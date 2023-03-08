 Skip to content
(AOL)   Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter sentenced to 18 months in prison, possibly being smothered and covered   (aol.com) divider line
    Waffle House, Jeffrey Reinking of illegal delivery of a firearm, Mental disorder  
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois man...

Event happens in Tennessee....

Fark: Florida Tag!!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the temptation, but who actually shoots a waffle house?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how it should be. If you illegally provide arms to someone who uses them to commit a crime, especially if you are in a position to reasonably know that the person has issues, you should face charges of something like criminal negligence or reckless endangerment at the very least, if not aiding and abetting or worse.

It's no less criminal than knowingly handing the keys over to someone you know or should reasonably know is drunk.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover the guy in pancake syrup and bury him up to his neck in a fire ant hill.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dad was a complete idiot for giving the guns back to him. He knew how crazy he was and had known for years.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

I always go with smothered, covered, and peppered.  If you add topped then it becomes an entire meal on its own.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a bloodhoung gang to catch him
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Funny, today is Waffle House Hashbrown day. I got this from their fan club

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: I understand the temptation, but who actually shoots a waffle house?


A IHOP shill?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Sigh*

Can't we just both watch X-files?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take THAT, "authorities say the gunman was able to obtain the weapons legally" meme!  Because this time, he wasn't!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch...Taylor Swift won't do any time for her part.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smothered, covered, pumped and injected.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell was the father not convicted of being an accessory? Unless I'm missing something, this went to trial without a plea.

Bit of a corollary, but if there are sentencing guidelines for drugs, there should also be guidelines for gun crimes. There shouldn't be sentencing guidelines.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Take THAT, "authorities say the gunman was able to obtain the weapons legally" meme!  Because this time, he wasn't!
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Those span a ten year period. We have tens of thousands of firearm homicides per year, and it took them a ten year span to assemble enough to fill the page. Illegal/stolen weapons in the hands of prohibited people are the single largest factor, and where we need to start with gun control.
Be nice if we started acknowledging that, and gearing our legislative priorities toward universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and mandatory theft reporting well before we start worrying about what shape or color handle a gun has.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [live.staticflickr.com image 480x640]
I always go with smothered, covered, and peppered.  If you add topped then it becomes an entire meal on its own.


Possibly silly question, but I've never been to a Waffle House and was wondering:  Does the chili there have beans in it?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this but without the shootings.

It shouldn't be that difficult for the feds to find out:

1) Which individuals are buying lots of guns (every sale at a licensed dealer involves a background check).
2) Place those people on watch lists and surveil them.
3) I bet you find a lot of people buying guns for ineligible persons.

We shouldn't have to wait for a bunch of people to get shot to find out that ... "Hey! That person shouldn't have had a gun in the first place! What gives?"
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Rapmaster2000: [live.staticflickr.com image 480x640]
I always go with smothered, covered, and peppered.  If you add topped then it becomes an entire meal on its own.

Possibly silly question, but I've never been to a Waffle House and was wondering:  Does the chili there have beans in it?


Beans... Roaches... Tomato... Tomatoe
 
Loren
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RevengeOfOkonkwo: The dad was a complete idiot for giving the guns back to him. He knew how crazy he was and had known for years.


Yup, the guns were surrendered to him, he certainly knew his son was prohibited.

Dryad: Those span a ten year period. We have tens of thousands of firearm homicides per year, and it took them a ten year span to assemble enough to fill the page. Illegal/stolen weapons in the hands of prohibited people are the single largest factor, and where we need to start with gun control.


That list is specifically referring to mass shooters.  Mass shooters are unlike most other shootings--the shooters rarely have criminal records that preclude buying guns.  Strict gun control probably would take a big bite out of mass shootings--but would probably end up costing more lives in people who can't defend themselves than it saves in mass shooting victims.  It's just the self defense cases aren't individually big events that get beyond local news if that.
 
eagles95
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: More of this but without the shootings.

It shouldn't be that difficult for the feds to find out:

1) Which individuals are buying lots of guns (every sale at a licensed dealer involves a background check).
2) Place those people on watch lists and surveil them.
3) I bet you find a lot of people buying guns for ineligible persons.

We shouldn't have to wait for a bunch of people to get shot to find out that ... "Hey! That person shouldn't have had a gun in the first place! What gives?"


Watch Jon Stewart from last week. That asshole state rep in Oklahoma doesn't think there should be any red flag laws and anyone should buy a guy (well maybe not people on the family guy skin color scale). SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!!

/hork
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: More of this but without the shootings.

It shouldn't be that difficult for the feds to find out:

1) Which individuals are buying lots of guns (every sale at a licensed dealer involves a background check).
2) Place those people on watch lists and surveil them.
3) I bet you find a lot of people buying guns for ineligible persons.

We shouldn't have to wait for a bunch of people to get shot to find out that ... "Hey! That person shouldn't have had a gun in the first place! What gives?"


Before or after we defund the police?  Or do we just wait until the Feds are done surveilling Muslims and then use those guys?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: I understand the temptation, but who actually shoots a waffle house?


Who? Well, let's see... A white guy with mental problems and a bunch of guns, with a family pretty lax about the safety of those guns (you know, giving them back to a guy with mental problems who'd just had them seized and remanded into the family's custody), in a red state who shot a bunch of brown people to death for the crime of having a meal in public in 2018. I think that about covers it.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: *Sigh*

Can't we just both watch X-files?


I'd like to be home with my monkey and my dog
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: Watch...Taylor Swift won't do any time for her part.


She probably let Becky take the fall.
 
AeAe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
18 months doesn't seem like a long time for being directly involved in the killing of 4 people.
 
Kinan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RevengeOfOkonkwo: The dad was a complete idiot for giving the guns back to him. He knew how crazy he was and had known for years.


He was a lazy parent hoping to placate his kid.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kinan: RevengeOfOkonkwo: The dad was a complete idiot for giving the guns back to him. He knew how crazy he was and had known for years.

He was a lazy parent hoping to placate his kid.


I think he was scared of him
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: makerofbadjokes: *Sigh*

Can't we just both watch X-files?

I'd like to be home with my monkey and my dog


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Rapmaster2000: [live.staticflickr.com image 480x640]
I always go with smothered, covered, and peppered.  If you add topped then it becomes an entire meal on its own.

Possibly silly question, but I've never been to a Waffle House and was wondering:  Does the chili there have beans in it?


Yes.
s3-media0.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dryad: skyotter: Take THAT, "authorities say the gunman was able to obtain the weapons legally" meme!  Because this time, he wasn't!
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Those span a ten year period. We have tens of thousands of firearm homicides per year, and it took them a ten year span to assemble enough to fill the page. Illegal/stolen weapons in the hands of prohibited people are the single largest factor, and where we need to start with gun control.
Be nice if we started acknowledging that, and gearing our legislative priorities toward universal background checks, safe storage requirements, and mandatory theft reporting well before we start worrying about what shape or color handle a gun has.


I think those were just high profile mass shootings that most folks are familiar with (or at least ones high-profile to have an article answering questions regarding the shooting) and not all the shootings that occurred.
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kinan: RevengeOfOkonkwo: The dad was a complete idiot for giving the guns back to him. He knew how crazy he was and had known for years.

He was a lazy parent hoping to placate his kid.


Some people missed the point of Veruca Salt, and nee to rewatch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
waffle house is where i go when im traveling by car from state to state.  it fills a hole, not great not bad.  the hash browns are prolly the best part about it.  the meat certainly isn't.  the eggs are good.  i tried the waffle, it sucks.
 
