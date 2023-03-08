 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Sorry. Looks like our water meter hasn't been reading correctly for nearly a decade. Please send us $6,601.35 at you earliest convenience   (nj.com) divider line
53
    More: Asinine, Payment, Customer, Writing, town's water, Present, Time, Technology, home's water meter  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
greetings for receiving payment at the nearest time.   your account unlock once verifies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: greetings for receiving payment at the nearest time.   your account unlock once verifies.


Am I having a stroke?
 
pkmoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Thank You Black Jesus!: greetings for receiving payment at the nearest time.   your account unlock once verifies.

Am I having a stroke?


I think they're trying to make it sound like a scam email.
 
pkmoor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got lucky one year when the gas meter stopped working for 2-3 months (during winte).  There was no alternate meter so we didn't owe any extra when it was replaced.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.


We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, they have 8 years to pay it off, so I would hold them to that.

I would also disable, obscure, or otherwise make it impossible for the city to read the "remote monitor", and require them to schedule an appointment to read the meter inside the house. I'm thinking 3am on a Sunday. Sucks for the utility worker, but that's their problem.

I've told doctors to go fark themselves when I received bills that were a year old or older. Never got dropped by the doctor; I'm sure the doc told the billing company to eat the loss or he would work with someone else.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.


Lol that's not Uncle Sam that's the joy of wanting local power over everything.. it ends up run by evil stupid corrupt idiots with no oversight.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.


That customer knew it was busted. You don't go every 3 months of a water bill total of $150 for eight years and never think it is kind of weird. They just didn't know there was a second meter there ready to screw them.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: According to the article, they have 8 years to pay it off, so I would hold them to that.


One year to pay off for a bill underage that was running for 8 years.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.


"Your" equipment? Was it purchased and maintained by the homeowners? Otherwise, it's "their"  equipment and they can deal with the faulty shiat.

BTW, my car needs a new transmission. Please send me a check for $5K immediately.  What's that? Not your car so not your problem? No, you're not getting out of it that easily! I'll see you in court, sir!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.

That customer knew it was busted. You don't go every 3 months of a water bill total of $150 for eight years and never think it is kind of weird. They just didn't know there was a second meter there ready to screw them.


Ours is pretty much fixed.  We pay x-amount for y-amount of gallons.  Unless you fill a swimming pool, the bill is the same.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.


Where do you live that you can afford $25K a year for water?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm idly wondering if there is some kind of statute of limitations that can at least help wipe out the early years, but probably not. Utilities are a strange beast and overdue payments can be considered a lien on the property, which doesn't just go away.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.

"Your" equipment? Was it purchased and maintained by the homeowners? Otherwise, it's "their"  equipment and they can deal with the faulty shiat.

BTW, my car needs a new transmission. Please send me a check for $5K immediately.  What's that? Not your car so not your problem? No, you're not getting out of it that easily! I'll see you in court, sir!


And it's a very different story when you've signed a contract stipulating that you have to either maintain the equipment or inform the water department if it's not working.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.

Where do you live that you can afford $25K a year for water?


Sorry. Roads vs water, but the issue still holds.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pkmoor: the_rhino: Thank You Black Jesus!: greetings for receiving payment at the nearest time.   your account unlock once verifies.

Am I having a stroke?

I think they're trying to make it sound like a scam email.


In my mind, it sounds like a scam phone call.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"greetings for receiving payment at the nearest time.   your account unlock once verifies."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.

"Your" equipment? Was it purchased and maintained by the homeowners? Otherwise, it's "their"  equipment and they can deal with the faulty shiat.

BTW, my car needs a new transmission. Please send me a check for $5K immediately.  What's that? Not your car so not your problem? No, you're not getting out of it that easily! I'll see you in court, sir!


Jesus man, read it again.  You put something in my house and it doesn't work right, that's not on me.  Eat the lose.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.

"Your" equipment? Was it purchased and maintained by the homeowners? Otherwise, it's "their"  equipment and they can deal with the faulty shiat.

BTW, my car needs a new transmission. Please send me a check for $5K immediately.  What's that? Not your car so not your problem? No, you're not getting out of it that easily! I'll see you in court, sir!


Kinda thinking that "your" meant the water company's, not the homeowner's.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gaspode: Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.

Lol that's not Uncle Sam that's the joy of wanting local power over everything.. it ends up run by evil stupid corrupt idiots with no oversight.


