(Yahoo) The problem with extreme hoarding is that a dead body doesn't really change the decor that much
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really covers up the stink of the lilac 'air freshener' though
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With items stacked up throughout the residence, there were limited places to look and it became difficult to identify any suspicious odors present in the house.

I can't even begin to imagine that smell.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A dead body doesn't but a dozen or so will.
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everything about this story is deeply sad.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: With items stacked up throughout the residence, there were limited places to look and it became difficult to identify any suspicious odors present in the house.

I can't even begin to imagine that smell.


Ooooh that smell.  Can you smell that smell?
 
someonelse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oof, that's grim.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! She found another one? Again?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was her husband's name Pete or Repeat
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gergesa: A dead body doesn't but a dozen or so will.


Not if you're already hoarding dead bodies.
 
