edits to the story, or just what was published in the book.


There's no deadline currently, because we're still figuring out what we can do and at what times. We'll probably bias towards first-come-first served, though, so get permission to us (and any edits if you want them!) sooner rather than later.

Sim Tree: Wasn't that done already? I seem to remember something about that when the original books came out. Or am I imagining this?


I don't believe so, unless I've had a lot more to drink over the years than I thought and somehow forgot about it. I know we've talked about it over and over again, but always in a context of trying to do an all-in-one audiobook version of the anthology, which has a lot of problems. This will be something more limited and easier to handle.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sim Tree:

Wasn't that done already? I seem to remember something about that when the original books came out. Or am I imagining this?


You are imagining this.  ;-)

Actually, this was inspired by last week's thread:  https://www.fark.com/comments/12774312/Come-listen-to-some-sci-fi-short-stories-read-to-you-live-by-professional-narrator-Farker-Cyclometh-starting-at-noon-PT-3PM-ET-Todays-selections-are-by-Samuel-R-Delaney-Harlan-Ellison-William-Gibson-LGT-registration-more-DIT#new , where we first discussed this.  Toraque, Cyclometh and I kicked this around in a private discussion and agreed to make the proposal public in this week's Writers's Thread, so here we are.

Feel free to critique or make suggestions.
 
nartreb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skyotter: A rep from Schwan's whom I worked with years ago had a GK Chesterton quote in her signature line.

"Poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese."


O Cheese, how great thou art.
I love to nibble thee, and to fart.
Were I to eat thee 'til I'm sated,
I fear thou'dst make me constipated.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.