(WJLA Washington DC)   What a sad world we live in, when a teacher gets fatally shot in their side-hustle Uber instead of in the classroom   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Prince George's teacher, crossfire, Uber, DC  
crackpancake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People who annoy you.....
 
1funguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rule 1: Do not drive into gunfights.

- Uber Revised Employee Manual 2023
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

1funguy: Rule 1: Do not drive into gunfights.

- Uber Revised Employee Manual 2023


Yeah, that article it was a bit poorly worded.  I doubt the guy said "Hey!  A gunfight!  It would be a great idea to drive right into the middle of it!"  Probably an instance of wrong place, wrong time, caught in the crossfire
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

crackpancake: People who annoy you.....


what made you think this was the right place for your racist bullshiat?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks gun owners.  You cucks.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, this one hit me as being 25% sadder than most shooting deaths. Guess it was the combo of teacher, immigrant, husband, and father, looking to build a future.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thanks gun owners.  You cucks.


Not all gun owners. Just the non-responsible ones.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: crackpancake: People who annoy you.....

what made you think this was the right place for your racist bullshiat?


probably figured there'd be a free meal
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: waxbeans: Thanks gun owners.  You cucks.

Not all gun owners. Just the non-responsible ones.


Nope. All. Without them, there is no reason for manufacturing.  End of the story.
Gun owners are the only reason we have gun manufacturing.  And sales.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: crackpancake: People who annoy you.....

what made you think this was the right place for your racist bullshiat?


Right wing narrative isn't going to flog itself.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This just shows that teachers are simply bullet magnets.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

1funguy: Rule 1: Do not drive into gunfights.

- Uber Revised Employee Manual 2023


...without superior firepower.

-Lyft Revised Employee Manual, 2023
 
