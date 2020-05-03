 Skip to content
(San Luis Obispo Tribune)   US Army focuses on the big issues: (a) potential Ukraine escalation, (b) diminished enlistments, (c) how you can name your tank   (sanluisobispo.com) divider line
squegeebooo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tanky McTankFace
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Tank you veddy much"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People that can do more than one thing at a time but baffle stubby.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lucky enough to fill armor jobs?

Long ago my buddy joined the Army and was headed towards a job in intelligence since he knew Russian.  Then he folded when being threatened by some security puke and he admitted he had smoked weed in his life.  Oopsies

The two options given to him were drive a truck or drive a tank.  Needless to say, he chose tanks.  3 tours in iraq (or was it 4) and 20+ years later he draws an Army pension, a bunch of disability pay, and lives in Australia with a broken head.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tanks for the mammaries
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can someone find the list of forbidden tank names? There has to be one.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
taskandpurpose.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
taskandpurpose.comView Full Size
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a slippery slope of thought control. Next they'll be telling soldiers how they can name their actual children, and all because some newbie female armor LT outscored her brigade commander on the range, named her M1 "Sugar Daddy", and a 3-star's head exploded.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuffy: Can someone find the list of forbidden tank names? There has to be one.


I'm guessing "The Dildo of Consequences" is at or near the top of the list.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: Tanky McTankFace


Excuse me, the proper name for a tank is


Thundersnout
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
nationalinterest.orgView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"All the Fish"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Will Smith"?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These probably won't make the cut, either:

"Penile Anxiety Eliminator"
"Failure of Diplomacy"
"We Had to Spend the Budget"
"Gene Masseth"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Gesundheit"
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Army should try the modding angle to boost recruitment.

/Pimp My Tank, RGB style.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let me guess, some idiot wanted name it General Lee, Jefferson Davis or something similar, because our military may be the only one in the history of the whole world that names stuff after the enemies the fought in the past. JFC.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Done in one

Tho I do prefer Tank This.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hello, Fellow Targets"
"Son, We Can See You"
"This Will Only Hurt For A Second"
 
Thoreny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Kick in the Tank"
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: People that can do more than one thing at a time but baffle stubby.


No, no, this required all hands. No other work could be done, or even contemplated, until this policy change was sorted out.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Per My Last Email"
 
houginator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This clause in the policy may appear cause for concern to tankers who have embraced unorthodox but not less intimidating tank names in the past. Under the new rules, names like ASVAB Waiver, Barbie Dreamhouse, and Dropped as a Baby would almost certainly become verboten.

Frankly, i'm surprised it took this long.  Its longstanding Army policy to discourage any practice that might accidentally allow morale to rise dangerously levels.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Easy. Call the littlest tank "Jumbo," and call the biggest tank, "Tiny."
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I Shot Biggie"
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let history be our guide. Like  B-17s painted with pin ups
 
