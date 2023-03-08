 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Elon: 'Sure, we'll let you peons use our Supercharger network.' Reality: *Supercharger network cables are so short that nearly all non-Tesla EVs can't use them unless parking in at least two spots* ... also Elon: LoL bAsEd fR fR nO cAp   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tesla is doomed, just like Earth
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a thought: someone makes extension cable.  PROFIT.

Duh.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park across 4 spots, Tesla will figure it out pretty quick.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw, Tesla Superchargers aren't for you - they're more of a Shelbyville thing."
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, evil Musk outsmarts us at every turn while our bodies waste away typing little messages
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: Here's a thought: someone makes extension cable.  PROFIT.

Duh.


You know how when you plug the second still into the extension cord, the cord gets warm and doesn't seem terribly safe? It's like that but with enough power to melt your face off.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
teslarati.comView Full Size

So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the vacuum tunnel robots? Are they helpful here?

Yes, the sex ones.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Elon's cord is too short.  That explains why Grimes bolted.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fought ohm's law and the law won.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I fought ohm's law and the law won.


At least you put up some resistance.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.


There are now 32 standards.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The iPhone of Cars.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.


Welcome to capitalism.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, I don't think Elon is the rocket surgeon he said he was.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

There are now 32 standards.


Options. 32 options. Multiple options do not make a standard.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Tesla is doomed, just like Earth


The dumb thing is they have a superior charging network. Instead of viewing the other EV's as a threat, they should have saw it as an opportunity for them to make money off their chargers.

But the CEO is an egomaniac so...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size

Happy now?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a charging extension cord and keep it in your trunk. Not ideal, but it will do.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: mrparks: I fought ohm's law and the law won.

At least you put up some resistance.


Impedance. It was all reactive, lagging. That is why ohm's law won.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?


Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can we just shoot the son of a b*tch now?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: mononymous: Here's a thought: someone makes extension cable.  PROFIT.

Duh.

You know how when you plug the second still into the extension cord, the cord gets warm and doesn't seem terribly safe? It's like that but with enough power to melt your face off.


The danger is what makes it fun.  😬
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put Sony in charge, they have great success with standards....

BetaMax was great quality, MemorySticks don't get lost as easily as other cards....
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


meanwhile
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?

Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.


Please say you're not thinking of giving Tesla regulatory authority.

There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.


No they've learned just fine.

By not standardizing the cables and ports and taking out patents on their design, they make it harder for new companies to break into the business and use the existing infrastructure. It's harder for the consumer by design, not accident.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, fires caused by overheating skinny extension cords are easier to put out than the lithium battery fires...

Unless the charging cord fire catches the whole Tesla on fire!

But hey, less smoke from coal fired electricity plants, I guess.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.


Yes there is and also the size of the opening for a gas tank. Also, most States require vapor recovery systems on nozzles.

And an amazing number of gas stations have hoses so short that you have to stop with your gas door next to the pump!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: [teslarati.com image 850x637]
So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.


I see you, and then raise you
teslarati.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

natazha: I May Be Crazy But...: There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.

Yes there is and also the size of the opening for a gas tank. Also, most States require vapor recovery systems on nozzles.

And an amazing number of gas stations have hoses so short that you have to stop with your gas door next to the pump!


I can take only speak to diesel, and it's customary to make them wider.  But if it's required then there's a lot of inspectors who are failing at the easiest part of their job.

I'm only talking about the nozzle, not the accuracy of the measurement.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Don't Troll Me Bro!: [teslarati.com image 850x637]
So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.

I see you, and then raise you
[teslarati.com image 850x602]


I find it so weird that people like to broadcast their stupidity like that.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: austerity101: MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?

Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.

Please say you're not thinking of giving Tesla regulatory authority.

There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.


You are joking, right? Do you think it was by accident that every single vehicle and fueling station are compatible?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's entirely possible this was an unintentional oversight.  If it had been Apple Inc, I would automatically assume it was intentional.  Not sure about Tesla.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: natazha: I May Be Crazy But...: There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.

Yes there is and also the size of the opening for a gas tank. Also, most States require vapor recovery systems on nozzles.

And an amazing number of gas stations have hoses so short that you have to stop with your gas door next to the pump!

I can take only speak to diesel, and it's customary to make them wider.  But if it's required then there's a lot of inspectors who are failing at the easiest part of their job.

I'm only talking about the nozzle, not the accuracy of the measurement.


Thinking about it, I would also believe that I've just filled up at a lot of stations where the local weights and measure authorities spend more time wondering if they can drink just the ethanol in E85 than doing about their job.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I can take only speak to diesel, and it's customary to make them wider.


