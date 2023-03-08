|
Fark NotNewsletter: New business idea
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-03-08 11:07:31 AM (11 comments) | Permalink
I don't know about you, but I have a backlog of services that I need to change over to different providers. I mean, I need to change financial institutions, internet providers, health and car insurance companies, wireless carriers, pharmacies, and basically everything else to less evil companies. The problem is, it takes a buttload of time to research how evil the alternatives are, how much they cost, how reliable they are, and all the other things that factor into deciding where to keep spending money.
So what we need is a service where they'll do all this research for you, and then they'll switch things over for you and then update what needs updating (like changing the billing info on all your accounts to the new financial institution). In fact, this business can offer a subscription service that will keep an eye on everything for when one of the places that's taking your money inevitably does something evil, then they'll start the process all over again. The only problem is that eventually this theoretical company will probably do something evil, and then you'll need them to switch you over to an alternative to themselves.
There's no special message from Drew Curtis this week, and no Fark News Livestream either. Drew must be off doing Drew stuff. Maybe he's busy drawing things, because you have to Draw before you can Drew.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Fark Fiction Anthology Accepting Submissions (A special message from toraque)
The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is now accepting submissions! Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!
We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:
Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)
This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!
If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:
Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
puffy999 reacted to news that Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murder
Badmoodman told us how Andrew Tate was able to tweet about the ghost in his prison cell
Juc was confused by NewportBarGuy's comment about which way toilet paper should hang
ThomasPaineTrain justified spending an exorbitant amount of money
Sin'sHero had a use for Irving Maimway's description of Elon Musk's management style
aerojockey defended someone who chose to major in English
Stile4aly showed us the evidence against Alex Murdaugh
Warthog knew what happens when you sell Girl Scout cookies outside of gay bars
Super Chronic pointed out the stupidity of a Hungry Jack's employee's question
EvilEgg wanted a specific type of floorplan
Smart:
Cheron shared a story about pitching in and working extra hard and long hours to help an employer meet a deadline
BizarreMan shared a story about not sharing with the sheriff
raerae1980 showed us an awesome gift from Jamie Lee Curtis
Benevolent Misanthrope gave a partial explanation of why the the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh got so much attention
H31N0US reminded us how much fun landlines are
iheartscotch played traffic hero
Bob_Laublaw posted a law blog about a venue taking 47% of a band's merchandise revenue
Felgraf discussed the importance of studying the humanities as well as STEM
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Finding something when or where you least expected it
Smart: little big man's little big dad found a murder weapon in the wall
Funny: west.la.lawyer spotted the elusive pink car
Politics Funny:
weddingsinger found Scott Adams to be credible
X-Geek improved a "Cyanide and Happiness" take on a "Dilbert" comic
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across revealed how Donald Trump Jr. prepares for his extemporaneous speeches
Petit_Merdeux described how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kills jobs
Karma Chameleon noticed the real problem with the Bidens' night out
Politics Smart:
keiverarrow looked at the argument that companies have free speech rights to label sugary cereals as "healthy"
BlousyBrown shared an example of Marjorie Taylor Greene being the respectful type of person she claims is gone now, and WrongTrousers posted the follow-up
Private_Citizen discussed the legacy of the Branch Davidian cult
koder had a suggestion for an appointee to Ron DeSantis' Disney oversight board who thinks tap water is turning people gay
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
markie_farkie carefully searched for pricing errors
opalakea took a trip to Hooterville
GoodDoctorB sent this predator packing
Yammering_Splat_Vector had a heavenly peacock
Snubnose showed off some sexy new dancewear
Yammering_Splat_Vector had the operator on the line
Yammering_Splat_Vector found that these two lovebirds finally made it official
Driver gave us the Dik-dik Butt we never knew we needed
jaylight2003 put a pretty hair accessory on Sally
RedZoneTuba monarched a monarch
Farktography theme: Power 2
This Farktography contest ended in a self-tie with orionid's smokin' hot tendrils and orionid's Three Mile Island snap
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Six tourists injured when rhinos charge their car in India. Next time they'll use electricity
160 years after the Battle of Chancellorsville, the U.S. Navy finally defeats the Confederates
The cops have eyes everywhere
AIPA
Transportation minister resigns after failing to handle Greece fire. Know your extinguishers
South Carolina lawyer found guilty of Murdaugh
Pointy-haired boss expresses his support for Dilbert
Colin Kaepernick is publishing a book of Black authors in response to attacks on African-American studies. For NFL fans outraged by Kaepernick, a book is a means of transmitting information via words printed on paper rectangles and bound together
Robert F Kennedy considers run for president, campaigns against receiving unwanted shots
Low calorie sweetener erythritol, an ingredient in some low carb foods, linked to significantly higher risk of heart attacks and blood clots. This study brought to you by the makers of Sweet'N Low
Florida man finds a bivalve as old as Abraham Lincoln. Rather than making chowder, he decides NOT to keep clam, and carries on
Great Pyramid of Giza was built by people who were completely and literally blind
Dogs of Chernobyl have different genes, few tentacles
Elon, stuck on a problem that can't be solved by throwing unlimited amounts of money at it, resorts to manual labor. And it works
What's worse than owning a Chevette? Owning 27 of them
White Dungeness crab named Sour Cream steals our hearts, rotting leftovers
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learned that sometimes ebay sellers will try to make it right when you don't get exactly what you paid for. On the Quiz itself, Captain Orr came in first with 1010 and is joined in the 1000 club by spudbeach, who scored 1006. Unfortunately we ordered refreshments from an ebay seller in Norway and they're being held up in customs. Denjiro came in third with 993, Xanadone made fourth with 929, and runwiz and ThePuceGuardian tied for fifth with 924.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where you can pick up some Krispy Kreme donuts in Kentucky. Only 26% of quiztakers knew that 160 McDonald's locations in the state were reselling the donuts to dunk in their coffee. Which does lead me to wonder that this bodes for the future, especially with fast food items that have long shelf lives like donuts. Panera Bread bread bowls filled with Wendy's chili? Domino's breadsticks covered in Chipotle's shredded chicken and pico de gallo? The future is a confusing and frightening place.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Mexico's President Manuel López Obrador and the picture he posted last weekend that he said was an "Alexe." 70% of quiztakers knew that an Alexe was a mischievous woodland spirit from the culture of the Mayans. Some might view it as concerning when their president is posting pictures of mythical creatures, but personally, I find it refreshingly traditionalist that he's posting locally sourced mythology and not blurry pictures of aliens like other world leaders seem to have moved on to.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the UK's final stamp bearing the silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II, which will honor The Flying Scotsman. Only 47% of quiztakers knew that The Flying Scotsman is the LNER Class A3 4472 steam locomotive named for the express route between Edinburgh and London. The locomotive set two notable records, being the first steam locomotive to reach 100 mph in 1934, and making the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it did 422 miles on a route in Australia back in 1989. And you can see it occasionally pop up in movies and new episodes of "Thomas and Friends" voiced by British actor Rufus Jones.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which band has finally announced the end to their "End of the Road" tour that's been going on since 2019. 83% of quiztakers knew that KISS would be finally calling it quits as a band in their home of New York City later this year. Ozzy should probably take note - instead of just coming up with new tours after announcing your retirement, you can just never end your retirement tour.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
