(MSNBC)   MSNBC tries to explain the Florida tag - "If states are the so-called laboratory of American democracy, then Florida is the meth lab of American democracy"   (msnbc.com) divider line
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe I am the first here but  FL sucks?
/DeFarkup Sucks, as does TFG
//the winters are nice tho.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been there. I wasn't impressed
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron DeSantis: Florida is the citadel of freedom!

Also Ron DeSantis: Don't say gay, don't say woke, don't teach black AP studies, don't dress in drag, don't say or do anything that offends me or you will be punished. But besides that, yeah we're the citadel of freedom. So free.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Ron DeSantis: Florida is the citadel of freedomTM!


That might clarify things some.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pulled into Daytona Beach after dark one night and it looked like Scranton with palm trees.
Billboards advertising lawyer services, stores with bars on the doors and windows, homeless people wandering randomly. Nope, nope, nope.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
that's a line from jon stewart like 10 or 15 years ago
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Ron DeSantis: Florida is the citadel of freedom!


or the Lavatory of Democracy. or the Laboratory of Hypocrisy.
or something else.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans freedom and small government but banning everything and not letting you do or say anything.

Hypocrisy, it's what's for dinner!
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What is it with Republicans and narcissistic A-holes?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the fark happened to Florida?

In the past couple decades, it's gone from being a very moderate purple swing state that elected Democrats as often as Republicans, to now being the derpiest of the hard-right culture warrior states.  Even in the same time period that other southern states (Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia) have been trending in the other direction, from red states to purple.

Too many Boomer retirees moving there, enough to skew the politics of the whole state?  Climate change cooking people's brains?  What?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ron DeSantis: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube M81-GM0mTc4
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You're goddamn right.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: What the fark happened to Florida?

In the past couple decades, it's gone from being a very moderate purple swing state that elected Democrats as often as Republicans, to now being the derpiest of the hard-right culture warrior states.  Even in the same time period that other southern states (Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia) have been trending in the other direction, from red states to purple.

Too many Boomer retirees moving there, enough to skew the politics of the whole state?  Climate change cooking people's brains?  What?


It's Florida man, don't try to understand it.
Nothing makes sense in Florida. Nothing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FFS stop "analyzing" this shiat and just STOP IT from getting worse.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: What is it with Republicans and narcissistic A-holes?


Pro tip: FARK won't filter the word a-hole - use the long-form version all you want to describe those people.

Republicans are assholes.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: that's a line from jon stewart like 10 or 15 years ago


Just as true now as it was then.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: What the fark happened to Florida?

In the past couple decades, it's gone from being a very moderate purple swing state that elected Democrats as often as Republicans, to now being the derpiest of the hard-right culture warrior states.  Even in the same time period that other southern states (Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia) have been trending in the other direction, from red states to purple.

Too many Boomer retirees moving there, enough to skew the politics of the whole state?  Climate change cooking people's brains?  What?


Forget it, Jake.  It's Florida.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: In the past couple decades, it's gone from being a very moderate purple swing state that elected Democrats as often as Republicans, to now being the derpiest of the hard-right culture warrior states.


Short answer: republicans, abuse of power, election fraud, and gerrymandering.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The reality is a policy agenda defined largely by pettiness, cruelty and a disturbing disregard for basic democratic norms.

This is what happens when a political group stops standing for things and all their decisions revolve around attacking a caricature in their head. The majority aren't even pretending to be crazy for the grift; MTJ and Boebert are just wandering bursts of hatred.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: I can't believe I am the first here but  FL sucks?
/DeFarkup Sucks, as does TFG
//the winters are nice tho.


Too damn humid for me.  Not a fan high winds and tropical storms either.

Loudest thunderclap I ever heard in my life was in Florida under a beautiful sunny sky.

Was only in the convention center area in Orlando, so never encountered Florida Man in his natural setting.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Doc Daneeka: What the fark happened to Florida?

In the past couple decades, it's gone from being a very moderate purple swing state that elected Democrats as often as Republicans, to now being the derpiest of the hard-right culture warrior states.  Even in the same time period that other southern states (Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia) have been trending in the other direction, from red states to purple.

Too many Boomer retirees moving there, enough to skew the politics of the whole state?  Climate change cooking people's brains?  What?


it started with lil rubio, escalated with rick the dick scott.
ron DeFarkup and TFG are the florida you deserve
//manatee out front would have told you
 