I also have a diesel van, but it's fuel port is the same size as for a gas vehicle.  Heavy trucks that use diesel have larger ports and hoses, because they have much larger tanks. My van's tank is only 100L.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are plenty of things to shiat on Tesla and Elon for, but the examples in the article are kind of weak.

The first two I'll give a pass because they're technically not parking spaces (the white car is in the way in the first one and the fence in the second).

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



But get the fark out of here with these next two.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



The problem with most chargers (even non-Tesla) is that they're not designed like gas pumps where the car pulls in next to it.  You usually have to pull in or back in.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: [teslarati.com image 850x637]
So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.


Let me guess, a Wawa in Hicksville, PA and that was conveniently a bunch of open spaces while they grabbed a hoagie and not a done with malicious intent.
 
binox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: austerity101: MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?

Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.

Please say you're not thinking of giving Tesla regulatory authority.

There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.


40 CFR § 1090.1555
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: It's entirely possible this was an unintentional oversight.  If it had been Apple Inc, I would automatically assume it was intentional.  Not sure about Tesla.


Step 1:  Make a cable adapter and software mods. Step 2: Put longer cables on new Superchargers, once you've solved the cooling problem.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Complaining the Tesla charging cables are too short to charge non-Tesla EVs is like borrowing someone's iphone chargers and then complaining it won't work on your Android phone. Then don't use it.

Yes, there should be a standard, or a safe adapter extension cable until the standard is deployed.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I May Be Crazy But...: austerity101: MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?

Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.

Please say you're not thinking of giving Tesla regulatory authority.

There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.

You are joking, right? Do you think it was by accident that every single vehicle and fueling station are compatible?


Because they all started out similar to do the same job and it makes no sense for a manufacturer to suddenly change their design radically.  So simple market forces cause then to be even more similar.

It's like asking how a penis could fit in a vagina so well during sex without a creator god.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It looks like if the Tesla station charging cable was like 4' longer so it could reach the other side of the car too, then the whole issue goes away.

If you watch MKHB's video you'll see that they're making modifications to the few stations they've opened up so far. They added signs with a QR code to instructions for non-Tesla owners, and added a chonky-boy adapter that the charger locks on to the end of the Tesla cable for non-Tesla cars. If they're doing a test run with these first few then they may end up installing longer cables moving forward.

They've already started installing some Tesla charging stations with longer cables in Europe.

https://insideevs.com/news/655277/tesla-v4-superchargers-europe-longercable/

Charging a non-Tesla at a Tesla Supercharger!
Youtube W-oaVLRH-js
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Don't Troll Me Bro!: [teslarati.com image 850x637]
So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.

I see you, and then raise you
[teslarati.com image 850x602]


Jesus Christ, can you imagine being that insecure? That "man" must live in constant fear from the time his eyes are open until they are closed.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's amazing that these Tesla threads are always so full of people that have absolutely no idea what they're talking about. Sure, Elon is a jerk but study the subject before posting Trump 'truths'.


\|/
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

binox: I May Be Crazy But...: austerity101: MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?

Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.

Please say you're not thinking of giving Tesla regulatory authority.

There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.

40 CFR § 1090.1555


There it is!  Thank you.

Well, 1550 instead for motor vehicle.  There's a link in his link.

Maximum size, a minimum length, and a handle specification.  And a flow rate.

Nothing in there about specific designs otherwise.  I stand corrected on the specifics, but I will stick with the general point that no specific design is mandated.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Don't Troll Me Bro!: [teslarati.com image 850x637]
So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.

Let me guess, a Wawa in Hicksville, PA and that was conveniently a bunch of open spaces while they grabbed a hoagie and not a done with malicious intent.


Nobody's ever using those handicapped spaces, either. You should see how many you can park over.
 
raygundan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: austerity101: MythDragon: SumoJeb: Just standardize the farking connectors and location of the port already. JFC, we never learn.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x481]
Happy now?

Yeah, if you leave off the "You are not allowed to sell them if they don't comply with our standards," step, this is what you get. That step is important.

Please say you're not thinking of giving Tesla regulatory authority.

There's no regulation that I know of for the shape of a gas dispenser nozzle.


I get that you didn't know of it, but google is so simple to use that it might have been worth checking.

The dimensions and shape are pretty specific.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Intrepid00: Don't Troll Me Bro!: [teslarati.com image 850x637]
So now on top of rednecks blocking charging stations because stigginit, he's also encouraging non-Tesla EV owners to block multiple stations. Brilliant.

Let me guess, a Wawa in Hicksville, PA and that was conveniently a bunch of open spaces while they grabbed a hoagie and not a done with malicious intent.

Nobody's ever using those handicapped spaces, either. You should see how many you can park over.


I live in Florida those handicap spaces are always full.
 
