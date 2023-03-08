 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The question "How Many Fifth Graders Can You Take In A Fight" is hypothetical. Nobody told her that   (msn.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, Teacher, School, Elementary school, Endangerment, Press release, Causality, elementary school teacher, Student  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
187 too.
187 part 2.
187 2
187 II
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was clearly a demonstration on statistics and probability. Students were to estimate how long the child would take to be knocked out, how long to wake up, and how long it will take for the teacher to find a new job.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, it's dreadfully inappropriate for teachers to choke out students.

On the other hand, I've had to deal with 5th graders.

Now I'm not saying it's right...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop resisting!
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a trigonometry class. As long as it was a triangle choke, she should be ok.
 
jerryskid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can she help it if the 5th graders are too stupid to tap out?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just teaching based on the 3 Rs: Reading, Writhing and Arithmetic.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It kinda depends on the fifth graders, and who is armed with what, and whether they come at me one at a time or all at once. What a ridiculous question.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I estimate I would be able to take one, perhaps a very small, weak one.

5th graders can be little bastids.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"It was unclear why she had allegedly been showcasing martial arts moves in a math class, but a district spokesperson told Fox News that such moves were not a part of class instruction that day."

Note to self: be sure to put choke holds into the lesson plan before strangling children.
 
dk47
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
6
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was unclear why she had allegedly been showcasing martial arts moves in a math class

This used to be considered part of a reporter's goddamn job.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know for a fact I can take as many as eight. If a ninth one joins in, I start to struggle.

Don't ask me how I know that.
 
Surly U. Jest
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was told there'd be no math.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: It kinda depends on the fifth graders, and who is armed with what, and whether they come at me one at a time or all at once. What a ridiculous question.


Well, if you're on the American circuit: Guns, all of them, all at once.
Good luck!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I came very close to this once. I pulled into the parking lot at my shiatty townhouse and saw a group of kids packed around cheering. One of them was sitting on top of some poor kid and was punching him. I got out of my car and as I walked towards them he let the kid go. Then around ten of these kids started walking toward me acting all tough. I thought about it briefly but just got back in my car and went and parked. No way I could have taken them all at once without going all the way and severely injuring them.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The secret to taking on a group of 5th graders is to pick up the smallest one and use him/her as a club against the bigger ones.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Knowing nothing about the background of this story, I'm going to assume there were a few of those 5th graders who deserved it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Once you grab one and wield him like a mace the number of children you can defeat increases exponentially.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Alternate headline: Teacher burns out at 50, does only logocal thing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I came very close to this once. I pulled into the parking lot at my shiatty townhouse and saw a group of kids packed around cheering. One of them was sitting on top of some poor kid and was punching him. I got out of my car and as I walked towards them he let the kid go. Then around ten of these kids started walking toward me acting all tough. I thought about it briefly but just got back in my car and went and parked. No way I could have taken them all at once without going all the way and severely injuring them.


So, you're like an Internet Not So Tough Guy!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I came very close to this once. I pulled into the parking lot at my shiatty townhouse and saw a group of kids packed around cheering. One of them was sitting on top of some poor kid and was punching him. I got out of my car and as I walked towards them he let the kid go. Then around ten of these kids started walking toward me acting all tough. I thought about it briefly but just got back in my car and went and parked. No way I could have taken them all at once without going all the way and severely injuring them.


I hope this shame lives eternally deep inside you. I would made their mothers' cry after seeing what I've done to them. It's part of the Warrior's Code. Something you couldn't possibly understand.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA :  "a district spokesperson told Fox News that such moves were not a part of class instruction that day."

Ohh yes they were..
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 425x244]


/thread
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"It was unclear why she had allegedly been showcasing martial arts moves in a math class, but a district spokesperson told Fox News that such moves were not a part of class instruction that day."

Actually, you just reported that they were part of class instruction that day.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"It was unclear why she had allegedly been showcasing martial arts moves in a math class, but a district spokesperson told Fox News that such moves were not a part of class instruction that day."

She went above and beyond her minimum duties and y'all are going to crucify her for it?!
Give that teacher a hero cookie for caring about the students enough to provide such thoughtful education!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I came very close to this once. I pulled into the parking lot at my shiatty townhouse and saw a group of kids packed around cheering. One of them was sitting on top of some poor kid and was punching him. I got out of my car and as I walked towards them he let the kid go. Then around ten of these kids started walking toward me acting all tough. I thought about it briefly but just got back in my car and went and parked. No way I could have taken them all at once without going all the way and severely injuring them.


Urchins are surprisingly scrappy. Like goblins. I expect some of them had shanks.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Knowing nothing about the background of this story, I'm going to assume there were a few of those 5th graders who deserved it.


A few of them ALWAYS deserve it.  5th grade is Lord of the Flies for 5th grade boys.  A couple extra doses of tester one show up whenever they please, and they still ain't used up all the last couple surges.

Justified Engagement of the Enemy.
 
darinwil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Family Guy | How Many 4th Graders Can You Take At Once? |
Youtube X3V3RkuYz9A
 
binox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Break the wrist, walk away!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well first you make a right triangle between your humerus and radius, and what happens class if you shorten the hypotenuse?

That's right class, Johnny goes night night. Any questions?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: "It was unclear why she had allegedly been showcasing martial arts moves in a math class, but a district spokesperson told Fox News that such moves were not a part of class instruction that day."

She went above and beyond her minimum duties and y'all are going to crucify her for it?!
Give that teacher a hero cookie for caring about the students enough to provide such thoughtful education!


Perhaps she was demonstrating non-lethal ways to restrain active shooters. Go safety!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
5th graders?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, at least she wasn't having an orgy with them?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I could take about 7 of them.

That's where I'd mark the over / under.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's never an appropriate time to use force against 5th graders as an adult.

Not since pepper spray was invented.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a game show that I'd be willing to watch.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Algebra is brutal.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/a-realistic-assessment-of-how-many-12-year-olds-i-could-beat-up-before-they-overtook-me
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: Russ1642: I came very close to this once. I pulled into the parking lot at my shiatty townhouse and saw a group of kids packed around cheering. One of them was sitting on top of some poor kid and was punching him. I got out of my car and as I walked towards them he let the kid go. Then around ten of these kids started walking toward me acting all tough. I thought about it briefly but just got back in my car and went and parked. No way I could have taken them all at once without going all the way and severely injuring them.

Urchins are surprisingly scrappy. Like goblins. I expect some of them had shanks.


Wouldn't surprise me in that shiat part of town. Still, I imagine myself swinging one of them around into the others, Matrix-style.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.