Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Pretenders, The Vapors, Men At Work, Thomas Dolby, and The The. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #444. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome back & hello everyone
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anything happen while i was gone?

Fark user imageView Full Size


no? nothing? carry on then.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Welcome back, SCNW.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: anything happen while i was gone?

[Fark user image 425x265]

no? nothing? carry on then.


I think every non shiatbags fan is still dining out on that result
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy folks; glad to see you escaped the bear, SoCal
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Present, and thank you to the TF Fairy for visiting last night!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!

Present but hungry.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Greetings and salutations everyone!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: anything happen while i was gone?

[Fark user image 425x265]

no? nothing? carry on then.


Touchdown!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
10'? You're farking high
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guten Morgen peeps.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: anything happen while i was gone?

[Fark user image 425x265]

no? nothing? carry on then.

Touchdown!


And a non-dallas cowboys point after
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SoCal, I'm begging you to take the mic NOW.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: anything happen while i was gone?

[Fark user image 425x265]

no? nothing? carry on then.

Touchdown!

And a non-dallas cowboys point after


That made me chortle!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whoa!
Nice playout music

ROWDY!!!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welcome back, SCNW! Happened to be snooping around the inter webs the other day and thought you'd get a kick out of this in your spare time:

Soundcheck Robyn Hitchcock and Steve Kilbey
Youtube sYxMG1Np6SA
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Finally got here in time. Been wanting to catch this in forever.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Poldana: Finally got here in time. Been wanting to catch this in forever.


welcome aboard, nice to have ya
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Poldana: Finally got here in time. Been wanting to catch this in forever.


Hello.
You've brought cake right?

....Right?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sportsball cutting into the music?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Darn. I brought pie.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Poldana: Darn. I brought pie.


That works :o)
Welcome. Pull up a seat
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Poldana: Darn. I brought pie.


you should have said cake anyways. no one would have held you to it because everyone knows the cake is a lie
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You must like pie. INXS is my favorite band of all time.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
#fullpenguinmode?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Poldana: Darn. I brought pie.


Cool, something to eat after Church Service!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hai guize, what's going on in this thread?

/better late than never
//digging that bass!!!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
shakespeareoperatheatre.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: #fullpenguinmode?


les penguins (they're french)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: #fullpenguinmode?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: #fullpenguinmode?

les penguins (they're french)


Floki: [shakespeareoperatheatre.com image 850x640]


Ahhhh now I understand the image. Bit slow today...

/who am I kidding?
//bit slow everyday
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Excellent Pretenders pic. Love everything about this.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*Snicker*

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