What?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.

Where do you live that you can afford $25K a year for water?


It's for the entire hood.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: indy_kid: Jeebus Saves: Your equipment didn't work right.  Eat the lose.

"Your" equipment? Was it purchased and maintained by the homeowners? Otherwise, it's "their"  equipment and they can deal with the faulty shiat.

BTW, my car needs a new transmission. Please send me a check for $5K immediately.  What's that? Not your car so not your problem? No, you're not getting out of it that easily! I'll see you in court, sir!

And it's a very different story when you've signed a contract stipulating that you have to either maintain the equipment or inform the water department if it's not working.


So, how were they to know it wasn't working properly other than physically comparing the numbers each month? Most people use roughly the same amount each month, so the same bill doesn't raise any flags.

And if they are supposed to compare meters every month, why the fark not just have one meter read by the city each month? Yeah, I know, they sit in their car and read them remotely, but that system sounds extremely faulty. How many others are equally farked?

They can pay some schlep minimum wage to physically read the meter.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: indy_kid: According to the article, they have 8 years to pay it off, so I would hold them to that.

One year to pay off for a bill underage that was running for 8 years.


I think you are misinterpreting what was written.

FTA:
If the charge is at least 25% greater than the prior estimated bill, the utility must allow the customer to spread the payments in equal installments over a time period that's equal to the time period when no actual readings were taken.

Now it is a fight to specify when "no actual readings" were taken, I guess.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It does not absolve customers of responsibility even if the mistake is made by the utility or because of faulty equipment. But it does say utilities must give a payment plan to customers socked with surprisingly high actual bills after estimated readings are deemed inaccurate. If the charge is at least 25% greater than the prior estimated bill, the utility must allow the customer to spread the payments in equal installments over a time period that's equal to the time period when no actual readings were taken. In the DaLomba case, that would be a payment plan covering some eight years.

Perhaps I'm missing something, but this seems like a pretty reasonable accommodation.
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: gaspode: Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.

Lol that's not Uncle Sam that's the joy of wanting local power over everything.. it ends up run by evil stupid corrupt idiots with no oversight.

What?


Uncle Sam refers generally to the Federal government. Which doesn't do things like you described.

Maybe I somehow misunderstood you in which case apologies.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: Intrepid00: indy_kid: According to the article, they have 8 years to pay it off, so I would hold them to that.

One year to pay off for a bill underage that was running for 8 years.

I think you are misinterpreting what was written.

FTA:
If the charge is at least 25% greater than the prior estimated bill, the utility must allow the customer to spread the payments in equal installments over a time period that's equal to the time period when no actual readings were taken.

Now it is a fight to specify when "no actual readings" were taken, I guess.


FTA: "The "remote reading device" outside the home started slowing down in 2014 or 2015, an official said in an email."

I would hold them to that date. 2015 at the latest by their own admission, so 7 years to pay it off.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: It does not absolve customers of responsibility even if the mistake is made by the utility or because of faulty equipment. But it does say utilities must give a payment plan to customers socked with surprisingly high actual bills after estimated readings are deemed inaccurate. If the charge is at least 25% greater than the prior estimated bill, the utility must allow the customer to spread the payments in equal installments over a time period that's equal to the time period when no actual readings were taken. In the DaLomba case, that would be a payment plan covering some eight years.

Perhaps I'm missing something, but this seems like a pretty reasonable accommodation.


Except the city gave them only one year.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: indy_kid: According to the article, they have 8 years to pay it off, so I would hold them to that.

One year to pay off for a bill underage that was running for 8 years.


FTFA: In a follow-up email on Feb. 27, the town made an offer. The couple could pay $4,735.31 in a 12-month payment plan based on a new calculation.

That was the offer. But further down TFA:

Though municipal service providers generally don't answer to BPU, they must follow the New Jersey Administrative Code.
It does not absolve customers of responsibility even if the mistake is made by the utility or because of faulty equipment. But it does say utilities must give a payment plan to customers socked with surprisingly high actual bills after estimated readings are deemed inaccurate. If the charge is at least 25% greater than the prior estimated bill, the utility must allow the customer to spread the payments in equal installments over a time period that's equal to the time period when no actual readings were taken.

