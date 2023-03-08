 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   In possibly the most bizarre instance of natural causes ever, police in Georgia suspect no foul play in death of man found wrapped in a rug   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did he do this on his own will then? Possibly a Darwin Award here?
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is it with Georgia and finding "nothing unusual here" when confronted with a body wrapped up in things?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-georgia-teen-found-dead-gym-mat-closed-charges-rcna13868
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: WTF is it with Georgia and finding "nothing unusual here" when confronted with a body wrapped up in things?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-georgia-teen-found-dead-gym-mat-closed-charges-rcna13868


The dead guy was from Georgia.
This happened in, and is being investigated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Shadow Blasko: WTF is it with Georgia and finding "nothing unusual here" when confronted with a body wrapped up in things?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-georgia-teen-found-dead-gym-mat-closed-charges-rcna13868

The dead guy was from Georgia.
This happened in, and is being investigated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.


Welp. Nevermind then I guess.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: bearded clamorer: Shadow Blasko: WTF is it with Georgia and finding "nothing unusual here" when confronted with a body wrapped up in things?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-georgia-teen-found-dead-gym-mat-closed-charges-rcna13868

The dead guy was from Georgia.
This happened in, and is being investigated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Welp. Nevermind then I guess.


I was confused initially, as well.
Probably because TFA says "BATON ROUGE, Ga."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Republican Carpetbaggers, you say?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Died on a business trip and was found behind a funeral home....my money is on heart attack while making sexy time with a prostitute.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Saw this on the local news this morning. They said no physical signs of death.

I suspect, he was out of town, received the services from a hooker, then had a heart attack. She didn't know what to do other than roll him up in a carpet and dump him off. I'm sure she could've left him in the hotel room but she had a little bit of respect for the maids that have to clean up the room.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Died on a business trip and was found behind a funeral home....my money is on heart attack while making sexy time with a prostitute.


Damn it.

If I didn't take the time to re-read and spell check, I could've been before you.

LOL

great minds...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This story has been all over the media here.

He went the most FARK way possible, Hookers and Blow.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: This story has been all over the media here.

He went the most FARK way possible, Hookers and Blow.


...and away we go!
 
