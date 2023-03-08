 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Why did the train cross the road in Ohio? That's not important right now. If you watch the video here, you can see it derail. But what's even more important is the new train derailment in West Virginia   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
791 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 5:00 PM (1 hour ago)



40 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The video is from Ohio.
Thanks, Fox News
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: The video is from Ohio.
Thanks, Fox News


Ohio's right next door.

Close enough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good old American Infrastructure. Good thing we cut taxes for all these decades, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Good old American Infrastructure. Good thing we cut taxes for all these decades, right?

[Fark user image 850x478]


That railroad is privately owned.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all the train derailments that happen all the time anyway are going to be breaking news.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Railroad industry is going off the rails.
 
netfreq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Years ago it was the Trees killing celebrities... now it's the Rail Lines...
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know this is Fark and we don't RTFA, but it hit a rock slide.  Can't really fault CSX for that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like youtube videos when they place a camera on the front of a train...

Locomotive Ride Along: The Illinois Central Mainline
Youtube ZSEHxrTrLP8
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Folks, I'm starting to think all this deregulating and not holding the wealthy accountable and not listening to the workers that wanted to strike isn't working...

*Mad stacks of green*

Whoops, silly me - typing after taking an ambien i guess.

Derailments will continue til conditions improve!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is CSX causing rock slides?  Mayo Pete is behind this, no doubt.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What rock slide?  Apparently every single photo in the article is unrelated to the story.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Oklahoma, not Arizona. What does it matter?
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't care what it is, I ain't clicking no Fox Business link. There's gotta be a better source somewhere.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That driver must have had someone tailgating him that slowed him from backing up faster.  Me, I would have put rubber on the road in reverse, tailgater be damned.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy shiat the comments are dumb.
(No surprise, but I scrolled down onto them on accident because the article is too short.)

"Saboteurs from the engineers union."

I know how they feel though, It's a lot like the very real situation for me where every time my car breaks down  is because of mechanics sabotaging my car. It worked fine beforehand, maintenance is for suckers.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The video is from Ohio.
Thanks, Fox News


Gozaimasu!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh oh look what Biden did this time!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Holy shiat the comments are dumb.
(No surprise, but I scrolled down onto them on accident because the article is too short.)

"Saboteurs from the engineers union."

I know how they feel though, It's a lot like the very real situation for me where every time my car breaks down  is because of mechanics sabotaging my car. It worked fine beforehand, maintenance is for suckers.


Had a coworker during the strike talk, look me in the eye and tell me he knows someone who works for railroad who makes 200k a yr and only works 30 hrs a week. All railroad workers are over paid union bad.
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there a Fark timer for train derailments?  Or is it limited to mass shootings?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: That driver must have had someone tailgating him that slowed him from backing up faster.  Me, I would have put rubber on the road in reverse, tailgater be damned.


4 lane road - just turn around
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Holy shiat the comments are dumb.
(No surprise, but I scrolled down onto them on accident because the article is too short.)

"Saboteurs from the engineers union."


Have you read the comments in this thread?  Apparently deregulation causes rock slides now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: I like youtube videos when they place a camera on the front of a train...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZSEHxrTrLP8]


There is a camera on the front of damn near every locomotive in the country.  One rear facing, too.  And they're starting to put them in the cabs.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I know this is Fark and we don't RTFA, but it hit a rock slide.  Can't really fault CSX for that.


After 140 years, this old technology still keeps trains safe
Youtube mzAfich6mow
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rent Party: There is a camera on the front of damn near every locomotive in the country.


I used to be a commuter on the LIRR from Long Island into Manhattan.

From time to time, I'll watch those too.

4K/60p: LIRR M3 Front Window Ronkonkoma to Penn Station (Featuring the FULL 3rd Track)
Youtube 8K7EJZdHmoM
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, did subby say West Virginia?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not a coincidence, it's digiorno ...I mean sabotage by right wing extremists/white nationalists...samesame
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Is there a Fark timer for train derailments?  Or is it limited to mass shootings?


There are over 1400 drain derailments in the US in an average year. https://time.com/6260906/train-derailmentments-how-common/
 
gbv23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good thing your trains don't carry PEOPLE

/ they might go bankrupt from their doctor bills

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dpcotta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: MorgothsDishwasher: Is there a Fark timer for train derailments?  Or is it limited to mass shootings?

There are over 1400 drain derailments in the US in an average year. https://time.com/6260906/train-derailmentments-how-common/


Let that sink in for a min..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm sorry, did subby say West Virginia?

[i.pinimg.com image 735x742]


West Virginia currently reminds me of launching nukes until the server crashes.

/that, and Senator Manchin (boo!)
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Is there a Fark timer for train derailments?  Or is it limited to mass shootings?


Angry Teenagers can't buy a train as easily
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dpcotta: James T. Kirk: MorgothsDishwasher: Is there a Fark timer for train derailments?  Or is it limited to mass shootings?

There are over 1400 drain derailments in the US in an average year. https://time.com/6260906/train-derailmentments-how-common/

Let that sink in for a min..


The vast are minor car slips in yards.  That's like saying every fender bender on the road is an "accident."
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Have you read the comments in this thread?  Apparently deregulation causes rock slides now.


You see the video though? That is the flattest looking section of track, I thought they meant rock spilled out of one of their other cars. To be fair, they might have hit something further up track and just took a while to derail.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I know this is Fark and we don't RTFA, but it hit a rock slide.  Can't really fault CSX for that.


This is confusing. Who to blame? Democrats love nature, and Republicans love chaos. Bipartisanship Gone Wild?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Rent Party: There is a camera on the front of damn near every locomotive in the country.

I used to be a commuter on the LIRR from Long Island into Manhattan.

From time to time, I'll watch those too.

[YouTube video: 4K/60p: LIRR M3 Front Window Ronkonkoma to Penn Station (Featuring the FULL 3rd Track)]


Same. I watch those videos to help me go to sleep.

They're very effective.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Same. I watch those videos to help me go to sleep.

They're very effective.


A good J, some good music coming from headphones and a POV train video is better than any rainy day to help one fall asleep.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x399]


Yep. Went to elementary school with a rail line *just* through the woods. Went to high school with a rail line behind the athletic fields. Boy Scout hut was next to a rail line. Grandparents' house had a one acre pond and a dirt road between it and a rail line (my brother and his wife own that property now).
 
