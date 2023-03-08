 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   When I want you all my years / I stab you often with some shears / Whenever I want you (dead), all I have to do is dream / Dream, Dream, Dream
20 Comments
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FTFA:
"What the f- is wrong with you?" the ex-boyfriend told her in documents. "Why in my sleep, bro?"
"I thought I saw something," Lund allegedly said.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spicoli's sister.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crazy? Hell yes. Insane? No.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.


Woah. Calm down, bro.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Errr.... *whoa
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
> pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity

Story checks out.  Never stick, etc., etc.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Kitty2.0: I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.

Woah. Calm down, bro.


Today was the all women contestant show for The Price Is Right for International Women's Day. Drew kept saying, "you guys did well," and I wanted to stab him, too.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Kitty2.0: I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.

Woah. Calm down, bro.

Today was the all women contestant show for The Price Is Right for International Women's Day. Drew kept saying, "you guys did well," and I wanted to stab him, too.


Lighten up, Toots.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude are you sure you should be going out with that chick ?  She cray.

What is she gonna do, stab me?
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dang, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the hot/crazy memes. Let'er rip, Fark!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
19 times and he didn't bleed out?  Must've been some dinky stabs or an insanely sanguine dude.
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, when you break up one of you should definitely move out.  Even if you really are still friends, just no, that's too damn much.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't stick it in crazy....or the crazy might stick it in you!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.


How do you feel about dude?
 
electricjebus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Crazy? Hell yes. Insane? No.


*shrugs* from what I understand you'd practically have to be insane to go for an insanity defense.  You're unlikely to win, and unlike the movies it's far from a "get out of jail free" thing.  Think Terminator 2, or One flew over the cuckoo's nest.  You're also likely to spend far more time locked up because it's up to the doctors who are unlikely to say a woman who stabbed her ex 19 times because she saw a demon is fit to be free.

She'd be far better off going with the 21 year old white girl and accuse the guy of being abusive in the relationship angle.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Kitty2.0: I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.

How do you feel about dude?


That's fine.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I'm totally stabbing any dude that calls me bro.


Lighten up, Francis.
 