Homeowner is stuck with the bill, but should tell 'em to cram their one year plan, and make them give them a 96 month plan. That's about $69 (nice) a month, assuming they wouldn't stoop to charging interest.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, is there a class that homeowners are supposed to take to instruct them on how to read a utilities meter?  I went out and looked at both my gas and electric meter, and have no clue what the flashing numbers on the electric meter mean, and the gas meter (which was replaced about a year ago) has no numbers or dials to indicate usage.

The water meter for my condo is locked in a utility closet that only the management company has the keys for, so how am I supposed to even check that?  If I am supposed to verify that I am being billed correctly, some actual idea of what I am looking at would be a good idea, right?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh.  I've been my house since about 2002.  And I live in NJ.  My meter is in the basement.  And my quarterly bills are about $190.  Which is only slightly higher than theirs.

So now I'm just a little bit frightened.
 
gaspode
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would be seriously questioning the reliability of the evidence of the scale of the bill. A meter which isn't even in place any more says, from a one time reading which cant now be checked, that an exact amount was undercharged over 8 previous years? Prove it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Huh.  I've been my house since about 2002.  And I live in NJ.  My meter is in the basement.  And my quarterly bills are about $190.  Which is only slightly higher than theirs.

So now I'm just a little bit frightened.


Have you ever let anyone in to read the meter? If not, then be afraid... be very afraid.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Sorry man. That's a you problem."
 
Watubi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Resident should be required to pay exactly what was used.  However, they shouldn't be liable for anything beyond the statute of limitations.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gaspode: Intrepid00: gaspode: Intrepid00: edmo: Funny how they never seem to be about refund overcharges.

We pay $2.3k a month on the water bill for our community roads because the city forced them to be private. Uncle Sam loves to fark you anyway he can.

Lol that's not Uncle Sam that's the joy of wanting local power over everything.. it ends up run by evil stupid corrupt idiots with no oversight.

What?

Uncle Sam refers generally to the Federal government. Which doesn't do things like you described.

Maybe I somehow misunderstood you in which case apologies.


Good point. Since this is Florida I'll shall call the state, water district, county, and city government Uncle Jeb.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the previous tenant at the place Im currently living ran up a 1300€ water bill. The water co wouldn't reconnect the service until the owner came and took responsibility. Water co came and took the meter as evidence. Took about a month and like six trips to the water co to get it sorted out but ffs
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: So, is there a class that homeowners are supposed to take to instruct them on how to read a utilities meter?  I went out and looked at both my gas and electric meter, and have no clue what the flashing numbers on the electric meter mean, and the gas meter (which was replaced about a year ago) has no numbers or dials to indicate usage.

The water meter for my condo is locked in a utility closet that only the management company has the keys for, so how am I supposed to even check that?  If I am supposed to verify that I am being billed correctly, some actual idea of what I am looking at would be a good idea, right?


Exactly. If my bootstrappy meter-reading abilities tell me that it's over reporting and I call it in, do you think they're going to take swift action? What if everybody did that at the same time? And how do we know the backup meter isn't wrong?

This is your gadget (that's designed to save you, not me, money), so it's your problem.

As for contracts, it's not like the people have a choice, is it? "No, I don't like that line, cross it out." Naw, fark you, pay me. "I'm going with a different provider." Naw, fark you, pay me.

100% should be on the utility to maintain and perform routine validation on the equipment they use.
 
Northern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I'm idly wondering if there is some kind of statute of limitations that can at least help wipe out the early years, but probably not. Utilities are a strange beast and overdue payments can be considered a lien on the property, which doesn't just go away.


Not sure either but worth a few hundred dollars for an attorney to discuss the situation.  I am skeptical the town can go back more than the last reading which I think is quarterly.
After all they made a reading, billed the customer, and accepted the payments for 8 years.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: So, is there a class that homeowners are supposed to take to instruct them on how to read a utilities meter?


There is a multi-year program in reading them. I believe the first class is VPK where they teach you how to recognize numbers.

Seriously, you don't know how to read an odometer then use it to compare it to the oil change reminder either?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Huh.  I've been my house since about 2002.  And I live in NJ.  My meter is in the basement.  And my quarterly bills are about $190.  Which is only slightly higher than theirs.

So now I'm just a little bit frightened.


You would think you would be used to NJ by now.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Huh.  I've been my house since about 2002.  And I live in NJ.  My meter is in the basement.  And my quarterly bills are about $190.  Which is only slightly higher than theirs.

