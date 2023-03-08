 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Instead of office chair, dog bed contained bobcat. Would not order again   (kiro7.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would freak out to if a Bobcat was in my house.

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had I encountered this in my home there is no way I would not have been mauled saying "Here kitty kitty".
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Had I encountered this in my home there is no way I would not have been mauled saying "Here kitty kitty".


Yeah... pretty sure that'd be me too.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'awwww
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uhh, where's the dog?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of what a bobcat may look like.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Uhh, where's the dog?


*burp*
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: With a helpful picture of what a bobcat may look like.


Up the tree.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah. No pet doors.
Pretty sure a Fisher can figure one out
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Uhh, where's the dog?


He was delicious:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


/Now that's just superfluous
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

logieal: xanadian: With a helpful picture of what a bobcat may look like.

Up the tree.


Crap, quoted wrong one...

RolandTGunner: Uhh, where's the dog?


Up the tree.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
O O OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Instructions unclear. Penis stuck in bobcat.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They must have a really huge pet door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Had I encountered this in my home there is no way I would not have been mauled saying "Here kitty kitty".


Ha, I probably would have fed it bacon and made friends.....

/s
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Had I encountered this in my home there is no way I would not have been mauled saying "Here kitty kitty".


Fark user image
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kitteh!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: They must have a really huge pet door.

[Fark user image 544x362]


In Arizona, Bobcat makes its own pet door.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I had raccoons, squirrels, rats, and an owl come through the doggie door at my old house. I could see this.
 
Teri
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better than finding one on top of your car, I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There was a pair of bobcats walking along the wall/fence between my yard and the neighbors within the last couple of weeks.  Glad the dogs weren't out at the time.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dude needs a locking pet door. I got a racoon proof version after I found them in the kitchen hanging out with the cat, which didn't bother me until I found the coon poop in the laundry room.
 
