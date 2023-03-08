 Skip to content
(AOL)   Plastic entering oceans could nearly triple by 2040, report says, even if Kim Kardashian is somehow kept from swimming in it   (aol.com) divider line
4
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We don't deserve this planet.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2017/04/kim-kardashian-butt-pool-float

Fark user imageView Full Size


Visual Aid
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So in reality, this vision of our future is unrealistic. It's actually going to be made from discarded plastic. neat.
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't figure out how any of my trash would end up in the icean.
 
