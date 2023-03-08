 Skip to content
(KTVQ Billings)   Trapped alone in wilderness that's overgrown, man ties phone to drone. Once flown, rescuers are shown search zone to hone till his precise location is once more known   (ktvq.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burma Shave
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask his wife,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eminem is weird
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Burma Shave


Came for this.  And was going to state.  This old timey meme.  But I was too late.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The motorist was trying to travel across a remote road in the forest when his vehicle, which was not equipped for snowy conditions, got stuck"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this was a subplot in a movie where two women climbed a broadcast tower.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 299x169]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "The motorist was trying to travel across a remote road in the forest when his vehicle, which was not equipped for snowy conditions, got stuck"

[Fark user image 390x350]


Common problem in Oregon. Mapping apps rarely know what kind of road they are sending you to and Oregon has a lot of logging "roads". And people will follow the app even if they have to break a lock on a gate.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a pretty smart move. I mean, getting into that spot in the first place was quite stupid, but a bit of redemption in the end I suppose.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: "The motorist was trying to travel across a remote road in the forest when his vehicle, which was not equipped for snowy conditions, got stuck"

[Fark user image image 390x350]


Maybe, but on the other hand:

In another welcome twist, when rescuers got to the motorist, they spotted and rescued another person who had been stuck in the snow for multiple days, the office said.

A truly useful idiot.
 
