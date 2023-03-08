 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PC Magazine)   European Space Agency predicts your odds of getting nailed on Valentine's Day 2046 at 1:625, so plan accordingly   (pcmag.com) divider line
20
    More: Weird, Earth, European Space Agency, Tunguska event, Russia, NASA, Planet, Orbit, Apsis  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 12:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chances are never zero, though.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a significant increase over normal then
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I will either be death or on death's door by then.

I sure hope the Grim Reaper is like the one on Billy and Mandy and not Monty Python's Meaning of Life.
 
inelegy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll be dead from old age or, I dunno, AISpaceTrumpOcasioAIDS-19b (or whatever you idiots dream up next), so good luck!  See you in hell.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seeing has how I'll be in my 60s then, I'll probably take any nailing I can get.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll be 86 which is my actuary predicted death. So I'm good.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I will either be death or on death's door by then.

I sure hope the Grim Reaper is like the one on Billy and Mandy and not Monty Python's Meaning of Life.


Dont eat the salmon mousse?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll be 76,...ladies...
 
whidbey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, it's about time, we had a decent run.

We won't be making the transition to Type 1 Civilization anyway.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In 2046? At least 90% of current Farkers will be long dead of old age
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, I do need an agency literally capable of calculating astronomical odds..... sigh....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
... so the priest says "why are you telling me this if you're not Catholic?" and the 80-year-old man replies "Father, I'm telling EVERYONE!"
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: In 2046? At least 90% of current Farkers will be long dead of old age


But we FINALLY get Medicare for All in 2040 and people will live longer!

YAY
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If alive and healthy, I'll be in my 80's probably working for few more years before I can finally have enough to retire and enjoy an exciting life as they promised few decades ago I'd do.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
JFC writer, stop changing units of measurement.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: If alive and healthy, I'll be in my 80's probably working for few more years before I can finally have enough to retire and enjoy an exciting life as they promised few decades ago I'd do.


God, I'll only be 75.  You guys are a bunch of Boomers.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the bright side, TFG will be dead by then. Right? RIGHT??
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: On the bright side, TFG will be dead by then. Right? RIGHT??


Head in a Jar...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: On the bright side, TFG will be dead by then. Right? RIGHT??


And buried in the 19th hole
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I'm still alive, which I doubt, I'll be 95 and have no farks to give.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.