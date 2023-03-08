 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Another God given right is letting someone know how you feel by flipping them off with the middle finger says this Canadian judge   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since my stroke and subsequent paralysis I've been struggling to regain motor function in my right hand. I can't make a fist, barely able to close my hand enough to hold a beer can. The other day I noted one surprising side effect though, when I try really hard to close my hand, my middle finger still doesn't want to get on board so I just end up 'flipping the bird'. So, at least that still works.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Speaking Celine Dion's name in a hostile tone still not permissible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
GOD. GIVEN. RIGHT.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hate to be that guy, but the right is not god given.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Soon to be sold out in Quebec:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know about God but see it as a free speech issue. (I saw this is Canada but trust they respect speech in some fashion.)

I grew tired of flipping people off in traffic because so often it didn't really convey what they needed to be told. I happened to have a small blackboard in the car I'd used for work and subsequently for playing and scoring bar games that I kept it there for some time. I tried writing specifically tailored messages that I might help other drivers improve their driving skills. But it turned out that those most in need of my driving tips weren't good readers that it was all for nought.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice the anarcho-socialist sticker on the court sign (Palais de justice)? Quebec is awesome
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"On Wednesday, October 27th, Aaron first spoke to me: 'it's raining.'"

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've never flipped anyone off
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: I've never flipped anyone off


It is needlessly boorish, isn't it?

/I have
//not often though
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jimjays: I grew tired of flipping people off in traffic because so often it didn't really convey what they needed to be told.


I tried to suggest to my wife that we needed to get a hood-mounted minigun on a swivel for that exact purpose.  She said no ....
 
Marvin Marauder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In Quebec everything is is cool - just don't try it wearing a hijab.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abox: I've never flipped anyone off


How is life with no fingers?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Watubi: Hate to be that guy, but the right is not god given.


WRONG!! Lemmy granted us that right. That is why He gave us that extra-long finger. I read it in an interview in "Kerrang!!" magazine.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as you say "Sorry" while your're doing it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: jimjays: I grew tired of flipping people off in traffic because so often it didn't really convey what they needed to be told.

I tried to suggest to my wife that we needed to get a hood-mounted minigun on a swivel for that exact purpose.  She said no ....


A friend and I had fun talking about grill mounted and camouflaged paintball guns. He had the skills to make that happen that we considered it perhaps more seriously than we should have. We also considered buying a snowplow at auction, souping it up, clearing those bastards out of the way. Decided busybody bystanders, would probably remember seeing us. Wouldn't know how much the vehicles we ditched deserved it.
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Abox: I've never flipped anyone off

It is needlessly boorish, isn't it?

/I have
//not often though


Now that I think about it I have flipped back on the road, once that I for sure remember.  Never initiated one though.
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Abox: I've never flipped anyone off

It is needlessly boorish, isn't it?

/I have
//not often though


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jimjays: phalamir: jimjays: I grew tired of flipping people off in traffic because so often it didn't really convey what they needed to be told.

I tried to suggest to my wife that we needed to get a hood-mounted minigun on a swivel for that exact purpose.  She said no ....

A friend and I had fun talking about grill mounted and camouflaged paintball guns. He had the skills to make that happen that we considered it perhaps more seriously than we should have. We also considered buying a snowplow at auction, souping it up, clearing those bastards out of the way. Decided busybody bystanders, would probably remember seeing us. Wouldn't know how much the vehicles we ditched deserved it.


I always wanted to put a literal train horn under my hood somehow. Just HOOOONNNNKKK!!! when I'm mad. But someone would probably freak out and wreck.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: [Fark user image 375x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
what about 'exposing my pubes and pointing to my groin area'? it gets a better reaction.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That only applies to Canada's God.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Russian judge gave them a 10.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: what about 'exposing my pubes and pointing to my groin area'? it gets a better reaction.


It's real hard to stuff em back in. Like trying to pack one of those inflatable mattresses.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: That only applies to Canada's God.


I can't find one of their God but this should provide proof of his existence:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: gameshowhost: what about 'exposing my pubes and pointing to my groin area'? it gets a better reaction.

It's real hard to stuff em back in. Like trying to pack one of those inflatable mattresses.


i've got them tightly braided. no problemo.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abox: I've never flipped anyone off


I've flicked a few off.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: [Fark user image 375x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


What is that from? It's so familiar but I can't remember.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abox: I've never flipped anyone off


Start riding a bicycle.  You'll adopt the practice quickly.
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Combustion: jimjays: phalamir: jimjays: I grew tired of flipping people off in traffic because so often it didn't really convey what they needed to be told.

I tried to suggest to my wife that we needed to get a hood-mounted minigun on a swivel for that exact purpose.  She said no ....

A friend and I had fun talking about grill mounted and camouflaged paintball guns. He had the skills to make that happen that we considered it perhaps more seriously than we should have. We also considered buying a snowplow at auction, souping it up, clearing those bastards out of the way. Decided busybody bystanders, would probably remember seeing us. Wouldn't know how much the vehicles we ditched deserved it.

I always wanted to put a literal train horn under my hood somehow. Just HOOOONNNNKKK!!! when I'm mad. But someone would probably freak out and wreck.


That' was wise. I had an obnoxious horn for my bicycle that I used--usually when people would step out in front of me without looking for any traffic at all. (Interestingly, usually at the same places, like the mall.) I had to quit because when jumping back they often bumped into things or companions. It seemed inevitable that at some point I would be the person responsible for their injuries rather than themselves.
 