So now I'm just a little bit frightened.


When i was a kid in NJ the meter was in the basement and I can't say as I remember anyone coming inside to read the meter, although that's not something i would have been exposed to very often.  Although I do remember my old man going ape shiat when they sent a couple crazy high bills with "estimated usage."

The water meter for my house is out in the front yard under a metal cover.  I should probably look at it once in a while but when my monthly water bill is under $14 I don't feel very compelled to check.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gaspode: I would be seriously questioning the reliability of the evidence of the scale of the bill. A meter which isn't even in place any more says, from a one time reading which cant now be checked, that an exact amount was undercharged over 8 previous years? Prove it.


You mean like with a second meter in the basement that they confirmed was recording accurately as mentioned in the article?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Watubi: Resident should be required to pay exactly what was used.  However, they shouldn't be liable for anything beyond the statute of limitations.


So, in most cases that would save them a year over the 8 they owe.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: So, is there a class that homeowners are supposed to take to instruct them on how to read a utilities meter?  I went out and looked at both my gas and electric meter, and have no clue what the flashing numbers on the electric meter mean, and the gas meter (which was replaced about a year ago) has no numbers or dials to indicate usage.

The water meter for my condo is locked in a utility closet that only the management company has the keys for, so how am I supposed to even check that?  If I am supposed to verify that I am being billed correctly, some actual idea of what I am looking at would be a good idea, right?


The only thing I know about gas meters is my janky old fashioned one used to cut out randomly and there was a reset button that flashed red, so that was helpful in the middle of the night when the shower would suddenly go ice cold.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: durbnpoisn: Huh.  I've been my house since about 2002.  And I live in NJ.  My meter is in the basement.  And my quarterly bills are about $190.  Which is only slightly higher than theirs.

So now I'm just a little bit frightened.

When i was a kid in NJ the meter was in the basement and I can't say as I remember anyone coming inside to read the meter, although that's not something i would have been exposed to very often.  Although I do remember my old man going ape shiat when they sent a couple crazy high bills with "estimated usage."

The water meter for my house is out in the front yard under a metal cover.  I should probably look at it once in a while but when my monthly water bill is under $14 I don't feel very compelled to check.


Haha yeah, happened with my parents. Back in the day when the meter reading car wouldn't get around for whatever reason and they based it over the last 3 Months of summer use that was scaling up. It went on for a year and she flipped out at the township who finally got the car to drive by again.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would ask:(c) If for any reason a utility cannot read a customer's meter, the utility may use estimated billing in accordance with (e) below.
1. Utility companies shall maintain a regular meter reading schedule and make a reasonable effort to read all meters;

Did that happen?

3. When a utility estimates an account for four consecutive billing periods (monthly accounts), or two consecutive billing periods (bimonthly and quarterly accounts), the utility shall mail a notice marked "Important Notice" to the customer on the fifth and seventh months, respectively, explaining that a meter reading must be obtained and said notice shall explain the penalty for failure to complete an actual meter reading.

Did that happen?

After all reasonable means to obtain a meter reading have been exhausted, including, but not limited to, offering to schedule meter readings for evenings and on weekends, the utility may discontinue service provided at least eight months have passed since the last meter reading was obtained

Did that happen?

I would just state the Utility was negligent in following the requirements allowing the use of estimated billing.  The law seems rather clear you can't just estimate the reading indefinitely.
 
gaspode
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: gaspode: I would be seriously questioning the reliability of the evidence of the scale of the bill. A meter which isn't even in place any more says, from a one time reading which cant now be checked, that an exact amount was undercharged over 8 previous years? Prove it.

You mean like with a second meter in the basement that they confirmed was recording accurately as mentioned in the article?


The home's water meter is in the basement, The town installed a new one on Oct. 26, 2022.

I wouldnt just accept a one time reading that is supposed to cover 8 years, on a device which the town then replaced.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As your bill states, residents are always encouraged to compare the reading on their bills to the reading on the meter in their home to identify any discrepancies and to report them within 15 days," the official wrote.

Yeah, no eff you. You have an obligation to mitigate failures of your stinking equipment.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dear Pronouns:

I can pay the water part but not the sewer part.  Please return the sewerage.  By the way, I've moved, so if you'd deliver the waste to ________ [address of important politician| as soon as possible, I'd appreciate it.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.