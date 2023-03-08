 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Threesome in Fark's favorite state ends with one assaulted, two in jail. That's methed up   (cbs12.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Romantic interlude, South Florida, Miami metropolitan area, West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, WPTV-TV, WTVX, WPBF  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judging by the photo header is was apparently a threesome involving a man, a woman, and the woman's smaller clone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Somewhere Mike Myers is kicking himself
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm...so wonder if this is a case of something 'florida' happening or just a not-necessarily-unexpected disagreement over how a threesome is going to unfold where the fallout took a florida turn.

It feels like a lot of threesomes seem like a good idea until you're actually in the midst of it, and then one or two participants realize that the reality is not what they anticipated.  Hopefully you can just tap out and avoid going all Florida if that happens to you, though.
 
Teri
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lopez is accused of throwing a cinder block through the rear window of the victim's car.

That's just how Florida Man initiates foreplay.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Romantic interlude with 3 ends"
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a threesome scheduled last weekend. There were two no shows but I still had a good time
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devils Triangle always ends this way.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida consent form:

Please answer willing to participate, interested in exploring or not interested.

1 Having a cinder block thrown through
    A back window
     B windshield
     C liquor store window
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two look.......alert.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for speculation.  Third guy's a dude who got pissed off when the other guy tried to grab his wiener.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like Overly Involved Girlfriend.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The unicorn usually comes out of these situations unscathed. How the turntables.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's weird: there're only two. But there's enough crazy in those eyes for three.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
403: FORBIDDEN

Hey! That's the name of my postpunk cybergoth chippendale 'Dance Troupe'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What I usually imagine happening in these stories is that one of the participants signed up for a "threesome" not realizing the others were more interested in a "2+1 and guess who watches from the side" situation.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: What I usually imagine happening in these stories is that one of the participants signed up for a "threesome" not realizing the others were more interested in a "2+1 and guess who watches from the side" situation.


My biggest issue with a threesome was that my wife insisted it be 2 men and neither man was me.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: GregInIndy: What I usually imagine happening in these stories is that one of the participants signed up for a "threesome" not realizing the others were more interested in a "2+1 and guess who watches from the side" situation.

My biggest issue with a threesome was that my wife insisted it be 2 men and neither man was me.


Relax she had fun.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's an odd way to frame a gangrape, Fla.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A lot of three ways end up badly.  For a lot of people, it's great in theory, but not in practice.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.